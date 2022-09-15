New Witcher & Star Wars in Dark Horse Comics December 2022 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics debut a new comic It's Only Teenage Wasteland by Curt Pires and Jacoby Salcedo in their Dec ember 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside the new Assassin's Apprentice, Groo: Gods Against Groo, Star Wars: The Nameless Terror and a new Witcher comic, The Ballad Of Two Wolves.

It's Only Teenage Wasteland #1 (of 4)

Curt Pires (W), Jacoby Salcedo (A/Cover A), Mark Dale (C), and Antonio Fuso (Cover B)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When his parents go out of town for the weekend, Mexican-American high schooler Javi decides to throw a party—one that'll launch him and his buds into popularity! Or at least get them noticed by some girls. But when things take a turn for the worse, Javi and his friends are thrust into a situation and future they could have never possibly prepared for. For fans of The Nice House on the Lake and What's the Furthest Place From Here? or other comics with really long titles and cool high concepts.

Air Volume 2 TP

G. Willow Wilson (W), M. K. Perker (A/Cover), and Chris Chuckry (C)

On sale Feb 1

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Acrophobic flight attendant Blythe has left her safe, sterile life for a world of strange danger, taken under the wing of none other than Amelia Earhart herself. How did Amelia survive? What is the centuries-old secret enabling her to travel the unknown, using only dreams for fuel? And what is her real agenda?

Volume 2 of this genre-bending, death-defying, Eisner-nominated series by G. Willow Wilson (Invisible Kingdom, Ms Marvel) and M.K. Perker (The Unwritten, Fables).

The Art of Peter Bergting HC

Peter Bergting (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 15

FC, 208 pages

$49.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Award-winning comics artist and illustrator Peter Bergting showcases a body of work nearly thirty years in the making. Bergting's repertoire of fantasy, horror, and scif-fi illustrations include comics, magazines, novels, and games, and he's worked in collaboration with creative giants like Mike Mignola. Explore the dark, mystical, and mysterious work of Peter Bergting, collected for the first time in a gorgeous hardcover volume.

• Introduction by award-winning horror writer and longtime collaborator Christopher Golden!

• A comprehensive volume of captivating sci-fi, fantasy, and horror artwork, plus sketches and process art.

The Art of Solar Opposites HC

Scott Gallopo (W)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 192 pages

$49.99

HC, 9" x 12"

From two of the #$%@s behind Rick and Morty comes the off-the-wall tale of a family of aliens trapped in middle America.

This book will bring you all new behind the scenes art for the world and characters featured in the first two seasons of Solar Opposites! Featuring never before seen art of Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse, as well as the inhabitants of the Wall! Explore this behind the scenes look at the development and process of the hit series, detailing aspects you can find nowhere else!

• Featuring concept work to completed renders of all characters, locations, and aspects of the show.

Assassin's Apprentice I #1 (of 6)

Jody Houser (W), Robin Hobb (W), Ryan Kelly (A), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Anna Steinbauer (Cover)

On sale Dec 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Until recently, Fitz was only known as "boy." The bastard/illegitimate son of a powerful noble, Fitz is taken in by his uncle, Prince Verity, who prepares the boy for a journey to the capital to meet his royal grandfather. But Fitz is not a normal child. An ancient power stirs inside him, something that will change the destiny of the Six Duchies forever!

The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobbs's Assassin's Apprentice!

"Fantasy as it ought to be written." – George R.R. Martin

Avatar: Adapt or Die TP

Corinna Bechko (W), Beni R. Lobel (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Mark Molchan (Cover)

On sale Feb 15

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Years into the advent of the Avatar program on Pandora, pressure to bridge the divide between human and Na'vi has hit a peak. Dr. Grace Augustine realizes the best way to ease tensions is to learn from one another. She begins negotiations to open a school for Na'vi children, but her plans to repair relations leads to unintended consequences. After a visit to Hell's Gate, the Na'vi children succumb to a virulent illness and as the affliction escalates, so do accusations of betrayal and malice. Grace must navigate human politics to work with the Na'vi to find a cure . . . but can they trust her?

Collects Avatar: Adapt or Die #1-#6.

Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition Volume 8 HC

Hiroaki Samura (W/A/Cover) and Kumar Sivasubramanian (Translator)

On sale Feb 1

b&w, 672 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

It's time for the epic showdown fans have been waiting for—Manji against Shira! Despite having lost one of his arms, Manji's rapid healing abilities mean he's still a formidable opponent, but the sadistic Shira has some incredibly depraved tricks up his sleeve. Manji will have his work cut out for him taking down his greatest foe. Meanwhile, Anotsu embarrasses the shogunate.

