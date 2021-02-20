Original Art Auction- Arthur Suydam, Jock, John Byrne, Marc Silvestri

We've had a look at the bevvy of Gary Frank original art in the new Heritage Auction 2021 February 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122108. And there are some rather attractive deals to be done. Where else will you find a piece of Arthur Suydam original artwork for a buck? Or Joe Bennett Hulk for under $60. Or even a Marc Silvestri Wolverine for a grand? Time to check your piggy bank.

Arthur Suydam The New Adventures of Cholly and Flytrap: Till Death Do Us Part #3 Story Pages 30-32 Original Art Group of 3 (Eclipse, 1991). Cholly is re-united with Flytrap (as if anyone would want to be!), and Flytrap faces the Champ in the ring, where it's a fight to the death. Produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board that has been spliced into twice-up scale paper with image areas of 12" x 17". Overall toning, creasing, missing text paste-ups, adhesive residue, has text paste ups, and one page with onionskin overlay taped at the top. Averaged in Very Good condition. Current price just $1.

Joe Bennett and Al Milgrom The Sensational Spider-Man #33 Story Page 8 Original Art (Marvel, 1998). Featuring Greg Herd (aka Override) and his wife, Aura. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Note: an stamp on the reverse erroneously attributes Ralph Cabrera as the inker. In Excellent condition. Current bid just $3.

Tony Harris JSA: Liberty Files: The Whistling Skull #4 Story Pages 1 and 3 Original Art (DC, 2013). This pulp-era adventure featured an odd collection of heroes… Page 1 features Brooklyn of the Boy Commandos! These two pages were created in ink over printed blue lines of the pencils, on bright white "Jolly Rogers Studios" Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Current bid just $38.

Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer Deadpool: The Circle Chase #2 Story Page 19 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). Jacob Gavin, best known as Courier, offers a contract for the termination of Deadpool, Cable, and Copycat on behalf of Mr. Tolliver for the Mutant mercenary Garabed Bashur, who makes his first appearance in this issue. A page of mercenary dealings illustrated by Madureira. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Madureira in the lower margin and by Farmer in the right margin. Hand-lettered text paste-ups in Panel 5. In Excellent condition. Current bid is $44.

Joe Bennett and Ruy José Immortal Hulk #11 Splash Page 20 Original Art (Marvel, 2019). Cliffhanger splash page featuring Bruce Banner and his father from the most recent incarnation of the Green Goliath. The 2/3 splash is rendered in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 11.25" x 11.5". Light creasing/handling wear and in Excellent condition. Current bid is $56.

John Byrne and Terry Austin Doom Patrol #13 Story Page 14 Original Art (DC, 2005). John Byrne's pencils with the masterful inks of Terry Austin, famous for their groundbreaking X-men work, come together once again for DC's team of misfit heroes. Elasti-Girl travels back in time, waking in her teenage bedroom. She dashes off to stop Cliff Steele from changing his fate on this page from "Remembrance of the Past". Ink and Zipatone over graphite on DC Bristol with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Signed by Byrne and Austin in the lower margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $110.

Marc Silvestri and Vince Colletta Web of Spider-Man #17 Story Page 6 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Featuring Magma. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Current bid of $110.

Erik Larsen Spawn #199 Story Page 17 Original Art (Image, 2010). Violator and Freak battle over the hellspawn as Spawn looks on in this page by Image co-founder and Savage Dragon artist Erik Larsen. This penciled page was digitally inked by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane for the lead-up issue to the historic 200th issue of the first title released by Image. Graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9.5" x 15.5". Light smudging and signed by Larsen at the bottom. In Excellent condition. Current bid at $115.

Erik Larsen Spawn #199 Splash Page 18 Original Art (Image, 2010). Frightening splash page of one of the hellspawn that Freak controls as he confronts Violator by Image co-founder and Savage Dragon artist Erik Larsen. This penciled page was digitally inked by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane for the lead-up issue to the historic 200th issue of the first title released by Image. Graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". Signed by Larsen at the bottom and in Excellent condition. Currently at $150.

Jock The Batman Who Laughs #3 Story Page 9 Original Art (DC Comics, 2019). Artist Jock brought new life into the Batman mythos created in the "Black Mirror" run he helped co-create with writer Scott Snyder. In this scene, the Grim Knight is featured, which is an alternate version of Batman who started using guns, ever since shooting Joe Chill who murdered his parents. Grim Knight was an enemy to Batman as he often allied himself with the Batman Who Laughs. Created in ink over graphite on DC Comics Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 16". Light handling and edge wear, and production whiteout corrections. In Excellent condition. Currently at $210.

Nick Derington Batman Universe #2 Page 2 Original Art (DC Comics, 2019). Batman reviews clues he's gathered in his Batcave, with appearances from two of most iconic pieces of memorabilia, the Giant Penny, and T-Rex. Created in ink over blue lines on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 17", and the background Batcave computer system art is on paper. Both have soft corner wear and are in Excellent condition. ow at $410. Boom!

Jaime Hernandez Love and Rockets V2#14 Story Page 2 Hopey Original Art (Fantagraphics, 2005). An on-going story arc for a few issues spotlighted Hopey (who had almost dropped off the radar for awhile) and was titled "Day by Day with Hopey". This is from the episode "Day by Day with Hopey: Friday is Jai Alai Day". Rendered in stark contrasts of ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8" x 13". In Excellent condition. Now up to $607. Huzzah!

Arthur Adams Gumby's Summer Fun Special #1 Story Page 29 Original Art (Comico, 1987). The first page to "Chapter 5: High Adventure" promises just that, as Gumby has just defeated an alien invasion with Coffee! The page was rendered in ink over graphite on bright white Comico Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Adams in the lower margin, and also by the writer Bob "Flaming Carrot" Burden! In Excellent condition. And at $625 so far.

Marc Silvestri and Dan Green Wolverine #38 Story Page 20 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). There's a Wolverine look alike causing all sorts of trouble at Venice Beach, California, and the real Wolverine isn't happy about it. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". The text is all hand-lettered paste-ups with light toning. There is adhesive residue from missing paste-ups, with production hole-punches on the side edges with minor creases on the corners (except the bottom left) and the top edge, whiteout marks, faint smudges on the side and bottom margins, and tape over a damaged page number paste-up. Signed by Dan Green in lower border and in Very Good condition. Currently at $1,013. That's more like it.