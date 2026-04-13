Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, News | Tagged: aardman, laika, Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, wildwood

CinemaCon 2026: Wildwood and Shaun the Sheep Get Some Show Floor Love

LAIKA and Aardman both have lightbox displays at CinemaCon showcasing Wildwood and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.

Article Summary LAIKA and Aardman showcased Wildwood and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom at CinemaCon 2026.

Stop-motion animation shines as both studios debut their latest films ahead of major fall releases.

Wildwood marks LAIKA's big return, directed by Travis Knight and premiering in theaters October 23, 2026.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom brings family-friendly Halloween adventure to screens September 18.

Animation is already a labor of love, but stop-motion animation is a labor of love times ten, and there are two studios out there putting in the work to make sure that stop-motion continues to get the recognition it absolutely deserves: LAIKA and Aardman. They are making very different movies and telling wildly different stories, but both studios still have a ton of love for the medium. While 2025 was a rough year for animation, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the strongest, both from an original storytelling and franchise perspective. Both LAIKA and Aardman had lightbox displays on the CinemaCon show floor showcasing their upcoming projects, Wildwood and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, both of which are releasing this fall.

Wildwood is the entry from LAIKA. The last film we saw from them was Missing Link in 2019, so they have been sorely missed. Wildwood is directed by Travis Knight and stars Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant. It will be released on October 23, 2026.

Aardman is also here with their latest entry in the always fantastic Shaun the Sheep films. We got the first trailer for this fairly recently, and it looks like everything we love from Aardman. Synopsis: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's treasured pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With the Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure. In UK and US cinemas September 18.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom is written by Mark Burton (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Paddington in Peru, Shaun the Sheep Movie) and Giles Pilbrow (Horrible Histories, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and will be directed by Steve Cox (Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and Matthew Walker (Lloyd of the Flies), with Richard Beek (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl) as Producer, and Nick Park, Peter Lord, Carla Shelley and Sarah Cox as Studio Executive Producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!