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 23 to 25 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 4 TP

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), John Arcudi (W), Guy Davis (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 456 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense sends its team to permanently wipe out a subterranean colony of frog monsters. The team tracks down Memnan Saa's hideout, but soon find themselves in over their heads when old enemies––including the Black Flame––arrive to lay waste to the world.

Mike Mignola and John Arcudi are joined by Guy Davis to close out the Plague of Frogs in this omnibus collection of the B.P.R.D. series!

Breathers TP

Justin Madson (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 464 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Even when our own planet can no longer sustain us, humanity clings to life in this thoughtful dystopia where air itself is deadly.

Follow the lives of a small cast of survivors as they struggle to keep going in a world where the air is fatal. A detective must battle not only the deadly air, but his own demons; a lost pair of siblings question the supposed apocalypse; a mother and daughter fight tooth and nail to stay together; and a salesman peddles breathing masks, trying to do some good to make up for the sins of his past. They are all survivors—they are all Breathers.

Created, written, and illustrated by Justin Madson, the full nine-issue series originally published by IT'S ALIVE! is now collected together for the first time!

Castle Full of Blackbirds #4 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Angela Slatter (W), Valeria Burzo (A), Michelle Madsen (C), Wylie Beckert (Cover A), and A. H. Szabla (Cover B)

On sale Dec 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Sara May approaches the end of her first year at the Linton School for Girls, the truth of Miss Brooks, the headmaster, and the disappearances of her fellow students seems even more mysterious and frightening than before! But when Sara begins to pull at new threads to uncover the real story, the fate of the school could end up hanging in the balance.

Mike Mignola and Angela Slatter team up with artist Valeria Burzo for deliver the chilling finale to Sara May Blackburn's adventure.

Delver Volume 2 TP

C. Spike Trotman (W), Clive Hawken (A/Cover), and Kelly Fitzpatrick (C)

On sale Feb 8

FC, 120 pages

$22.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A strange and original take on staring down Empire, from the perspective of the colonized. Dangerous magic suddenly and severely abounds in the unwilling village of Oddgoat, and with it comes exploitation, good intentions, profiteers, and collateral damage.

Merit and Clem have survived their first tangle with Dungeon, but can they survive what Dungeon's done to everyone else?

Elephantmen 2261 Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Richard Starkings (W), Axel Medellin (A/C), and Boo Cook (Cover)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 252 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

It's Blade Runner meets Planet of the Apes in the next adventure of the pulp science fiction series Elephantmen, which debuted nearly fifteen years and eighty issues ago from Image Comics. Elephantmen are human/animal hybrids designed to fight a war. But the war is over, and now they live among us. This all-new story is a whodunnit that draws our heroes, Hip Flask and Jack Farrell, into the curious death of an Elephantman known to his friends as "Shorty." Following that is an adventure where weapons of the war between Africa and China's transgenics have surfaced and are being transported from the East Coast to the West Coast by Transamerican HEIST! This omnibus collects Elephantmen 2261 seasons 1 and 2 by creator/writer Richard Starkings, artist Axel Medellin, and a cover by artist Boo Cook!

Groo: Gods Against Groo #1 (of 4)

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), and Carrie Strachan (C)

On sale Dec 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The bumbling barbarian Groo has made quite a name for himself, traveling the land leaving a path of destruction and cheese dip. He is either so greatly feared or favored wherever he goes, Groo's earthly reputation causes a Groo deity to arise in the heavens! While Earthbound Groo hungers, his Divine Groo alter ego unleashes chaos!

Plus, Sergio's legendary back cover Rufferto strips return!

• Concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continues in Groo: Play of the Gods.

• Sergio Aragonés returns to Groo, featuring beautiful hand-lettering by Stan Sakai!

Koshchei in Hell #2 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Ben Stenbeck (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy's past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life––or death, as the case may be.

Mignola, Stenbeck, and Stewart bring fans the next incredible chapter in Koshchei's tale!

Last Days of Black Hammer–From the World of Black Hammer TP

Jeff Lemire (W) and Stefano Simeone (A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From the critically acclaimed and Eisner-Award winning writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), along with artist Stefano Simeone (Good Luck) comes this essential prequel to the epic events of Black Hammer volume 1.

The Last Days of Black Hammer details the heroics of Joe Weber—the original hero known as Black Hammer—at the height of his power, along with the rest of the main Black Hammer heroes like Golden Gail, Abraham Slam, and Barbalien in the final days leading up their cataclysmic battle with the cosmic villain Anti-God and their imprisonment on the limbo farm!

