Nightwing 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Jason Todd Goes Too Far?

NIGHTWING 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC075

0921DC076 – NIGHTWING 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B MAX DUNBARD CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Nicola Scott

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first Robins, both long ago stepped out of the shadow of the Bat and began walking very different paths on their respective journeys to become who they are today. But now their paths converge and these two brothers unite for one goal. With escrima stick and a crowbar combined, Nightwing and Red Hood are ready for anything…anything except what they have to face next! Don't miss out on this explosive adventure!

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $5.99

