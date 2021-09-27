We Live Gets A Sequel Series From AfterShock Comics In 2022

At the beginning of the year, brothers Roy Miranda and Inaki Miranda promised a sequel to their AfterShock series We Live for this past summer. It has been a little delayed, but at the Diamond Retailer Summit being held this weekend, AfterShock announced that We Live: Era Of The Palladions would be out in 2022. "Now is the Era of the Palladions, a new age for Earth and her people, protected against wild nature by armored heroes. But what happened to Hototo's friends, Humbo and Alice? How will the world move forward? And what has become of Tala, now that she has no brother to protect?"

As well as confirming the news of a Bunny Mask sequel, The Hollow Inside, which we talked about last weekend.

They also talked about their AfterShock Ambassador programme, which helps keep retailers up to date with AfterShock Comics content, promotions and availability, with designated retailer points of contact across the USA.

They are looking to recruit more and are accepting recommendations from retailers or, indeed, people reading Bleeding Cool right now. Comic book fans who are willing to help a comic book publisher connect with local comic book stores.

Especially considering the availability of the Aftershock Ambassador exclusive cover editions of their titles given out to stores for free by said Ambassadors. It might be a mutually beneficial arrangement for all concerned.

Anyone fancy doing such a thing, this might be a good time to get in touch. They are looking for brand ambassadors as back-ups to existing Ambassadors, and for regions where there are none. I note they all seem to be continental USA, might they have room for someone to do such a thing in London?