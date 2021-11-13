Nightwing #86 Preview: Robins and Batgirls Must Stick Together

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? The Clocktower has been destroyed with two Batgirls still inside it. Can another Batgirl and two Robins save them? Find out when Nightwing #86 hits stores on Tuesday from DC Comics and make do with the preview below for now.

NIGHTWING #86

DC Comics

0921DC028

0921DC029 – NIGHTWING #86 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing and Babs have fought through the fear-stricken Gotham streets, but now their fight takes them to the skies above Gotham, with the Batgirls and Tim Drake (Robin) in tow! Now aboard the Magistrate's Skybase-01, they have made it their mission to bring the airborne leviathan down, prevent Seer's disinformation from being broadcast, and save the innocents aboard. But in this paranoia-stricken city, not everyone is who they seem…

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

