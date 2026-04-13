Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Smiling Friends, Marshals & "Airbender" Hack? BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Avatar: The Last Airbender, WWE/Pat McAfee, SNL, AEW Dynasty, Tracker, Marshals, and more!

Article Summary Smiling Friends series finale preview plus highlights from the latest episode and fan reactions

Major update on Avatar: The Last Airbender film hack and leaked footage controversy

Coverage on WWE’s Pat McAfee, SNL’s standout moments, and AEW Dynasty match card insights

Recaps and previews for Tracker, Marshals, Ghosts, Percy Jackson, Euphoria, and more top TV shows

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Percy Jackson, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghosts, WWE/Pat McAfee, SNL, AEW Dynasty, Daredevil: Born Again, The Audacity, American Dad!, Psych, Rooster, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 13th, 2026:

Smiling Friends Ends in Very "Smiling Friends" Way: Finale Thoughts

Smiling Friends, You Will Be Missed: Here's Our Series Finale Preview

Percy Jackson Star Skipping Prom; Calls Out Fans Over Death Threats

Avatar: The Last Airbender Film Victim of Hack? Alleged Footage Leaks

Coachella 2026 Guide: Karol G, BIGBANG, Young Thug, FKA twigs & More

Ghosts: 2-Episode Season 5 Finale Overviews & Images Released

WWE's Brilliant Pat McAfee Story Could Be the Greatest of All Time

Smiling Friends Finale: Allan's Got a Date; Mr. Boss Slays The Dragon

SNL Cast, Domingo Offer Uneven Effort That Saved the Best for Last

AEW Dynasty Preview: A Wrestling Card Built on Actual Wrestling

Daredevil: Born Again, WWE/Pat McAfee & The Pitt: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Audacity: Here's Our S01E01 "Best of All Possible Worlds" Preview

American Dad! S20E05 "Idol Threat" Preview: Langley Falls' New Hero?

Psych Star Lawson Offers Update: New Movie Written, Waiting on Studio

The Comeback Season 3 E04 "Valerie Does It All" Preview: An AI Uh-Oh

Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 "Cop Hawk" Preview: Greg Takes In Tommy

Dennis Haysbert Reflects on 24/Palmer Legacy, Major League & More

DTF St. Louis Finale Preview: Plumb & Homer Try a Different Approach

Euphoria Season 3 Ep. 1 "Andale" Preview: We Have Lots to Catch Up On

Watson: Our S02E17 "Unsolved Mysteries" Preview; Series Finale Look

Tracker S03E16 "Struck" Preview; Season 3 Finale "The Best Ones" Look

Marshals S01E07 "Family Business" Preview: A Federal Judge Under Fire

Armorsaurs Director David Feiss on Bringing Korean Sci-Fi to Disney

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!