Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: cannes, Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival Unveils Full 2026 Cinematic Lineup
Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival have revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented across all six screening categories
Article Summary
- Cannes 2026 unveils full lineup covering Competition, Un Certain Regard, and more categories
- French, Spanish, and Japanese films dominate Competition; only one U.S. entry this year
- No major studio blockbusters; focus shifts to filmmaker-driven, art-centric selections
- Festival runs May 12-23 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France
Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented next month across all six screening categories. Among the major takeaway notes this year include the fact that 65% of the Competition films come from France, Spain, and Japan, with only one U.S. film in the category, The Man I Love. There are no major studio blockbusters or even much of a major studio presence this year, as the focus for 2026 is being put on the filmmakers and their art. Which means you're probably going to see less celebrity involvement this year as well. We have the full list for you below, as the festival will take place from May 12-23, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.
The Complete Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lineup
Competition
- Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
- The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
- The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
- Fatherland, Pawel Pawlikowski
- Moulin, Lazlo Nemes
- Histoires de la Nuit, Lea Mysius
- Fjiord, Cristian Mungiu
- Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
- Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
- Hope, Na Hong-Jin
- Nagi Notes, Kôji Fukada
- Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Garance, Jeanne Herry
- The Unknown, Arthur Harari
- Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
- Coward, Lukas Dhont
- La Bola Negra, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi
- Parallel Stories, Asghar Farhadi
- Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar
- A Woman's Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet
Un Certain Regard
- All the Lovers in the Night by Yukiko Sode
- La más dulce, Laïla Marrakchi
- Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
- Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun
- Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
- Everytime, Sandra Wollner
- Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
- I'll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
- I Am Always Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
- Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala
- Iron Boy, Louis Clichy
- Benimana, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo
- Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
- Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs
- Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg
Out of Competition
- Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
- Diamond, Andy Garcia
- The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori
- La Bataille de Gaulle : L'age de fer, Antonin Baudry
- Karma, Guillaume Canet
- L'Objet Du Delit, Agnes Jaoui
- L'abandon, Vincent Garenq
Cannes Premiere
- Propeller One-Way, John Travolta
- The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
- Heimsuchung, Volker Schlondorff
- El partido, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco
- When the Night Falls by Daniel Auteuil
Special Screenings
- John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
- Avedon, Ron Howard
- Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
- Les Matins Merveilleux – Avril Besson
- Cantona, Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn
- L'affaire Marie-Claire, Yvo Muller, Lauriane Escaffre
- Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani
Midnight Screenings
- Roma elastica, Bertrand Mandico
- Jim Queen, Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen
- Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux
- Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
- Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller