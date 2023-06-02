Orlando, Florida Gets OAX, a Comic Con for Original Artwork "What If Lake Como Comic Art Festival was in Florida?" seems to be the thinking behind OAX, being held in Orlando in January 2024.

"What If Lake Como Comic Art Festival was in Florida?" seems to be the thinking behind OAX, being held in Florida in January 2024. A comic con for comic book artwork, with 60 artist guests, 300-500 art collector attendees and… that's it. From the convention website:

The 1st Annual Original Arts Expo (OAX) is being held in Orlando, Florida on January 26 to 28, 2024 at the newly renovated DoubleTree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Studios and will exclusively showcase original comic, illustration, and other narrative art with the aim to immediately establish itself as the premiere visual storytelling art event in the United States. OAX has been designed from the ground up to celebrate the attending Artists while honoring Art Collectors. The show promises to be an intimate and immersive three-day can't miss party and networking event focused entirely on this art collecting genre. OAX expects to bring in nearly 100 exhibitors, which includes a minimum of 60 Artists plus well-known Art Dealers, Reps, and Auction Houses along with 300 to 500 Art Collectors from around the globe.

Confirmed Florida guests include Sean Gordon Murphy, Mike Allred, Laura Allred, Adam Kubert, Bob Layton, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Andy & Veronica Fish and Bob Mcleod. They'll need to go a little way to match Lake Como Comic Art Festival regulars Dave McKean, Brian Bolland, Mark Brooks, Art Adams, Frank Cho, Gabrielle Del'Otto, Milo Manara, Esad Ribic, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Artgerm, Tanino Liberatore and the like. And, you know, Lake Como. But it's an interesting move in that direction.

OAX exhibitors will include Comic Art Dealers, Art Reps, and Auction Houses. including Anthony's Comic Book Art, Comic Connect, Heritage Auctions and Romita Man. Organiser Bill Cox owner of ComicArtFans will speak and the opening party's festivities. Tickets run from $85 for the day to $150 for the weekend and $225 for VIP Tickets.

