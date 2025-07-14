Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #128 Preview: Familiar Faces in Unfamiliar Places

Dick Grayson searches for Oracle in a warped Titans Tower in Nightwing #128, but will that familiar face be friend or foe this Wednesday?

Article Summary Nightwing #128 hits stores Wednesday, July 16th, featuring Dick Grayson's search for Oracle in a warped Titans Tower

A mysterious force beyond imagination has altered reality, presenting Nightwing with an unexpected yet familiar face

Multiple cover options available, including artwork by Jorge Fornes, Juan Ferreyra, and Marcio Takara

ORACLE, LOST! Nightwing searches for Oracle in a Titans Tower that's been warped by something from beyond the realm of imagination. But will the unexpected–yet somewhat familiar–face prove to be friend or foe?

NIGHTWING #128

DC Comics

0525DC134

0525DC135 – Nightwing #128 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

0525DC136 – Nightwing #128 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $5.99

0525DC137 – Nightwing #128 Marcio Takara Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

In Shops: 7/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

