Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: cannes, Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival Unveils Full 2026 Cinematic Lineup

Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival have revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented across all six screening categories

Article Summary Cannes 2026 unveils full lineup covering Competition, Un Certain Regard, and more categories

French, Spanish, and Japanese films dominate Competition; only one U.S. entry this year

No major studio blockbusters; focus shifts to filmmaker-driven, art-centric selections

Festival runs May 12-23 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France

Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented next month across all six screening categories. Among the major takeaway notes this year include the fact that 65% of the Competition films come from France, Spain, and Japan, with only one U.S. film in the category, The Man I Love. There are no major studio blockbusters or even much of a major studio presence this year, as the focus for 2026 is being put on the filmmakers and their art. Which means you're probably going to see less celebrity involvement this year as well. We have the full list for you below, as the festival will take place from May 12-23, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

The Complete Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lineup

Competition

Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The Man I Love, Ira Sachs

Fatherland, Pawel Pawlikowski

Moulin, Lazlo Nemes

Histoires de la Nuit, Lea Mysius

Fjiord, Cristian Mungiu

Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre

Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer

Hope, Na Hong-Jin

Nagi Notes, Kôji Fukada

Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Garance, Jeanne Herry

The Unknown, Arthur Harari

Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach

Coward, Lukas Dhont

La Bola Negra, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi

Parallel Stories, Asghar Farhadi

Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar

A Woman's Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

Un Certain Regard

All the Lovers in the Night by Yukiko Sode

La más dulce, Laïla Marrakchi

Club Kid, Jordan Firstman

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun

Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep, Rakan Mayasi

Everytime, Sandra Wollner

Meltdown, Manuela Martelli

I'll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis

I Am Always Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel

Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala

Iron Boy, Louis Clichy

Benimana, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo

Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah

Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs

Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

Out of Competition

Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn

Diamond, Andy Garcia

The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori

La Bataille de Gaulle : L'age de fer, Antonin Baudry

Karma, Guillaume Canet

L'Objet Du Delit, Agnes Jaoui

L'abandon, Vincent Garenq

Cannes Premiere

Propeller One-Way, John Travolta

The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Heimsuchung, Volker Schlondorff

El partido, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

When the Night Falls by Daniel Auteuil

Special Screenings

John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh

Avedon, Ron Howard

Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille

Les Matins Merveilleux – Avril Besson

Cantona, Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn

L'affaire Marie-Claire, Yvo Muller, Lauriane Escaffre

Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani

Midnight Screenings

Roma elastica, Bertrand Mandico

Jim Queen, Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen

Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux

Colony, Yeon Sang-ho

Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller

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