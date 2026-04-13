Posted in: Film Festival, Movies | Tagged: ,

Cannes Film Festival Unveils Full 2026 Cinematic Lineup

Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival have revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented across all six screening categories

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Cannes 2026 unveils full lineup covering Competition, Un Certain Regard, and more categories
  • French, Spanish, and Japanese films dominate Competition; only one U.S. entry this year
  • No major studio blockbusters; focus shifts to filmmaker-driven, art-centric selections
  • Festival runs May 12-23 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France

Organizers for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival revealed the full lineup of films that will be presented next month across all six screening categories. Among the major takeaway notes this year include the fact that 65% of the Competition films come from France, Spain, and Japan, with only one U.S. film in the category, The Man I Love. There are no major studio blockbusters or even much of a major studio presence this year, as the focus for 2026 is being put on the filmmakers and their art. Which means you're probably going to see less celebrity involvement this year as well. We have the full list for you below, as the festival will take place from May 12-23, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Cannes Film Festival Unveils Full 2026 Cinematic Lineup
Credit: Shutterstock/NorthSky Films, Denis Makarenko

The Complete Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lineup

Competition

  • Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev
  • The Beloved, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
  • The Man I Love, Ira Sachs
  • Fatherland, Pawel Pawlikowski
  • Moulin, Lazlo Nemes
  • Histoires de la Nuit, Lea Mysius
  • Fjiord, Cristian Mungiu
  • Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre
  • Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer
  • Hope, Na Hong-Jin
  • Nagi Notes, Kôji Fukada
  • Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • Garance, Jeanne Herry
  • The Unknown, Arthur Harari
  • Sudden, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • The Dreamed Adventure, Valeska Grisebach
  • Coward, Lukas Dhont
  • La Bola Negra, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi
  • Parallel Stories, Asghar Farhadi
  • Bitter Christmas, Pedro Almodóvar
  • A Woman's Life, Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

Un Certain Regard

  • All the Lovers in the Night by Yukiko Sode
  • La más dulce, Laïla Marrakchi
  • Club Kid, Jordan Firstman
  • Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun
  • Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep, Rakan Mayasi
  • Everytime, Sandra Wollner
  • Meltdown, Manuela Martelli
  • I'll Be Gone in June, Katharina Rivilis
  • I Am Always Your Maternal Animal, Valentina Maurel
  • Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala
  • Iron Boy, Louis Clichy
  • Benimana, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo
  • Elephants in the Fog, Abinash Bikram Shah
  • Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs
  • Words of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

Out of Competition

  • Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
  • Diamond, Andy Garcia
  • The Electric Kiss, Pierre Salvadori
  • La Bataille de Gaulle : L'age de fer, Antonin Baudry
  • Karma, Guillaume Canet
  • L'Objet Du Delit, Agnes Jaoui
  • L'abandon, Vincent Garenq

Cannes Premiere

  • Propeller One-Way, John Travolta
  • The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
  • Heimsuchung, Volker Schlondorff
  • El partido, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco
  • When the Night Falls by Daniel Auteuil

Special Screenings

  • John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh
  • Avedon, Ron Howard
  • Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Réveille
  • Les Matins  Merveilleux – Avril Besson
  • Cantona, Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn
  • L'affaire Marie-Claire, Yvo Muller, Lauriane Escaffre
  • Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani

Midnight Screenings

  • Roma elastica, Bertrand Mandico
  • Jim Queen, Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen
  • Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux
  • Colony, Yeon Sang-ho
  • Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.