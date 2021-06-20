Penguin vs. Batgirls in Detective Comics #1038 [Preview]

Detective Comics #1038 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and yes, Bruce Wayne is still being framed for murder. How long is that going to go on for? In the preview though, we also get a glimpse of a backup story, in which Batgirls Steph and Cassie mock and belittle the Penguin. Will Penguin get his revenge? Probably not in the end. Have you read comics before? But he's sure to be squawking mad! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1038

DC Comics

0421DC073

0421DC074 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1038 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Viktor Bogdanovic, Jonathan Glapion, Karl Mostert (CA) Dan Mora

An epic battle is taking place in Gotham City…below the city streets?! Batman and MR. WORTH are locked in a deadly duel involving a rocket launcher, a micro-cave subterranean system, and a whole lot of bloody knuckles. Can Huntress save Lady Clayface before the entire city collapses from underneath itself? Plus: the insidious VILE makes his move, and boy is it UGLY… FEATURING "MARCH OF THE PENGUIN": Gotham's seediest gangster is looking to take advantage of the unrest in the city, and the Penguin is finally ready to make his move!

