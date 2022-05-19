New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9

A new storyline called Range Wars is kicking off in Black Panther #9, as revealed in Marvel Comics' full August solicitations that just dropped a few minutes ago. Written by John Ridley with art by Germán Peralta and a cover by Alex Ross, Black Panther #9 will introduce a brand new threat to Marvel's growing cosmic universe: The Colonialist. Described as a "dangerous new galactic interloper," The Colonialist has plans to — you guessed it — colonize The Earth. You would think this would be a job for The Avengers and every other superteam on the planet, but apparently Captain American is just going to leave it all to T'Challa because he feels he isn't putting in 100% lately. Well, we're sure he's up to the job of taking care of this pink elephant riding, Teddy Roosevelt looking sunuvabitch.

BLACK PANTHER #9

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

"RANGE WARS" PART ONE!

Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn't convinced T'Challa's head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T'Challa will be tested like never before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

And if you're still hungry for more Black Panther, the characters early stories will be reprinted in a Marvel Masterworks edition, as also revealed in the August solicitations. It's like Marvel Unlimited but in paper form and more expensive!

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1 —

THE CLAWS OF THE PANTHER GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & FRANK GIACOIA

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY

The Mighty Marvel Masterworks are proud to present the Black Panther's early adventures! In the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created one of the most iconic super heroes ever conceived: the regal king of Wakanda — T'Challa, the Black Panther! Roy Thomas, joined by top artists including John Buscema, brought the Panther into the ranks of the Avengers and delved into his origins and backstory. From T'Challa's first appearance and his battle with Klaw through his adventures with Captain America and his joining the ranks of the Avengers, each page in this Mighty Marvel Masterworks volume is history in the making! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53 and #56; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100; AVENGERS (1963) #52, #62 and #73-74; DAREDEVIL (1964) #52 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #54 and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #97-99.

240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94709-5

Trim size: 6 x 9 MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1 — THE CLAWS OF THE PANTHER GN-TPB

