Sympathy For No Devils, Kill A Man and We Live in AfterShock October 2020 Solicits

Two big launches and a big name graphic novel are hitting comic book stores in October from AfterShock Comics. Inaki Miranda brings sci-fi future apocalypse We Live, Brandon Thomas and Lee Ferguson bring us Sympathy For No Devils and Steve Orlando, Philip Kennedy Johnson and Alec Morgan's graphic novel Kill A Man gets rescheduled for AfterShock Comics' October 2020 solicitations.

WE LIVE #1

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with monsters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence. And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark countdown to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders.

This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Beacon before time runs out. WE LIVE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Miranda (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $4.99

SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #1

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Lee Ferguson

Winston Wallis has a secret. He is all that remains of mankind, and is surrounded on all sides by demons, monsters, and ghouls that picked up where humankind left off – lying, stealing, cheating, and killing.

Years ago, it was Winston's job to investigate such things. Now his ex-partner needs help solving the brutal murder of the world's largest Colossal. Because he knows the secret. He knows about the magical curse that gives Winston the ability to survive a world where everything is bigger, stronger, and angrier than he is. But how long can Win's impossible luck last, and will this new case finally be the death of him?

He certainly hopes so…

From Brandon Thomas (Excellence) and Lee Ferguson (Sam and His Talking Gun), the critically-acclaimed creators of The Many Adventures of Miranda Mercury, comes a bold new series filled with murder, mystery, monsters, and magic!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $4.99

KILL A MAN OGN

(W) Steve Orlando, Philip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Alec Morgan

As a child, James Bellyi watched his father die in the ring as payback for slurs thrown at the other fighter. Today, he's a Mixed Martial Arts star at the top of his game, and one of the most popular fighters in the world…until he's outed as gay in his title shot press con-ference.

Abandoned overnight by his training camp, his endorsements, his fans and his sport, to

regain his title shot Bellyi is forced to turn to the last person he ever wants to see again: Xavier Mayne, a gay, once-great fighter in his own right…and the man James once watched kill his father.

A singular achievement from writers Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, DEAD KINGS) and Phillip K. Johnson (Aquaman, Adventure Time, The Last Time) with art from Alec Morgan (Midnighter, Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica).

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $17.99

ANIMOSITY EVOLUTION OMNIBUS HC

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Juan Doe (A/CA) Eric Gapstur

One day, the animals woke up. They started thinking. They started talking. They started taking revenge. Now, they've started building. In a city by the sea, a new power is on the rise…and they're making an animal kingdom all their own.

From the brilliant mind of creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by Eric Gapstur and Juan Doe, ANIMOSITY: EVOLUTION is an exciting new series that expands upon this already amazing world!

ANIMOSITY: EVOLUTION OMNIBUS contains the entire ten issue series, plus the three-issue limited series, ANIMOSITY: THE RISE.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $39.99

DARK RED TP VOL 02 URBAN DECAY

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Corin Howell (CA) Meghan Hetrick

In the aftermath of war, Fall's End is littered with the dead. Chip has his territory back…until something else walks into his town.

Something not human. Not vampire.

Something hungry.

Tim Seeley (BRILLIANT TRASH, Hack/Slash, Grayson) and Corin Howell (Ghostbusters, Bat-Mite) bring you the next chapter in this contemporary and horrifying tale of vampirism in the dark heart of America.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $16.99

DEAD DAY #4

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Evgeny Bornyakov (CA) Andy Clarke

When Jeremy's quest for revenge goes bad, Melissa is forced to do the last thing she ever wanted-bring Jeremy home. What will her new family think of the life she once led, and…who else will follow in her wake?

From writer Ryan Parrott (OBERON, VOLITION) and artist Evgeniy Bornyakov (DESCENDENT, YOU ARE OBSOLETE) comes an unnerving tale of existential horror, with grave consequences.

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DISASTER INC #4

(W) Joe Harris (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Andy Clarke

With their fellow travelers dropping like sick butterflies, Abby and the remaining disaster tourists are both haunted and hunted by the restless guardians of Fukushima. But some of these thrill seekers are worse than others, and Abby begins to sort out the truth behind Paulo's off-map excursion deeper into the Nuclear Exclusion Zone.

Writer Joe Harris (Great Pacific, Rockstars, The X-Files) and artist Sebastian Piriz lead a disaster tour through the most dangerous places on Earth. In a world rife with calamity, catastrophe and unrest…you're going to need the right guides to see it for yourself!

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99

LONELY RECEIVER #2

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Jen Hickman

As she reels from a breakup with her phone, Catrin's life spins out of control. Every-thing about her existence was connected to her partner. Now she has no money, no ID, and no way to engage with the world. She's drifting alone in a sea of connection, except for the pair of disembodied eyes watching her…

A week / of hours /

// wasted in // wait here

The eyes // in my wall //

/ Hate // they appear.

Set in the near future, drenched in pastels and sunshine, LONELY RECEIVER is a

horror/breakup story in five parts. Written by Zac Thompson (UNDONE BY BLOOD, THE REPLACER, HER INFERNAL DESCENT, No One's Rose, X-Men) and illustrated in color by Jen Hickman (MOTH & WHISPER, Test).

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MILES TO GO #2

(W) B. Clay Moore (A/CA) Stephen Molnar

For the first time since childhood, Amara Bishop has taken a life. Now she and her daughter Alea find themselves on the run with an aging former assassin named Moses Graves. As the trio works to figure out who is stalking them and why, Amara and Moses reflect on their pasts as killers, and begin to wonder if their unsuspecting loved ones might be in danger as well.

An unlikely assassin in a deadly game of cat and mouse, brought to you by B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick, Battle Hymn) and Stephen Molnar (Imaginary Fiends, Star Trek).

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $4.99