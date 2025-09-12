Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: no man's land

No Man's Land #1 Preview: Cold War Gets Frostbite

No Man's Land #1 hits stores this week, bringing murder mystery to the frozen bridge between superpowers. Time to break the ice on this Cold War thriller!

Article Summary No Man's Land #1 launches September 17, plunging readers into a frozen Cold War murder mystery thriller.

An FBI agent and KGB operative must solve a murder on the icy Diomede Islands before war erupts.

Discover the Ice Curtain, where 1963’s nuclear tensions simmer along a treacherous U.S.-Russia bridge.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Diomede Islands.

For three months each year, you can walk from the USA to Russia across an ice bridge—a frozen path known as the Ice Curtain.

In 1963, when the body of a young woman is discovered on this icy no-man's land, the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts…and war ignites.

From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRANSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year.

NO MAN'S LAND #1

Image Comics

0725IM284

0725IM285 – No Man's Land #1 Brian Michael Bendis, Szymon Kudranski Cover – $3.99

0725IM286 – No Man's Land #1 Cover – $3.99

0725IM287 – No Man's Land #1 Cover – $3.99

0725IM288 – No Man's Land #1 Cover – $3.99

0725IM289 – No Man's Land #1 Cover – $3.99

0725IM290 – No Man's Land #1 Blank Sketch Cover – $3.99

(W/A/CA) Szymon Kudranski

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

