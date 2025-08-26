Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 2026, cyclops

SCOOP: Cyclops To Get A Solo X-Men Series From Marvel In 2026

Cyclops is to get his first solo X-Men series in over ten years from Marvel Comics in 2026... you read it here first.

Article Summary Cyclops is set to headline his first solo X-Men series from Marvel Comics in 2026 after more than a decade.

The new Cyclops series is rumored to launch after the upcoming X-Men: Age of Revelation storyline.

Creative team and plot details are still under wraps, with speculation on which version of Scott Summers will star.

The series continues the legacy of Cyclops, the original X-Man created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963.

When Bleeding Cool first reported rumours regarding what would become the From The Ashes relaunch of the X-Men line at Marvel Comics to follow the Age Of Krakoa, we ran the following list:

X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez

and Sentinels by Alex Paknadel

Young X by Eve Ewing

Cyclops by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman

and Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips

Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed and Greg Capullo

and Mystique by Declan Shalvey

It was pretty close, as this was long before the line's announcements. For Young X-Men, read Exceptional X-Men. Wolverine got mixed up with Revenge, Gail and Davis had Uncanny, and Cyclops was clearly mixed up with X-Men, given that creative team.

But what about that Cyclops solo book anyway? Well, I get the word that following the upcoming X-Men: Age Of Revelation series, which has teased that the older Cyclops is going to have to go back in time to talk to his younger (current) self (like that kind of thing always works out, right?), that we will come back to the X-Men line with a new Cyclops solo series for 2026. Creative team? No idea. Concept of the comic book? Haven't a clue. Even which Scott Summers it will be, past, present or alternate future, I have no knowledge to impart. Just that it looks like Cyclops, the first X-Man, will get his first solo series for over ten years…

Cyclops was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for X-Men #1 in 1963, a mutant with the ability or curse to emit powerful beams of energy from his eyes, optic blasts, whenever they are open, and can only control the beams with the aid of ruby quartz eyewear, glasses or visors, which he must always wear. He was played first by James Marsden in the original X-Men films, a younger version by Tim Pocock in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and then by Tye Sheridan in X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2.

