Posted in: Dreamworks, Focus Features, Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Focus Feature, forgotten island, the odyssey, universal

CinemaCon 2026: Universal/Focus Round-Up – The Odyssey And More

Universal and Focus Features are showing off a ton of movies at CinemaCon, including The Odyssey, Forgotten Island, Obsession, Monsters & Minions, and more.

Article Summary Universal and Focus Features highlight upcoming films at CinemaCon, including The Odyssey and Forgotten Island.

Early screenings and marketing push for Forgotten Island, directed by the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish team.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Disclosure Day are likely going to be previewed, with new footage expected during the event.

Violent Night 2 and Robert Eggers’ Wewulf are absent from the show floor but could appear in later presentations.

While plenty of studios show up with new content for the show floor at CinemaCon, there are probably more repeats than new images at the end of the day. It also means we're not going to give everything its own post, because not everything needs one. Sometimes we break these things up by genre or studio, and in this case, we're looking at what Focus and Universal have brought to the table. One of the big things we're getting at CinemaCon this year is the opportunity to see Forgotten Island in its entirety early. All you need to know about this film is the words "brought to you by the directors of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and that should be enough. So some Forgotten Island light boxes are floating around.

Another big release from Universal is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Unfortunately for Nolan's extremely dedicated fanbase, at the time of writing, we were able to find it while wandering around the day before. We'll likely see something during the presentation on Wednesday. The same can be said for Disclosure Day: the only art displayed was the eyeball poster we saw a while ago.

We also have some Focus Features films wandering around out there, including a lot for Obsession, which is cool. They are really giving that one a good push. Lorne also has some presence on the show floor. Illumination is here with Monsters & Minions, so both of the animation studios from Universal are out and about for everyone to see.

As for what is absent, aside from anything new for some big production, there are some big films from Universal and Focus set to be released later this year that have no presence here at all. The two big ones are Violent Night 2 at Universal and Robert Eggers' new film Wewulf at Focus. However, both of those are very late in the year, so it's not entirely surprising that they don't have a show floor presence, but they might pop up in some capacity during the Wednesday presentation.

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