Collects the original Substack series for the first time!

The Legend of Luther Arkwright HC

Bryan Talbot (W/A/Cover)

On sale Feb 15

b&w, 240 pages

$34.99

HC, 8 1/2" x 12"

Bryan Talbot's groundbreaking science-fiction epics The Adventures of Luther Arkwright and its sequel Heart of Empire have been acclaimed by Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, and more. Talbot now launches a third Arkwright saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright, another milestone in graphic literature.

Luther Arkwright, a being of vast psychic power capable of traversing the swirling multiverse of infinite existences, is pursued by a far superior adversary across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and only Arkwright's experience and force of will provide any hope to avert humanity's annihilation.

Leonide the Vampyr: A Christmas for Crows

Mike Mignola (W/Cover B), Rachele Aragno (A/Cover A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

When good and honest mountain folk come upon a small coffin among a carriage wreck, they find themselves among darker company than they bargained for. In this haunting Christmas carol, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist extraordinaire Rachele Aragno weave a chilling holiday tale as the vampyr Leonide once again casts her spell over unsuspecting audiences.

• Continuing the tale of Leonide the vampyr.

• All-new characters and world.

The Lonesome Hunters TP

Tyler Crook (W/A/Cover)

One sale Feb 8

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From Russ Manning Award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County co-creator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny.

An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age.

Maskerade #4 (of 4)

Kevin Smith (W), Andy McElfresh (W), John Sprengelmeyer (A/Cover A), Giulia Brusco (C), and Diego Galindo (Cover B)

On sale Dec 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

We hit the midway point of the dynamic debut series from Secret Stash Press as Maskerade gets close to crossing another name off her list, and Felicia gets even closer to her new producer Dwayne. Meanwhile, Dr. David Ditt's bastardized Masker knockoff makes monsters of Trenchen's old elites!

Mind MGMT: Bootleg HC

Matt Kindt (W/Cover), Farel Dalrymple (A), David Rubin (A), Matthew Lesniewski (A), Jill Thompson (A), and Bill Crabtree (C)

On sale Feb 15

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Mind MGMT was a covert government agency of psychic super spies that fell into oblivion after one of their top agents went rogue. In what looked like the end was only the beginning as a former leader of the organization explores the darkest parts of the world and recruits a team of the most powerful forgotten agents of all time to build the organization anew, bend reality, and go to war with a competing anarchic agency of extraordinary power.

Collects Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1–#4 with all covers and pinups by Dan Brereton in a hardcover format!

Murder Inc. Volume 2: Versus America TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W) and Michael Avon Oeming (A/Cover)

On sale Feb 1

FC, 224 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Meet Jagger Rose. She is only twelve years old. Her father was just murdered. As family tradition would have it, she will be given an opportunity to exact revenge on her father's killer. The greatest assassin the world will ever know is born.

Years ago, the five families of organized crime had such a stranglehold over the American public that the U.S. government found itself forced to give up part of the country or lose all of it. Now the unrest between America and the families has come to a boiling point. A war is about to come—a war no one is ready for. Newly-made man Valentine Gallo and mob hitwoman Jagger Rose find themselves torn over which side of the war they want to be on. Collects the United States vs Murder. Inc #1-#6 along with a brand-new cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

Nexus: Nefarious HC

Mike Baron (W), Richard Bonk (A/Cover), and Ichsan Ansori (C)

On sale Feb 8

FC, 64 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Nexus hits an object in space, sending him crashing into the nearest planet. To make matters worse, the planet serves as a prison to a nearby world. With the wrong sun in the sky, Nexus is unable to use his powers—so he'll have to rely on his intelligence and survival skills if he wants to escape and see his family again.

Nexus returns with a new graphic novel from the mind of Mike Baron, with art by Richard Bonk!



Night of the Ghoul #3 (of 3)

Scott Snyder (W), Francesco Francavilla (A/C/Cover A/Cover C Foil), and Tony Daniel with Marcelo Maiolo (Cover B)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 56 pages

$4.99 (Cover A)

$5.99 (Covers B-C)

Miniseries

As Orson and Forest unveil the hidden horrors at T.F. Merritt's retirement facility, the secrets of the Order of the Fly, and the Night of the Ghoul film itself, finally come to light.

The thrilling conclusion to the dazzling work of horror from the writer and artist behind Batman: The Black Mirror, Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla.

The Ones #2 (of 4)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Jacob Edgar (A/Cover A), K. J. Diaz (C), and Tyler Boss (Cover B)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 32 pages

$4.99 (Covers A-B)

Miniseries

The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn't stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one. All this with page after page of blisteringly awesome Jacob Edgar comics art.

