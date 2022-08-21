One Punch Man Vol 24 in Viz Media Manga November 2022 Solicits

One Punch Man by One and Yusuke Murata has its twenty-fourth volume translated into English and to be published by Viz Media in November. Here are all of Viz Media's November 2022 solicits and solicitations. The manga tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who, because he can defeat any opponent with a single punch, grows bored from a lack of challenge. One wrote the original webcomic manga version in early 2009.

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 24

(W) One (A) Yusuke Murata

The dangerous monster that can't be cut, Evil Mineral Water, confronts Bushi Drill, Okama Itachi, and Iaian. Meanwhile, Saitama runs into the giant demonic dog Pochi and Terrible Tornado starts an epic supernatural battle against Gyoro-Gyoro!

For teen audiences.

BLUE BOX GN VOL 01

(W) Kouji Miura

Taiki would have done anything to get closer to his crush, Chinatsu. But now that they are living under the same roof, he may have gotten more than he bargained for. How will he be able to focus on badminton when the girl of his dreams is only a room away?

For teen audiences.

NARUTO SASUKE STORY UCHIHA HEAVENLY STARDUST SC

(W) Masashi Kishimoto, Jun Esaka

Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory far from the Land of Fire where he joins up with Sakura and dives into an undercover investigation to search for traces of the Sage of Six Paths! There, they discover a plan that goes beyond life and death… Where will the battle take this husband-and-wife team?

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 03

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

As the new year of 1334 begins, Yorishige is concerned about enemies closing in on Suwa province. He needs information about their moves and motives and decides to send Tokiyuki and his growing band of retainers, the Elusive Warriors, to scout things out. The group heads out on the mission, and in an isolated village on the northern edge of the province, Tokiyuki encounters a dangerous stranger…

For teen audiences.

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

A new school year begins, and Shiraishi and Kubo land seats in the same class again! They also join the environmental committee together and learn that Kubo isn't the only one who notices Shiraishi. The invisible boy inches toward a social life, but is he ready for an unexpected movie date?

For older teen audiences.

KAIU SHIRAI X POSUKA DEMIZU BEYOND PROMISED NEVERLAND GN (MR

(W) Kaiu Shirai (A) Posuka Demizu

From the creators of The Promised Neverland comes a collection of their best short stories, featuring the pilot chapter of the series that would become their biggest hit and an epilogue chapter showing what Emma, Ray, and Norman did after the end of the main story!

For older teen audiences.

ROOSTER FIGHTER GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Syu Sakuratani (A) Syu Sakuratani

Keiji the superpowered rooster continues his quest to find the demon that killed his sister. Determined to spare others from a violent death, he refuses to allow himself any companions. But a young fan and an old flame have their own reasons for wanting to join him. Given the ferocity of his new foes, Keiji may need the help!

For older teen audiences.

ASADORA GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Naoki Urasawa (A) Naoki Urasawa

After driving away "that thing" that appeared off the coast of Japan, Asa returns home to questions and speculation from her siblings and friends and a warning from Kinuyo-no more dangerous flying! Meanwhile, Jissoji goes to the hospital to visit the prime minister, who not only knows about Asa-he believes the fate of Japan rests on her shoulders! At the prime minster's insistence, Asa is told to be ready to spring into action at any time.

For older teen audiences.

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

Akira and the gang's trip takes them to the Sea of Japan. In Niigata, the home of rice production, Shizuka's love of Japanese sake means they're headed straight for a brewery. Being drunk off your rocker is all fun and games until you-know-what show up and kill the buzz. Later, Akira gives his dream of digging up fossils a go. Will his boyish ambition lead to the discovery of a never-before-seen species?

For older teen audiences.

BEASTARS GN VOL 21

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

As the new CEO of Horns Conglomerate, red deer Louis expounds on his views on carnivores. When his speech is broadcast, the carnivore members of the Drama Club fear for their herbivore members' safety. Back at the black market, gray wolf Legoshi battles mixed-species Melon, and Beastar horse Yahya and Komodo dragon Gosha get caught up in a riot. Then, in the midst of this chaos, the power goes out, and their world is plunged into darkness…

For older teen audiences.

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 14 (MR)

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa's students are making a horror movie! But when things get a little too real, Tsukasa grabs a sword and gets busy slaying monsters. Cutting a swath of destruction is easy for our heroine-showing her feelings for her husband, not so much. Fortunately (or maybe not so fortunately), the gang has plenty of ideas for ways she can show her affection, from saying those three little words to bonding over ice cream to wearing fancy underwear to bed. If only Tsukasa had the nerve to go through with any of it.

For older teen audiences.

SKIP BEAT GN VOL 47

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Kyoko and Moko are finally going to Dayjowey Land to have tea with a princess! Kyoko's dreams of a sweet afternoon in an enchanted castle are interrupted when she bumps into showbiz royalty! Now she and Moko are putting their English skills to the test as they escort an excited American around the park. But as Kyoko well knows, when it comes to showbiz, nothing is what it seems, and their new friend is no exception!

For teen audiences.

