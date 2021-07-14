Own a Charlie Adlard "The Walking Dead" Original Today

I remember reading Robert Kirkman's letter to fans in the first trade paperback of The Walking Dead. He wrote that he envisioned the series as the answer to a question that he had about zombie films: what happens after the end? The letter essentially told readers that The Walking Dead would run indefinitely, expanding upon Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard's answer to that question every month. Years passed, though, and the end did come. The Walking Dead ongoing comic series has ended. The hit TV series based on the comic will also come to an end after a long eleven-season run next year. With multiple spinoffs of the TV series and now a full-color release of the comic book, there is indeed still much for The Walking Dead fans to anticipate. Meanwhile, back issues of the comic remain of major interest to fans. Right now, fans can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for a sketch cover of The Walking Dead #115 with original artwork by longtime series artist Charlie Adlard.

Charlie Adlard The Walking Dead #115 Blank Cover Sketch Variant Michonne Original Art (Image, 2013) Condition: MT.

Michonne adorns this "Cover L" Ten-Year celebration cover variant in a fantastic headshot by artist Charlie Adlard. Charlie Adlard and Stefano Gaudiano provided the inside art. Charlie Adlard cover Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $8.

The original art by The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard shows Michonne, one of the definitive breakout characters not only from the comic book but from the TV show as well. Michonne, as portrayed by Danai Gurira, is one of the most iconic genre figures of the past decade. You can now bid to own this cover showcasing Michonne by Adlard, who originally drew her in The Walking Dead #19 for her first appearance. This is truly an item that fans of this franchise will not want to miss.