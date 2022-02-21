New Tarzan Collection by Roy Thomas, Pablo Marcos Coming This Year

Following in the footsteps of the upcoming Tarzan: The New Adventures, Dark Horse Comics has announced another collection of Tarzan comics never before seen in print. Written by legendary comic book writer Roy Thomas and illustrated by Pablo Marcos, with lettering by Oscar Gonzalez, the strips were originally published as webcomics in the format of a Sunday newspaper strip behind a paywall on the Edgar Rice Burroughs website. The new collection, Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1, is set to hit comic stores in August and bookstores in September, and will adapt the titular Tarzan's origin and early adventures.

The press release from Dark Horse provides more info:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 18, 2022)— Dark Horse Books presents Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1, comic strips previously available only to subscribers of the Edgar Rice Burroughs website and never before in print until now in this handsome hardcover edition. Published in Sunday newspaper strip landscape format, these adaptations of Edgar Rice Burroughs' classic tales are scripted by comics legend Roy Thomas (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers, Tarzan: The New Adventures) and illustrated by Pablo Marcos (Savage Sword of Conan, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Creepy). Revealing the origin of the Jungle Lord and his earliest adventures, Tarzan of the Apes is a must for every Tarzan collection! Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1 will be in comic shops August 24 followed by bookstores on September 6 and is available for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1 HC retails for $29.99.

Check out the cover of Tarzan of the Apes Volume 1 below and pre-order now for release later this year. Tarzan: The New Adventures, collecting strips in the same format by Roy Thomas and artists Thomas Grindberg and Gallego Benito, is set to hit stores this May.