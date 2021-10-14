Original Cover Art To We Live #1 By Inaki Miranda Sells For $11,750

Trinity Comics has just sold the original artwork to the cover of We Live #1 by Inaki Miranda for $11,750 to a comic book art collector, collector Pete Lizarzaburu though he has yet to post it to Instagram.

It was a triptych foldout cover, which Trinity Comics also used as a NYCC exclusive foil variant cover, the first triple cover foil variant, and it sold out. And now, it seems, so has the original artwork.

We Live is a comic book published by AfterShock Comics by Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda, Eva De La Cruz and Dave Sharpe. It did rather well over the last year and a second series has just been scheduled. Here's how the first was originally solicited back then;

The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with monsters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence. And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark countdown to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders. This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Extraction Beacon before time runs out.

Inaki and Roy Miranda are comic book creators from Spain, Inaki Miranda is best known for drawing Judge Dredd for the Judge Dredd Megazine, 2000 AD and the Daily Metro, as well as Coffin Hill, The Lexian Chronicles, Fairest, Catwoman, Ragman, Harley Quinn, and Muirwood. Roy Miranda is best known for, well, We Live. Abd that's fine, it's a really good comic book to be known for.