Pearl Volume 3 TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W) and Michael Gaydos (A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb 22

FC, 160 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A brand-new, (yes, all new!) chapter in the tattoo artist, Yakuza assassin romantic odyssey . . . Pearl. that's right, the critically acclaimed Jinxworld title makes its Dark Horse debut with a brand-new chapter in the wild life of Pearl Tanaka. Fully painted by award-winning graphic novelist Michael Gaydos, Pearl is a very unique experience about an artist discovering all the secrets of the modern yakuza world she was born into by no fault of her own. After finding out the truth about her parents in previous volumes, the real question is: WHO IS THE GHOST DRAGON OF SAN FRANCISCO?

Collects Pearl series III issues #1-#6.

Plants vs. Zombies: Faulty Fables HC

Paul Tobin (W), Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau (A/Cover), and Heather Breckel (C)

On sale Feb 15

FC, 88 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Dr. Zomboss realizes his next invasion must take place while everyone in Neighborville is asleep, so he sets out to lull the town to bed early with strange-yet-tedious fables of his own creation! Neighborville's citizens and plant army protectors will hit the hay . . . leaving Zomboss and his minions free to hit the brain buffet! Crazy Dave isn't sleeping, though, as he tries over and over again to invent the correct counterattack! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Genius Factor) collaborates with artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau (Plants vs. Zombies: Better Homes and Guardens, Plants vs. Zombies: Multi-ball-istic) for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel!

Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami Volume 6 TP

Midori Gotou (W) and Natsuo Sai (A/Cover)

On sale Feb 22

b&w, 200 pages

$11.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

The explosive conclusion! As Division 3 races to try to save the life of Professor Toshi, they find the trauma unit within the Special Sector has become a deadly trap. Yet in this high-tech complex, it's a cache of an obsolete information format—handwritten letters—that provides the final clue . . .

Quick Stops #2 (of 4)

Kevin Smith (W), Phil Hester (P/Cover A), Ande Parks (I/Cover A), and Chogrin (Cover B)

On sale Dec 7

b&w, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Clerk Randal Graves and mall rat Brodie Bruce attend the funeral of their legendary cousin, Walter, and recount their favorite memories of the hamster-challenged hero who broke his neck in a scandalous scenario! Kevin Smith's black-and-white anthology series sheds new light on beloved characters from his Askewniverse!

• Black-and-white comics like in the Clerks films.

Rangers of the Divide II: Into the Depths #3 (of 4)

Megan Huang (W/A/Cover)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The cadets only have moments to catch their breath before another foe emerges from the shadows to test their strength . . . both physically and emotionally. And with this powerful new enemy comes new information—but will they survive long enough to learn the truth?

Resident Alien: The Book of Love #2 (of 4)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Dec 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The comic series that inspired the hit SyFy show continues! Asta's ready for something new and finally makes a move, but is Harry prepared for such a big change? Other Patience residents are going through some surprising transformations, too, as Don gets a makeover, Bert encounters a wake-up call, and Nurse Ellen starts a risky new venture.



The Roadie #4 (of 4)

Tim Seeley (W) and Fran Galán (A/C/Cover)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival) and Fran Galan (Lucky Devil) comes this horror saga about nostalgia, heavy metal music, hell, and redemption.

Aging rockers and demons from hell go head-to-head in this battle of bands final issue musical event!

Shock Shop #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Danny Luckert (A/C/Cover A FC), Leila Leiz (A/Cover A BC), Bill Crabtree (C), Brian Hurtt (Cover B FC), and Jill Thompson (Cover B BC)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!

The terrifying anthology from horror maestro Cullen Bunn concludes with plenty of blood, beasts, and bodies that's sure to want you to read this with the lights on!

Skull and Bones: Savage Storm #2 (of 3)

John Jackson Miller (W), James Mishler (W), Christian Rosado (A), Roshan Kurichiyanil (C), and Pius Bak (Cover)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Cannons fire and sabers clash in the aftermath of a terrible storm that send ships scattering. Sent by a brutal trading company to hunt pirates, a commodore known as the "Wolf Hunter" is pursuing a fugitive admiral, and is willing to kill anyone who gets in his way. In the path of the Wolf's fury, pirates and merchants alike may need to set aside their differences in order to survive the onslaught . . .

Starcraft: Zerg Brood Lord Mini Replica

On sale Dec 14

6 inches long, 6 inches wide, on a 4" x 6" base.

