Posted in: Movies, Shudder, Warner Bros | Tagged: noah hawley, Terrified

Noah Hawley To Direct & Produce a Reimagining of "Terrified"

Noah Hawley, the creative behind Fargo and Alien: Earth, will be giving the 2017 film Terrified a "reimagining" with Warner Bros.

Article Summary Noah Hawley to direct and produce a Warner Bros. reimagining of the 2017 horror film Terrified.

Original creator Demián Rugna joins the project, bringing fresh vision to the acclaimed supernatural story.

Terrified follows paranormal investigations in a haunted Buenos Aires neighborhood filled with dark secrets.

Expect a late 2027 release as the Terrified remake is still in the early scripting and development stages.

Noah Hawley is taking on a new horror venture with Warner Bros., as he is set to direct and produce a "reimagining" of the 2017 film Terrified. The news first came down from The Hollywood Reporter, where it was revealed the project is being developed with Demián Rugna, the writer-director behind the original Spanish-language feature film, Aterrados. Hawley will produce the movie under his Austin-based company, 26 Keys, the same company that helped put together the sci-fi series Alien: Earth (based on the franchise), which is getting a second season at Hulu and FX. As well as the Fargo TV series, which ran for five seasons on FX. Since the film is in the preliminary stages, there doesn't appear to be anything finalized beyond the script, so we're probably not going to see this released until late 2027 at best.

Reimagining The Supernatural Horror Film Terrified Will Be No Easy Task

If you're unfamiliar with the film Terrified, then you're in for a horrific treat if you decide to check it out. The film focuses on a police officer who becomes involved with a number of paranormal researchers and investigators, as they are attempting to solve the mystery of several supernatural occurrences that are all happening in one specific neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As the investigations push forward, different pieces come to light of previous traumatic events happening in this area, which all seem to awaken different kinds of ghostly and demonic things beginning to happen all at once.

The film made its festival debut in October 2017, received a wider release within Argentina in 2018, and was eventually picked up by Shudder to add to their massive horror streaming library in October 2024. The film got some pretty decent praise, with Vulture even saying it was one of the best horror films of 2018.

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