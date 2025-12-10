Official Cancelled Selection List Angouleme Comic Art Festival 2026

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Angoulême, france, grandville, Sacrificers, saga

Every year, as part of the Angoulême Comic Art Festival, the committee create the Official Selection for Angoulême, a list of what they consider to be the finest comic books published in French the previous year. And the most prestigious award in the comics medium. There is now no Angouleme Comic Art Festival for 2026, as regular readers know, and there will be no Official Selection or a Grand Prix for the one considered the very best. But Bleeding Cool has obtained the list of what would have been the Official Selection for Angoulême 2026. And yes, because we are Bleeding Cool, we will highlight notable mentions for English speaking comic book creators are French translations of Tom Gauld's Physics for Cats, Bleeding Cool favourite Paul B Rainey's Why Don't You Love Me, Supergirl team Tom King and Bilquis Henry's Helen Of Wyndborne, Bryan Talbot's The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor (yet to find a US publisher), Saga Volume 12 by Bryan K Vaughan and Fiona Staples, Downlands by Norm Konyu, The Sacrificers Vol 3 by Rick Remender and Max Fiumara and Watership Down: The Graphic Novel by Richard Adams, James Sturm and Joe Sutphin. We have also added the three school jury prize selections as part of a partnership with the Poitiers Education Authority. We are missing what would have been the Heritage or Archive section.

Official Selection:

Continuing Series:

Best Environmental:

Dans l'indifférence générale by Roberto Grossi (La Boîte à bulles/Arte éditions)

by Roberto Grossi (La Boîte à bulles/Arte éditions) Danser avec le vent by Emmanuel Lepage (Futuropolis)

by Emmanuel Lepage (Futuropolis) Démontagner by Maxime Cain (Actes Sud)

by Maxime Cain (Actes Sud) Inlandsis Inlandsis by Benjamin Adam (Dargaud)

by Benjamin Adam (Dargaud) L'Allée des frênes by Mathieu Flammarion (Actes Sud)

by Mathieu Flammarion (Actes Sud) L'homme qui plantait des arbres by Jean Giono, Florence Lebonvallet and Daniel Casanave (Gallimard BD)

by Jean Giono, Florence Lebonvallet and Daniel Casanave (Gallimard BD) Méditerranée by Aurel (Futuropolis)

Best Crime (Polar)

Caballero Bueno. Une enquête de l'inspecteur Valverde by Thomas Lavachery and Thomas Gilbert (Rue de Sèvres)

by Thomas Lavachery and Thomas Gilbert (Rue de Sèvres) Contrapaso – Tome 2. Pour adultes avec réserves by Teresa Valero (Dupuis)

by Teresa Valero (Dupuis) Les Carnets de Stamford Hawksmoor (The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor) by Bryan Talbot (Delirium Editions)

by Bryan Talbot (Delirium Editions) Marcie. Le point de bascule by Cati Baur (Dargaud)

by Cati Baur (Dargaud) Moonlight Express by Alexandre Clérisse and Thierry Smolderen (Seuil)

by Alexandre Clérisse and Thierry Smolderen (Seuil) Possessions by Alexis Bacci (Glénat)

by Alexis Bacci (Glénat) Vendetta by Fabrice Colin and Bartolomé Segui, d'après R.J. Ellory (Philéas)

Younger Audiences:

Au rythme de mon ruban by Yumi Kurokawa (Akata)

by Yumi Kurokawa (Akata) Chiwawow by Clémence Sauvage (Biscoto)

by Clémence Sauvage (Biscoto) Yon – Tome 1 by Camille Broutin (Dargaud)

by Camille Broutin (Dargaud) Les Foudroyants by Mathieu Burniat and Kerascoët (Dargaud)

by Mathieu Burniat and Kerascoët (Dargaud) Betty and Polo. La grande évasion by Adrien Poissier (Dargaud)

by Adrien Poissier (Dargaud) Mousquetaires fantastiques – Tome 1. La fontaine du fabuliste by Deveney/Dante/Follin (Delcourt)

