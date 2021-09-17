No Holds Bard #1 & Knight Jenek #1 in Behemoth December 2021 Solicits

Behemoth Comics launch two light hearted fantasy action adventure comics in December 2021, just what we need for the long cold months ahead. No Holds Bard which reinvents William Shakespear as a rhyming couplet spitting vigilante on the streets of deepest, darkest Stratford-Upon-Avon, by Eric Gladstone and Gabrielle Kari. And it is joined by Knight Janek: Instruction For Making A Proper Offering To Forgotten Gods #1 by Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur and Spell. which creates a cross between Zelda and Conan… as well as everything else Behemoth Comics is offering up in their December 2021 solicitations

NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR A FAERBER (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211323

OCT211324 – NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR B KARI (MR) – 3.99

OCT211325 – NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR C KARI (MR) – 3.99

OCT211326 – NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR D QUINONES (MR) – 3.99

OCT211327 – NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR E KLOC (MR) – 3.99

OCT211328 – NO HOLDS BARD #1 (OF 4) CVR E 15 COPY INCV HENDERSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Eric Gladstone (A) Gabrielle Kari (CA) Logan Faerber

When Queen Elizabeth I is kidnapped, only the dramatic duo of William Shakespeare and William Page in their superhero alter-egos, THE BARD and PAGE can save her! Written in iambic pentameter, No Holds Bard is a throwback comedy adventure 400 years in the making.

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHT JANEK #1 (OF 3) CVR A WOLSKI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211329

OCT211330 – KNIGHT JANEK #1 (OF 3) CVR B BROWNE (MR) – 3.99

OCT211331 – KNIGHT JANEK #1 (OF 3) CVR C WOLSKI (MR) – 3.99

OCT211332 – KNIGHT JANEK #1 (OF 3) CVR D 10 COPY INCV SPELL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur (A) Spell (A / CA) Igor Wolski

What if Zelda and Conan had a child? The answer is Knight Janek. Things are not going well in the realm of Fancylake. The royal couple falls a victim of a fatal accident, and the fresh new Duke shows a disturbing passion for the occult. As if that were not enough, a strange wanderer arrives in the capital…

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WATCH DOGS LEGION #2 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211333

OCT211334 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #2 (OF 4) CVR B MASSAGGIA (MR) – 3.99

OCT211335 – WATCH DOGS LEGION #2 (OF 4) CVR C MASSAGGIA VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A) Gabriel Germain (CA) Alberto Massaggia

London Calling! While investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp, journalist Louise Hartford will cross paths with Adam Logan, know as "Spiral", a London DJ whose music has become a symbol of revolt. Together, and with other companions in misfortune, they will have to infilitrate the spheres of power to unravel the truth.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN #3 (OF 6) CVR A BASILE (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211336

OCT211337 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #3 (OF 6) CVR B BASILE (MR) – 3.99

OCT211338 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #3 (OF 6) CVR C FRASER COOMBE (MR) – 3.99

OCT211339 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #3 (OF 6) CVR D NICHOLS (MR) – 3.99

OCT211340 – POP STAR ASSASSIN #3 (OF 6) CVR E MASSAGLI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Lavallee, Matt Cashel (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

The mayhem continues as the KING makes an appearance, news reporter Roxy Cox gets mixed up in a matter of "National Security", the mysterious McQuinn rescues Molly from certain death, and our rag-tag band of intrepid heroes learn first hand that "subterfuge is a MOTHERF*****!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS CHILD #4 (OF 6) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211341

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

Bakari dedicates his life to protect Sabium, the last albino rhinoceros on planet Earth, that also holds the code to regenerate man. After being captured and left for death, Bakari found his way to a village thanks to an old Shaman. But now, after healing up, it's time to get Sabium back, no matter the cost.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NINE STONES #5 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

OCT211342

OCT211343 – NINE STONES #5 CVR B SPANO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! Allie's relationship with Chris continues to evolve but their day together is quickly interrupted by an unexpected event at school. Not to mention someone enters the scene who could change everything.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99