NATSUMES BOOK OF FRIENDS GN VOL 27

(W) Yuki Midorikawa (A) Yuki Midorikawa

A beautiful white dragon has been shedding luminous scales in the skies over the neighborhood, but Natsume has never seen one land. When the mustachioed yokai Chobi breaks his beloved mother of pearl comb, Natsume decides one of the rare and lovely scales will make the perfect replacement! But his quest ends up uncovering more than just a dragon scale…

For teen audiences.

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 08

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

As Rangetsu and her unlikely allies follow whispered rumors through the palace in search of any hint of her brother, she finds it increasingly difficult to keep from spilling her own secret to Prince Tenyou. But revealing her true nature will upset the uneasy accord she has built between them. And even worse, it might interfere in her desperate hunt for Sogetsu!

For teen audiences.

DRAGON QUEST ADV OF DAI GN VOL 05

(W) Riku Sanjo (A) Koji Inada

After facing Hadlar, Dai and his companions must rescue Princess Leona from Flazzard. The combined forces of Flazzard and Mystvearn may pose a threat greater than even the Dark General! Can Dai call upon Avan's teachings to defeat the evil duo? Meanwhile, the darkest danger yet lurks at Sovereign Rock.

For all ages.

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 09

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Mash has narrowly avoided Innocent Zero's attack, but more danger is soon to come as Mash faces his most loathsome foe yet-the end-of-semester test! Will his friends be able to save him from a failing mark and sebsequent expulsion? Meanwhile, a certain someone still refuses to accept Mash and is going so far as to interfere in his Divine Visionary candidate interview. With new assassins on the rise, the final fierce, tri-school competition for who will be the next Visionary begins!

For teen audiences.

POKEMON JOURNEYS SERIES GN VOL 04

(W) Machito Gomi (A) Machito Gomi

In the final volume of Pokémon Journeys, Ash progresses further in the Pokémon World Coronation Series. If he can advance to Ultra Class, he'll become an even more powerful Trainer! Meanwhile, Goh prepares to join a group that could help him finally catch the most elusive Pokémon.

Will Goh finally catch Mew?

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Hirohiko Araki

The gang has managed to keep Trish alive so far, but only barely. As their desperate mission continues, Giorno and his allies risk their lives again and again. Now, something different is happening. They may finally gain the upper hand when Trish begins to show signs of a hidden power herself…

For older teen audiences.

MAO GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Rumiko Takahashi

As Mao and company begin to uncover Yurako's true identity, another mystery lands on their doorstep-who or what is causing members of the Kagami family to commit shocking acts of violence? Unfortunately, our friends soon discover the truth in the old saying "No good deed goes unpunished." Then, when a puppet master gains control of Mao, no one is safe. Plus, Mao and Nanoka go on…a date?!

For older teen audiences.

WORLD TRIGGER GN VOL 24

(W) Daisuke Ashihara

The exam to determine who gets to be on the away team begins, and the challenges facing Tamakoma-2 and the other squads selected to participate are piling up fast! All of the squads are split up into new teams and assigned captains of varying skill and experience. The teams are then sent to live aboard a simulated away mission ship and must complete a series of individual and group tests to earn points. With Tamakoma-2 split up, Osamu loses the support of his stronger and more skilled squad members and must cooperate with people he has only fought in the Rank Wars. And his new teammate Konami, despite her talent for battle, is difficult to work with and already hates his guts!

For teen audiences.

URUSEI YATSURA GN VOL 16 (MR)

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Lum, Ataru, and Shinobu accidentally get their hands on a key of fate that unlocks the door to their future! Well, a future. Shocked by the terrible destiny in store for them, the friends do their best to find their happily ever after. But why is every new version worse than the last?! Later, boy-phobic Asuka can finally breathe a sigh of relief when she begins attending an all-girls' school with such tight anti-male security that even gentleman dogs can't wander on campus. Her paradise is soon compromised, however, when the Tomobiki High principal comes up with a creative intramural challenge that shatters the peace of Fastidious Female Junior High!

For older teen audiences.

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 19

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

When Teddy Demon gets into a fight with Eggplant Seal, the cuteness is un-bear-able. And then Teddy Demon gets lost and encounters the inept rescue party led by the hero Dawner. Meanwhile, Quilladillo's fitness regimen doesn't come without its drawbacks…for the princess. Plus, brothers Poseidon and Hades bond over a common weakness, Midnight finds a new prime suspect to blame for shrinking him, and Great Red Siberian sheds!

For teen audiences.

OROCHI PERFECT ED GN VOL 03

(W) Kauzo Umezz

The third volume of Umezz's classic horror manga begins with "Stage," in which Orochi encounters a child who insists a mysterious "morning-man" has killed his father. But who is he really? Then, a group of stranded soldiers succumb to unimaginable depravity in order to survive. In "Combat," their story comes back to haunt them…and others.

For older teen audiences.

REQUIEM OF THE ROSE KING GN VOL 16

(W) Aya Kanno (A) Aya Kanno

When Buckingham mounts a rebellion, Richard is compelled to cross swords with the man who was formerly his other half. Meanwhile, the web of atrocities that Richmond weaves begins to tear Richard's authority apart!

For older teen audiences.