by Deveney/Dante/Follin (Delcourt) Mi-mouche by Véro Cazot and Carole Maurel (Dupuis)

by Véro Cazot and Carole Maurel (Dupuis) Jefferson by Antoine Ronzon (Gallimard BD)

by Antoine Ronzon (Gallimard BD) Dernière Chance pour trouver Duke by Shang Zhang (Kinaye)

by Shang Zhang (Kinaye) Great Kaiju Gaea-Tima by Kent (Kioon)

by Kent (Kioon) Sentimental Kiss by Camille Van Hoof (L'Employé. e du moi)

by Camille Van Hoof (L'Employé. e du moi) Draculours by Bérangère Delaporte (La Doux)

by Bérangère Delaporte (La Doux) Camille – Tome 2. You-hou, les p'tits martiens ! by Jacques Duquennoy (La Malle aux images)

by Jacques Duquennoy (La Malle aux images) Princesse, Fée, Sirène. La coloc-au-lac by Anne-Sophie Constancien (La ville brûle)

by Anne-Sophie Constancien (La ville brûle) Louve by Miyako Miiya (Le Renard doré)

by Miyako Miiya (Le Renard doré) Le Monde sauvage – Tome 1. Le renard roux by Sylvain Bauduret (Les Editions de la Gouttière)

by Sylvain Bauduret (Les Editions de la Gouttière) Iles – Tome 1. Petite chose by Maupomé and Soleilhac (Les Editions de la Gouttière)

by Maupomé and Soleilhac (Les Editions de la Gouttière) Les Aventures pas sages de la Baba Yaga by Leray and Lopoukhine (Seuil Jeunesse BD)

High School Jury Selection (15-17)

Jefferson, by Antoine Ronzon, published by Gallimard Bande Dessinée

by Antoine Ronzon, published by Gallimard Bande Dessinée Les poissons, eux, ne pleurent pas… by Laurent Galandon, Jean-Denis Pendanx, published by Daniel Maghen

by Laurent Galandon, Jean-Denis Pendanx, published by Daniel Maghen Les Salamandres by Julien Frey, Adrian Huelva, published by Drakoo

by Julien Frey, Adrian Huelva, published by Drakoo Minuit passé by Gaëlle Geniller,published by Delcourt

by Gaëlle Geniller,published by Delcourt Shin Zero T.1 by Guillaume Singelin, Mathieu Bablet, published by Rue de Sèvres

Middle School Jury Selection (11-14)

Brille ! T.1, Jenny, Alexis Coridun, published by Delcourt

Jenny, Alexis Coridun, published by Delcourt Camille Cobra, Cléry Dubourg, Léo Louis-Honoré, published by Biscoto

Cléry Dubourg, Léo Louis-Honoré, published by Biscoto Foudroyants T.1 : L'armée de Neptune , Mathieu Burniat, Kerascoët, published by Dargaud, collected by Charivari

, Mathieu Burniat, Kerascoët, published by Dargaud, collected by Charivari La grande parenthèse, Simon Hureau, published by møtus

Simon Hureau, published by møtus Lina et le secret de la passerelle, Mathilde Domecq, Julien Frey, published by de la Gouttière

Elementary School Jury Selection (6-10)

Brume T.3 : La source des secrets, Carine Hinder, Jérôme Pélissier, published by Glenat

La source des secrets, Carine Hinder, Jérôme Pélissier, published by Glenat Florimonde et l'affaire Coquillette , Simon Bournel-Bosson, Maxime Gueugneau, published by L'Agrume

, Simon Bournel-Bosson, Maxime Gueugneau, published by L'Agrume L'Île des mythes T.1 : L'Éveil, Anaïs Halard, Sole Otero, published by Casterman

L'Éveil, Anaïs Halard, Sole Otero, published by Casterman Petite-Plume fée archimagique, Lucile Ahrweiller, published by Sens dessus dessous

Lucile Ahrweiller, published by Sens dessus dessous Super A T.1 : Les Pouvoirs animaux, Jérémie Moreau, published by Albin Michel

