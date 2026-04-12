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Smiling Friends Ends in Very "Smiling Friends" Way: Finale Thoughts

Smiling Friends ended on its own terms, remaining true to itself while reminding us why it's one of the best animated series in some time.

After three seasons, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends is coming to an end tonight with the final two Season 3 episodes: S03E09: "Friend-Bot (Version 12589218731809213528796879521)" and S03E10: "Charlie's Uncle Dies and Doesn't Come Back." Though we were more than sold on the animated series by that point, there was a two-part moment during S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" that cemented Smiling Friends as one of our favorite animated series of all time.

At the beginning of Charlie's journey to the Devil's office to see if he can make the ruler of Hell smile and earn his way back to the land of the living, a demon jumps at him from out of nowhere, shrieking. Startled, Charlie warns Jeremy that if he does it again, he's going to punch the demon in the throat. After watching Charlie survive an epic journey down the levels of Hell, Charlie is close to his goal. That's when Jeremy strikes again – and he learns quickly and painfully that Charlie wasn't kidding.

Watching Jeremy grab his throat and gasp for air as Charlie reminds him of his earlier warning was funny enough – but there was something about them revisiting what I thought was a fun, throw-away moment from earlier and making it hit so well that has me laughing every single time I've watched it (and that's a lot at this point).

With that in mind, we're offering our real-time thoughts on tonight's two-episode series finale – a bittersweet affair, we have to admit. Here's a look…

Smiling Friends Series Finale Thoughts

Smiling Friends S03E09: "Friend-Bot (Version 12589218731809213528796879521)"

Here's a look at the official overview: "The Smiling Friends befriend a helpful robot. What happens next will shock you."

We know from the preview that Charlie and Pim have to deal with a pretty nasty client who isn't happy with the robot friend he bought online.

I know I hate it when I get scammed with sand instead of protein powder, Charlie. I feel your pain.

Mr. Boss: The King of Creepy Intros to Smiling Friends Assignments

Yes, it feels like there's a ton of metaphor there in that preview scene.

Charlie is easy to impress: a picture of Pim as a hot dog.

Allan is a cold motherfucker, calling out Charlie for not understanding the robot's joke in front of everyone.

DEAR ADULT SWIM: Please release that robot processing sequence – it was amazing.

So, it seems the robot has created a nirvana at Smiling Friends, finishing all the work and solving all the smiling cases, giving everyone time to do other things. But Pim is confronted with the fear of having the experience of making others smile taken away from him, even if it would mean the robot could make the entire world smile. Interesting moral dilemma in the mix here.

But before Pim could decide to let the robot make the world smile, jealousy and rage sparked a fight between Charlie, Pim, Allan, and Mr. Boss (who used it as a sex robot) – leading to the robot's destruction. Except…

THE ROBOT IS ACTUALLY A MAN LOOKING TO MAKE FRIENDS! But it turns out he was scammed by a website telling him this would be a great way to make friends. In the end, we were left with an interesting tale of the dangers and benefits of technology, and understanding what's real and what's "fakestuff.net" (but at least Charlie was able to donate some fat).

Smiling Friends S03E10: "Charlie's Uncle Dies and Doesn't Come Back"

Here's a look at the official overview: "Pim and Charlie meet Charlie's Uncle, who's full of mysteries and tricks alike. And then Allan goes gaga."

Mental note: never trust Charlie when he tells you he wants to show you something on his phone.

Allan… on a date? Not that he exactly sounds excited about it.

It's nice to see Mr. Boss keeping the creepy intros to Charlie and Pim's Smiling Friends assignments alive.

Charlie's uncle?!?! Uh-oh…

Awww… Charlie's Uncle only has one day to live, so he wants to have a good time of it.

Allan's date is a Disney-animated-like woman named Natasha, who was all-in on Allan's profile picture holding a fish. Because why not? Does anyone else feel like Allan's going to end up losing an internal organ?

Meanwhile, Charlie's uncle is taking Charlie and Pim on a Collateral (Tom Cruise and Jami Foxx film)-like journey to lock down drugs, hit a strip club, and hit up a very interesting "fight club" (before getting arrested).

Yes, Allan and Natasha were just about to have a La La Land moment before getting shut down.

In jail, things reach a breaking point where Charlie's uncle attacks Pim, with Charlie finally proving himself to his uncle by punching him out. Though Charlie's uncle says it was all a test, it seems the police think otherwise – especially since he was wanted for twenty years as a serial sex offender.

HOLY SHIT?!? Charlie's uncle's dog attacked "Natasha," tearing off her face and revealing it to be… Mr. Landlord?!? It seems his dastardly plan to spend more time with Allan nearly became a reality – if it wasn't for that meddling dog.

For those of you expecting Smiling Friends to have some kind of "big finale," I'm happy to report that it went out the way it kicked off: as one of the most original animated series in quite some time.

As for why they're ending the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that they've said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share about ending the animated series:

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