Official Cancelled Selection List Angouleme Comic Art Festival 2026

Official Selection List Angouleme Comic Art Festival 2026
Every year, as part of the Angoulême Comic Art Festival, the committee create the Official Selection for Angoulême, a list of what they consider to be the finest comic books published in French the previous year. And the most prestigious award in the comics medium. There is now no Angouleme Comic Art Festival for 2026, as regular readers know, and there will be no Official Selection or a Grand Prix for the one considered the very best. But Bleeding Cool has obtained the list of what would have been the Official Selection for Angoulême 2026. And yes, because we are Bleeding Cool, we will highlight notable mentions for English speaking comic book creators are French translations of Tom Gauld's Physics for Cats, Bleeding Cool favourite Paul B Rainey's Why Don't You Love Me, Supergirl team Tom King and Bilquis Henry's Helen Of Wyndborne, Bryan Talbot's The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor (yet to find a US publisher), Saga Volume 12 by Bryan K Vaughan and Fiona Staples, Downlands by Norm Konyu, The Sacrificers Vol 3 by Rick Remender and Max Fiumara and Watership Down: The Graphic Novel by Richard Adams, James Sturm and Joe Sutphin. We have also added the three school jury prize selections as part of a partnership with the Poitiers Education Authority. We are missing what would have been the Heritage or Archive section.
Official Selection:
- Après l'orage by Jean Cremers (Le Lombard)
- Blanche by Maëlle Reat (Glénat)
- Bouquet de peurs by Nando von Arb (Misma)
- Brunilda à La Plata by Genis Rigol (Virages et graphiques)
- Carcoma by Andrés Garrido (Dupuis)
- De pierre et d'os by Krassinsky (Dupuis)
- Detroit Roma by Elene Usdin and Boni (Sarbacane)
- Downlands by Norm Konyu (Glénat)
- Electric Miles by Fabien Nury and Brüno (Glénat)
- Et c'est ainsi que je suis née by Fanny Michaëlis (Casterman)
- Helen de Wyndhorn (Helen Of Wyndhorn) by Tom King and Bilquis Evely (Glénat)
- Hors scène by Jon McNaught (Dargaud)
- Krimi by Thibault Vermot and Alex W. Inker (Sarbacane)
- Là où tu vas by Étienne Davodeau (Futuropolis)
- La Colina de Watership: La novela gráfica by Richard Adams, James Sturm and Joe Sutphin (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)
- La Dent de l'Iguanodon by Pol Cherici, Lisa Lugrin and Xavier Clément (FLBLB)
- La Physique pour les chats (Physics for Cats: Science Cartoons) by Tom Gauld (2042 Edition)
- La Tête sur mes épaules by Bénédicte Müller (Atrabile)
- La Terre verte by Alain Ayroles and Hervé Tanquerelle (Delcourt)
- La Ville by Nicolas Presl (Atrabile)
- L'Abîme de l'oubli by Paco Roca and Rodrigo Terrasa (Delcourt)
- Le Nirvana est ici by Mikael Ross (Seuil)
- Les Apprenties by Zoé Jusseret (Fremok)
- Les Guerres de Lucas – Episode IIby Laurent Hopman and Renaud Roche (Editions Deman)
- Les papillons ne meurent pas de vieillesse by Frédéric Bézian & Matz (Casterman)
- Les Sentiers d'Anahuac by Jean Dytar and Romain Bertrand (Delcourt)
- Maya contre la malédiction du centre d'achat by Sophie Bédard (Pow Pow)
- Rébétissa (L'antidote) by David Prudhomme (Futuropolis)
- Rouge signal by Laurie Agusti (2042 Edition)
- Sibylline. Chroniques d'une escort girl by Sixtine Dano (Glénat)
- Silent Jenny by Mathieu Bablet (Rue de Sèvres)
- Soli Deo Gloria by Jean-Christophe Deveney and Edouard Cour (Dupuis)
- Tokyo, ces jours-ci – Tome 3 by Taiyo Matsumoto (Kana)
- Trous de mémoires by Nicolas Juncker (Le Lombard)
- Why Don't You Love Me by Paul B. Rainey (Atrabile)
Continuing Series:
- Jalouses – Tome 5 by Battan, translated by Blanche Delaborde (Akata)
- Les Nations du Soleil sanglant by Matsuki Ikka, translated by Célia Chinarro (Akata)
- Sou Bou Tei – Tome 9 by Kazuhiro Fujita, translated by Arnaud Takashashi (Mangetsu)
- River End Cafe – Tome 5 by Akio Tanaka, translated by Marina Bonzi (Shiba)
