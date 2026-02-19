Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, man of action

The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026

The original Man Of Action Ben 10 creators launch a new Ben 10 comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2026

Article Summary The original Man of Action creators return with a new Ben 10 comic from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2026.

Joe Casey leads the first story arc, revamping Ben Tennyson’s origin with modern style and fresh storytelling.

Future stories will rotate writers, expanding the Ben 10 mythos and exploring deeper, diverse themes and tones.

Fans can expect classic villains, new continuity, and exclusive variant covers with the debut issue on May 6, 2026.

Following the initial announcement at New York Comic Con, Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced further details for the anticipated return of Ben 10 via comic books, and the original Man Of Action creators who created the cartoon.

The franchise's original creators, the Man of Action Entertainment or MOA team are all set to return to the character and mythos, Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle, who all come from an initial background in comics, before they joined together to form a collective for comics, animation, television, film, and beyond. In addition to Ben 10, the crew have worked on Superman, Spider-Man, and the creation of Big Hero 6. This new era of Ben 10 comic books kicks off this May with an initial story arc led by Joe Casey and artist Robert Carey and the collective MOA team will drive the stories in the comic series, with individual partners taking turns scripting story arcs as the title progresses. Future tales from Kelly, Rouleau, and Seagle will be announced as they come around, offering fans new and old visions of the franchise. Casey's first Ben 10 story will set the foundation for this new approach with a revamped origin story, a straightforward, action-oriented take on Ben Tennyson and his adventures. Updating the concept for a modern aesthetic and sensibility, both those who grew up with the series and newcomers will get the definitive new Ben 10 experience directly from the creators. A wider range of tones and themes will be explored, from drama, comedy, to tragedy, and even the surreal.

"As original creators of the entire Ben 10 phenomenon, this comic book is a huge deal for us," said writer Joe Casey. "For Ben 10 fans, both new and old, we're committed to giving you everything you could possibly want in this series. We've got every previous incarnation to draw from and we're not holding anything back. I've said it before and I'll say it again… this is the most 'Absolute' Ben 10 you can get!"

Ben Tennyson and his family are out camping, when a meteor crashes nearby. When the inquisitive boy investigates, he finds the mysterious Omnitrix among the wreckage. From that moment, a new superhero is born! This new telling of will allow Casey and team to expand the scale and scope of these pivotal, beloved moments. A range of "real world" impacts will be explored, with the military getting peripherally involved and a bona fide alien threat.

From there, the series will proceed in a manner similar to classic superhero comics, building the mythology slowly and surely, with approachable short story arcs. The Man of Action team will be able to pull from the entirety of Ben 10 iterations through the years, picking the coolest components, favorites from the rogues' gallery, all the while revamping and establishing a deeper continuity.

The first issue of Ben 10 debuts on the 6th of May with a range of variant covers from Robert Carey, Man of Action partner Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and Eric Canete, a mhystery blind bag offering, containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusively available this way., and a Blank Authentix sketch cover version.

