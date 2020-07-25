Penultiman and Edgar Allen Poe in Ahoy Comics October 2020 Solicits

Ahoy Comics has returned Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter Of Blood from Paul Cornell, Dean R. Motter and Russell Braun and Penultiman by Tom Peyer and Alan Robinson launch issues to the schedules with their October 2020 solicitations.

EDGAR ALLAN POE`S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #1 (MR)

Ahoy Comics

AUG201095

(W) Paul Cornell, Dean R. Motter (A) Dean R. Motter, Russell Braun (CA) Jill Thompson

The Snifter of Terror returns with an all-star snark-fest under a bloody new title! Paul Cornell (Doctor Who) and Russell Braun (The Boys) reimagine Poe's "Black Cat" – as a dog! In "Atlas Shrugged" (no relation), Mr. X creator Dean Motter settles the science vs. religion debate once and for all! Plus: prose, pix, and a jaunty cover by Scary Godmother's Jill Thompson!

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $4.99

PENULTIMAN #1 (OF 5)

Ahoy Comics

AUG201096

(W) Tom Peyer (A/CA) Alan Robinson

From the pages of the AHOY interactive sensation Steel Cage! Penultiman, The Next-To-Last-Stage In Human Evolution, is the greatest, best-looking, and most admired super-hero in the world! So how can he stop hating himself? His android understudy, Antepenultiman, thinks he knows the answer! Created by Tom Peyer and Alan Robinson. All AHOY books feature additional prose stores and art.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ASH & THORN TP (MR)

Ahoy Comics

AUG201094

(W) Mariah McCourt (A) Soo Lee (CA) Jill Thompson

The apocalypse is ni gh! The world needs a Champion, and the only heir to a sacred mystical lineage is…a little old lady? Meet Lottie Thorn, reluctant savior of the world, and her also-elderly trainer Lady Peruvia Ashlington-Voss. They might not look it, but these women are prepared to take on any Big Bad that comes along. But first, perhaps a nice cup of tea? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $15.99

CAPTAIN GINGER TP VOL 02

Ahoy Comics

AUG201098

(W) Stuart Moore (A) Veronica Gandini (A/CA) June Brigman, Roy Richardson

The acclaimed saga of cats in space returns for a devastating second volume! Captain Ginger and his feline crew embark on a vast, six-issue adventure when they follow a mysterious hyperspace signal to the home of their unknown canine "cousins." But trouble aboard ship may doom them before they even meet the dogs.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $16.99