Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana

CinemaCon 2026: Moana Remake Has 2 Standees On The Show Floor

Two standees for the upcoming live-action remake of Moana are being featured on the CinemaCon 2026 show floor.

Article Summary Moana live-action remake features two standees on the CinemaCon 2026 show floor, drawing attention.

Interest in Disney live-action remakes surged after the success of Lilo & Stitch and Tangled developments.

Moana remake faces mixed reactions, with debate over remaking films fans still consider recent releases.

Disney will likely spotlight Moana during its Thursday presentation at CinemaCon.

For a moment there, it looked like we might be done with the concept of the Disney live-action remake. Then Lilo & Stitch came along and did extremely well with both fans and at the box office. Suddenly, it appeared that the audience for these things was back on board. A movie like the Tangled remake went from being in limbo to getting cast in what felt like 3-5 business days. However, if the early reactions to the Moana remake are anything to go by, we might have another test case as to whether or not people are into this idea. Or maybe the real question is the timetable for the remakes, because Moana feels recent to people and that trips them up. Disney is likely going to be pushing the movie hard at CinemaCon during its presentation on Thursday, and the film did have some presence on the show floor with a regular standee of the poster and a much bigger and more in-depth display. It's unlikely that a couple of standees will get the naysayers on board, but we've seen weirder things happen.

Moana: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of "Moana" in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

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