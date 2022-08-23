Ninja Funk Launches in WhatNot November 2022 Solicits

Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between Whatnot, Inc., whose live streaming sales platform increased in popularity during the pandemic shutdown, and Starburns Industries Press, the publishing arm of the animated studio responsible for Rick And Morty, Animals, Anomalisa and Happy Tank. They launched their publishing line at Fan Expo Denver, and will debut in this week's Diamond Previews Magazine, with one new debut per month, frrm October onwards. They will have full distribution from Diamond at the full 50% discount and will be included in FOC. Jack DeMayo, co-founder of Whatnot Publishing and Whatnot's Head of Marketing for Comics & Media commented, "Whatnot is committed to being a positive part of the comic community for both buyers and sellers, aiding creators in bringing their works to market and helping to supply our retailers with unique exclusive opportunities."

The first release from Whatnot Publishing will be based on the animated series, Alpha Beta on October 12th, 2022. The second issue ios in their November 2022 solicits and solicitations below, buthere is the launch of their second comic, Ninja Funk #1 from JPG, Steve Schuitt and Alex Riegel.

NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

SEP222085

SEP222086 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 4.99

SEP222087 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM LAZERWOLF VAR (MR) – 4.99

SEP222088 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR D CORMACK POKEMON HOMAGE (MR) – 4.99

SEP222089 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR E MAHFOOD LAUNCH (MR) – 4.99

SEP222090 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY UNLOCK FLEECS (MR) – 4.99

SEP222091 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR G 25 COPY UNLOCK KIRKHAM (MR) – 4.99

SEP222092 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR H 50 COPY UNLOCK CREEES (MR) – 4.99

SEP222093 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR I 100 COPY EASTMAN VAR (MR)

SEP222094 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR J 250 COPY BOSSLOGIC VAR (MR)

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alex Riegel (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers a beautiful watercolor variant for the premier of Ninja Funk!

Frequency-Bending Warrior DJs. Cyborg Housecats. The Broken Rhythm of the Universe. This is a comic like you've never seen before!

A fun, high stakes adventure weaved together with face-melting beats, Ninja Funk follows a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to save a universe that's off-key.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALPHA BETAS #2 (OF 4) CVR A CALERO (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

SEP222095

SEP222096 – ALPHA BETAS #2 (OF 4) CVR B ZUCKER (MR) – 3.99

SEP222097 – ALPHA BETAS #2 (OF 4) CVR C VIDEO GAME VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (A / CA) Michael Calero

After an intense battle with the Action Team, the boys learn the backstory of "legendary" gamer Spanner Jones and the truth that video games power the country! After regaling them with the tale of how he was recruited by the Government in the 80s to save his favorite hotdog-prepping platformer "Weinertown," Jones sets them on their path to stop digital terrorist Joker420. Now the boys must take on the threat inside Nimbus and its way more serious than a 40-year-old malfunctioning bratwurst.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

