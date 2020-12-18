No Aquaman Comic From DC In March 2021, First Time In Ten Years

In 2007, the Aquaman: Sword Of Atlantis series came to a close with #57. It had been starring a different Aquaman in the role for a few little while, and while Arthur Curry and Mera continued to appear in other comics such as 52, Blackest Night and Brightest Day, it took 2011's New 52 reboot of the DC Universe to bring him back to an ongoing series, with Geoff Johns, Joe Prado and Ivan Reis setting up much that would later be adapted into the Aquaman movie. Bleeding Cool's recommendations that he be played by Samuel L Jackson fell on water-clogged ears, sadly.

Recently, Kelly Sue DeConnick's run came to an end on Aquaman, followed by an Endless Winter crossover and for January and February, Future State stories. But unlike the other Future State books, that creative team does not have an Aquaman title scheduled for March. And Bleeding Cool understands that there are no immediate plans to rectify that, aside from having the Aquaman characters appear in other books, including Brian Bendis and David Marquez' Justice League series.

For Aquaman fans of the comics or the films, that might have to just do you for now.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

wraparound variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 3/16/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth!

And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!