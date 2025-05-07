Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin

Mary Jane And Paul, No Longer… Doing It (All-New Venom #6 Spoilers)

Are Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin, no longer having sex? All in today's All-New Venom #6 from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

So everyone hates Paul Rabin, Mary Jane Watson's live-in partner, after they spent years away together in another dimension. Everyone also seems to hatye Mary Jane Watson as the new host of the Venom symbiote. But, as Bleeding Cool previously suggested, one might be the solve of the other. All-New Venom #6 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez is published today from Marvel Comics…

As it is revealed that Mary Jane Watson and Venom have to stay in physical contact at all time, or die.

Which may also explain something else…

Looks like nothing is happening in the bedroom department for Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin. Three's a crowd it seems… And as for the rest of their relationship?

Well, no that's far from rosey as well. Might this be the way away from Paul Rabin, and towards Peter Parker? How's his girlfriend Shay Marken right now?

Okay, well, alive will do for now I suppose. All-New Venom #6 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez is published today from Marvel Comics, as is Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz,

ALL NEW VENOM #6

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

THE ORIGIN OF THE ALL-NEW VENOM!

Now we know WHO the All-New Venom is…the question is HOW? What happened after the events of the Venom War? Why did the symbiote choose this host – and why can't they separate? Jackpot confronts Venom – and she may not like what she finds out!

RATED T+In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

• Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken!

• Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

RATED T In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!