- Saga – Tome 12 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, translated by Jérémy Manesse (Urban Comics)
- Sacrifice – Tome 3 (Sacrificers) by Rick Remender and Max Fiumara, translated by Benjamin Rivière (Urban Comics)
- Charlotte Impératrice – Tome 4 by Fabien Nury and Matthieu Bonhomme (Dargaud)
- Ladies With Guns – Tome 4 by Olivier Bocquet and Anlor (Dargaud)
- Madeleine, Résistante – Tome 4 by Jean-David Morvan and Dominique Bertail (Dupuis)
Best Environmental:
- Dans l'indifférence générale by Roberto Grossi (La Boîte à bulles/Arte éditions)
- Danser avec le vent by Emmanuel Lepage (Futuropolis)
- Démontagner by Maxime Cain (Actes Sud)
- Inlandsis Inlandsis by Benjamin Adam (Dargaud)
- L'Allée des frênes by Mathieu Flammarion (Actes Sud)
- L'homme qui plantait des arbres by Jean Giono, Florence Lebonvallet and Daniel Casanave (Gallimard BD)
- Méditerranée by Aurel (Futuropolis)
Best Crime (Polar)
- Caballero Bueno. Une enquête de l'inspecteur Valverde by Thomas Lavachery and Thomas Gilbert (Rue de Sèvres)
- Contrapaso – Tome 2. Pour adultes avec réserves by Teresa Valero (Dupuis)
- Les Carnets de Stamford Hawksmoor (The Casebook Of Stamford Hawksmoor) by Bryan Talbot (Delirium Editions)
- Marcie. Le point de bascule by Cati Baur (Dargaud)
- Moonlight Express by Alexandre Clérisse and Thierry Smolderen (Seuil)
- Possessions by Alexis Bacci (Glénat)
- Vendetta by Fabrice Colin and Bartolomé Segui, d'après R.J. Ellory (Philéas)
Younger Audiences:
- Au rythme de mon ruban by Yumi Kurokawa (Akata)
- Chiwawow by Clémence Sauvage (Biscoto)
- Yon – Tome 1 by Camille Broutin (Dargaud)
- Les Foudroyants by Mathieu Burniat and Kerascoët (Dargaud)
- Betty and Polo. La grande évasion by Adrien Poissier (Dargaud)
- Mousquetaires fantastiques – Tome 1. La fontaine du fabuliste by Deveney/Dante/Follin (Delcourt)
- Mi-mouche by Véro Cazot and Carole Maurel (Dupuis)
- Jefferson by Antoine Ronzon (Gallimard BD)
- Dernière Chance pour trouver Duke by Shang Zhang (Kinaye)
- Great Kaiju Gaea-Tima by Kent (Kioon)
- Sentimental Kiss by Camille Van Hoof (L'Employé. e du moi)
- Draculours by Bérangère Delaporte (La Doux)
- Camille – Tome 2. You-hou, les p'tits martiens ! by Jacques Duquennoy (La Malle aux images)
- Princesse, Fée, Sirène. La coloc-au-lac by Anne-Sophie Constancien (La ville brûle)
- Louve by Miyako Miiya (Le Renard doré)
- Le Monde sauvage – Tome 1. Le renard roux by Sylvain Bauduret (Les Editions de la Gouttière)
- Iles – Tome 1. Petite chose by Maupomé and Soleilhac (Les Editions de la Gouttière)
- Les Aventures pas sages de la Baba Yaga by Leray and Lopoukhine (Seuil Jeunesse BD)
High School Jury Selection (15-17)
- Jefferson, by Antoine Ronzon, published by Gallimard Bande Dessinée
- Les poissons, eux, ne pleurent pas… by Laurent Galandon, Jean-Denis Pendanx, published by Daniel Maghen
- Les Salamandres by Julien Frey, Adrian Huelva, published by Drakoo
- Minuit passé by Gaëlle Geniller,published by Delcourt
- Shin Zero T.1 by Guillaume Singelin, Mathieu Bablet, published by Rue de Sèvres
Middle School Jury Selection (11-14)
- Brille ! T.1, Jenny, Alexis Coridun, published by Delcourt
- Camille Cobra, Cléry Dubourg, Léo Louis-Honoré, published by Biscoto
- Foudroyants T.1 : L'armée de Neptune, Mathieu Burniat, Kerascoët, published by Dargaud, collected by Charivari
- La grande parenthèse, Simon Hureau, published by møtus
- Lina et le secret de la passerelle, Mathilde Domecq, Julien Frey, published by de la Gouttière
Elementary School Jury Selection (6-10)
- Brume T.3 : La source des secrets, Carine Hinder, Jérôme Pélissier, published by Glenat
- Florimonde et l'affaire Coquillette, Simon Bournel-Bosson, Maxime Gueugneau, published by L'Agrume
- L'Île des mythes T.1 : L'Éveil, Anaïs Halard, Sole Otero, published by Casterman
- Petite-Plume fée archimagique, Lucile Ahrweiller, published by Sens dessus dessous
- Super A T.1 : Les Pouvoirs animaux, Jérémie Moreau, published by Albin Michel