$119.99

Evolved to rule the skies, the Swarm's aerial siege unit is making its way to your gaming den with the Starcraft: Zerg Brood Lord mini replica, brought to you exclusively by Blizzard Entertainment and Dark Horse Deluxe!

The Brood Lord measures 6 inches long by 6 inches wide, and is made from polyresin. It also includes a metal display post to hover over a sturdy Zerg Swarm 4" x 6" base. This Brood Lord will make you feel as if a batch of broodlings are about to be spawned!

With a Zerg Brood Lord at your disposal, make sure your Terran and Protoss fleets are prepared for an epic intergalactic battle. Order now to unleash utter devastation upon any foe!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2 (of 8)

Daniel José Older (W) and Toni Bruno (A/C/Cover)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Her secret safe for now, Jedi Padawan Sav Malagan begins to adjust to her life undercover on a ship full of pirates. But after coming face-to-face with the explosive consequences of her actions, Sav begins to wonder where her loyalties lie: with the Jedi Order, or her new friends?

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #4 (of 12)

Amanda Deibert (W), Lucas Marengon (A/C), Michael Atiyeh (C), TBD (Cover A), and Cary Nord (Cover B)

On sale Dec 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

On Kashyyyk, it's a time of celebration, but is anywhere safe from the Dark Side?

In need of a break from her duties to the Resistance, Rey accepts Chewbacca's invitation to journey to his home planet for the annual Life Day celebration. But unknown to either of them, this party has a crasher; a vicious bounty hunter dispatched by the First Order!

There's blasters and battles and Wookiees galore, in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #4!

Star Wars: The Nameless Terror #1 (of 4)

George Mann (W), Eduardo Mello (A), Ornella Savarese (A), and Eduardo Mello and Ornella Savarese (Cover)

On sale Dec 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Even in the shining light of the High Republic, there are shadows lurking in the galaxy.

A Jedi mission to the planet Dalna suddenly comes under attack by unknown assailants. As the knights retreat to an ancient structure, it quickly becomes clear that they are far from safe.

Something evil stalks the ruins, a ruthless predator, an unknown terror, a Nameless Fear!

Windmaker Volume 2 TP

Roye Okupe (W), Sunkanmi Akinboye (A/Cover), and Toyin "Morby" Ajetunmobi (C)

On sale Feb 8

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The Republic of Atala's president has turned into a ruthless despot, and one of his most trusted associates, Director Bo, is forced to choose a side in a civil war that threatens to destroy their beloved nation. The spirit of the Windmaker—an ancient and powerful protector of the Atalians—also begins to awaken within Bo. Is this awakening a ray of hope that will pave a path to salvation, or is this an omen signaling the end of a once prosperous country?

• All new graphic novel from YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse!

An all new story inspired by a classic fable or even two!

The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Miki Montlló (A/C/Cover A), Jakub Rebelka (Cover B), Otto Schmidt (Cover C), and David Lopez (Cover D)

On sale Dec 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Hailed as the greatest monster slayer—the infamous witcher Geralt is beckoned to the town of Grimmwald. When a strange occurrence stirs murmurs of a werewolf on the prowl, rumors spread about the peculiar arrival of three Piglet sisters. With a grand mystery and a monster to kill, Dandelion may just find the inspiration he needs to write the perfect ballad.

Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Geralt Toussaint Tourney Armor Figure

On sale Jan 18

The figure stands at 7.75" tall and includes a 1.5" high base.

$59.99

Outfitted in armor seen in the Blood and Wine expansion, Geralt finds himself in Toussaint, a land untainted by war. The lands of Toussaint are rife with carefree indulgence and knightly ritual, but masks an ancient, bloody secret. Only a witcher can solve the mystery and survive the evil lurking in the night.

Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt-Vesemir Figure

On sale Jan 18

The figure stands at 8.25" tall and includes a 1.5" high base.

$59.99

The oldest and most experienced witcher at Kaer Morhen, Vesemir has raised and trained many in the ways of a witcher, including Geralt and Ciri. Despite his age, his capabilities as a monster hunter are practically unmatched. Although a demanding instructor and imposing warrior, he is always ready to help with sage advice and a steady hand.

Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt-Imlerith Figure

On sale Jan 18

The figure stands at 9" tall and includes a 1.5" high base.

$69.99

A general of the Wild Hunt and a frequent guest in Geralt's nightmares. Imlerith is a powerful and brutal warrior that has fought in countless campaigns of conquest, now fiendishly consumed with delivering Ciri to his ruler, Eredin. This deluxe figure includes an interchangeable head and battle helmet!