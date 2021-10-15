Nightwing #85 Preview: Have You Tried Unplugging It?

In this preview of Nightwing #85, Nightwing and Batgirl are having computer problems. To be more specific, a rogue AI has taken over Oracle's entire network and they need to stop it. And there's only way they can pull it off: by breaking everything. Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #85

DC Comics

0821DC018

0821DC019 – NIGHTWING #85 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo

Babs takes the Anti-Oracle attack on her Oracle Network personally, and she suits up as Batgirl, accompanying Nightwing and Tim Drake to track down who is responsible. But with fear consuming the streets of Gotham, Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…and it involves each other.

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

