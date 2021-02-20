Gary Frank Original Artwork From Hulk to Doomsday Clock For Auction

Gary Frank has been a major comic book artist and occasional writer for decades. From Hulk through Justice League to Doomsday Clock, original artwork from his career is represented in the new Heritage Auction 2021 February 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122108. And there are some rather attractive deals to be done.

Gary Frank and Jon Sibal Wonder Woman Annual Double-Splash Pages 29 and 30 Original Art (DC, 2007). From the 13-page backup story, "Backstory". Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with a combine image area of 20" x 15". In Excellent condition. Currently at $700.

Gary Frank Doomsday Clock #8 Story Page 28 Original Art (DC, 2019). Doomsday Clock transplanted Doctor Manhattan, Ozymandias, and other characters from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's Watchmen into the DC Universe, fleeing the destruction left behind by war. This page shows the pivotal moment where we find out who's behind all the chaos. HBO released their Watchmen series during the same time as Doomsday Clock, but each title offered a very different sequel to the classic '80s comic, but villains will always be villains. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". In Excellent condition. Currently at $270.

Gary Frank and Jon Sibal Incredible Hulk #106 Story Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 2007). Features Doc Samson, She-Hulk, Abomination, Iron Man, and Black Widow. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 14.5". In Excellent condition. Currently at $250.

Gary Frank and Jon Sibal Action Comics #870 Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 2008). Features Brainiac, and Jonathan and Martha Kent. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 16". In Excellent condition. Currently at $58.

Gary Frank Justice League #0 Story Page 7 Original Art (DC, 2012). Billy Batson meets the Wizard Shazam on this stunning page from the "New 52" series. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Currently at $115.

Gary Frank and Jon Sibal Supreme Power #10 Story Page 21 Original Art (Marvel, 2004). Features Princess Zarda/Power Princess. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". In Excellent condition.Currently at $50.