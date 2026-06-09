Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Official: This Is Where Absolute Batman Meets Absolute Joker Next Week

This is where Absolute Batman will officially meet Absolute Joker for the first time... in eight days' time.

Article Summary Scott Snyder teases Absolute Batman #21, with Bruce Wayne lost in Scarecrow’s maze and not thinking straight.

Absolute Batman #21 sets up the first clash between Bruce Wayne and Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, high above Gotham.

Bleeding Cool’s earlier Absolute Batman report points to this issue as the long-awaited debut meeting of Batman and Joker.

The Absolute Batman storyline continues with Scarecrow’s terror, Harley Quinn’s origin in #22, and a brutal #23 showdown.

Scott Snyder posts the following tease for Absolute Batman #21. "I love moments like these by Nick and Frank and so much. From Absolute Batman 21 – out next week". When challenged by a reader, saying, "As an engineer, Bruce should be pummeling the contractor for his own OSHA violation of not being tied off to prevent falling incidents." Scott replied, "Yes, he's not thinking straight right now – not suicidal, just lost in the maze built by Scarecrow"

Of course, keen Bleeding Cool readers know what's coming next. Bleeding Cool previously reported on this issue, "in which Jack Grimm meets Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Joker meets the Absolute Batman, high up in the city along a stray girder…" Looks like that's the girder. That's Bruce Wayne. And Jack Grimm will be sauntering along it any second now… maybe wanting to have lunch atop a skyscraper… out in eight days… and the first meeting between Absolute Batman and Absolute Joker. Unlikely to be the last…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026

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