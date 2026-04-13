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Smiling Friends, Marshals & "Airbender" Hack? BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Avatar: The Last Airbender, WWE/Pat McAfee, SNL, AEW Dynasty, Tracker, Marshals, and more!
Article Summary
- Smiling Friends series finale preview plus highlights from the latest episode and fan reactions
- Major update on Avatar: The Last Airbender film hack and leaked footage controversy
- Coverage on WWE’s Pat McAfee, SNL’s standout moments, and AEW Dynasty match card insights
- Recaps and previews for Tracker, Marshals, Ghosts, Percy Jackson, Euphoria, and more top TV shows
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Percy Jackson, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghosts, WWE/Pat McAfee, SNL, AEW Dynasty, Daredevil: Born Again, The Audacity, American Dad!, Psych, Rooster, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 13th, 2026:
Smiling Friends Ends in Very "Smiling Friends" Way: Finale Thoughts
Smiling Friends, You Will Be Missed: Here's Our Series Finale Preview
Percy Jackson Star Skipping Prom; Calls Out Fans Over Death Threats
Avatar: The Last Airbender Film Victim of Hack? Alleged Footage Leaks
Coachella 2026 Guide: Karol G, BIGBANG, Young Thug, FKA twigs & More
Ghosts: 2-Episode Season 5 Finale Overviews & Images Released
WWE's Brilliant Pat McAfee Story Could Be the Greatest of All Time
Smiling Friends Finale: Allan's Got a Date; Mr. Boss Slays The Dragon
SNL Cast, Domingo Offer Uneven Effort That Saved the Best for Last
AEW Dynasty Preview: A Wrestling Card Built on Actual Wrestling
Daredevil: Born Again, WWE/Pat McAfee & The Pitt: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Audacity: Here's Our S01E01 "Best of All Possible Worlds" Preview
American Dad! S20E05 "Idol Threat" Preview: Langley Falls' New Hero?
Psych Star Lawson Offers Update: New Movie Written, Waiting on Studio
The Comeback Season 3 E04 "Valerie Does It All" Preview: An AI Uh-Oh
Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 "Cop Hawk" Preview: Greg Takes In Tommy
Dennis Haysbert Reflects on 24/Palmer Legacy, Major League & More
DTF St. Louis Finale Preview: Plumb & Homer Try a Different Approach
Euphoria Season 3 Ep. 1 "Andale" Preview: We Have Lots to Catch Up On
Watson: Our S02E17 "Unsolved Mysteries" Preview; Series Finale Look
Tracker S03E16 "Struck" Preview; Season 3 Finale "The Best Ones" Look
Marshals S01E07 "Family Business" Preview: A Federal Judge Under Fire
Armorsaurs Director David Feiss on Bringing Korean Sci-Fi to Disney
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!