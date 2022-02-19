Peter David Kickstarts Mash Up Of A Comic Cons & The Canterbury Tales

Novelist, screenwriter and comic book writer Peter David writes about an anthology without a home, titled The Fans Are Buried Tales. A book about a convention meant to launch at a convention before this thing called a global pandemic kicked in. Peter David writes from hospital, currently recovering from surgery;

Most people, when they embark on putting together an anthology, launch a Kickstarter program ahead of time. I don't like doing that. I have a problem with asking for people to donate to something that they don't know what they're going to get. And since I was doing a pretty broad, sweeping solicit, open to the types of folks who typically don't get approached for such undertakings, I had no idea what I was going to get. Who knew that there was so much talent out there? Most of the Crazy 8 Press authors contributed, sure, but we received a murderers row of contributions from fans and pros alike. What was the premise of the anthology? Nineteen years ago the attendees of a Star Trek convention called Farpoint got snowed in by a massive unexpected storm. For several days after the expected end of the con, Erin Gray led yoga classes in the lobby, Armin Shimerman conducted acting seminars, and everyone found ways to kill time. Meanwhile, centuries ago, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote The Canterbury Tales in which a group of pilgrims exchanged stories of their lives on their way to visit the shrine of Sir Thomas Becket at Canterbury Cathedral. I decided to combine the two, and created the concept of a large, general SF convention in which the attendees are snowed in and wind up exchanging stories of their characters/genres in the hotel bar. I was flooded with submissions, more than I had money to pay. But I figured, no problem— the copies that I would sell or take orders for at the Farpoint Convention would enable me to pay off everyone. But now, Crazy 8 Press has just learned that this year Farpoint will not be requiring attendees to present proof of either vaccination or negative test results, which to our mind makes attending the convention too hazardous. Despite the title, we don't want fans buried permanently. So… we're doing a fairly straightforward Kickstarter here, selling copies here that would normally be selling at the show. All the money raised will go to pay the authors. Here's the advantage of doing a Kickstarter for something that's done– I can show you the Table of Contents:

THE GREAT BRITISH DETECTIVE'S TALE By Aaron Rosenberg

THE HOUSE STARK FAN'S TALE By Robert Greenberger

THE BASEBALL FAN'S TALE By Michael Jan Friedman

THE SPACE OPERA FAN'S TALE By Mary Fan

THE FANTASY WESTERN FAN'S TALE By Jo Duffy

THE AMAZON'S TALE By Rigel Ailur

THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST'S TALE By Ian Randal Strock

THE OLD TOWNIE'S TALE By Patrick Storck

THE BOUNTY HUNTER'S TALE By Susan Hillwig

THE PARLIAMENTARIAN FAN'S/OWL'S TALE By Brenda Huettner

THE DADAIST'S TALE By Robert Jeschonek

THE H.P. LOVECRAFT FAN'S TALE By C.J. Espinoza

THE FILMATION FAN'S TALE By Paige Daniels

THE QUEER SF DETECTIVE'S TALE By D.M. Rasch

THE FANTASY FOOTBALL FAN'S TALE By Eugene Ramos

THE SAM BECKETT FAN'S TALE By Steve Nagy

THE GROGNARD'S TALE By Ian Harac

THE ANIMATED MYSTERY FAN'S TALE By Rande Goodwin

THE PULP FICTION FAN'S TALE By Martin A. Perez

THE PRO'S TALE By John Trumbull

THE CAPED CRUSADER'S TALE

By Christopher J. Valin and Steve Beaulieu

THE GHOST'S TALE By John J. X. Cihon

THE SPACE OPERA FAN'S TALE By "Uncle" Wes Nicholson

THE FOUR HORSEMEN FAN'S TALE By Raphael Sutton

THE EYE OF ARGON FAN'S TALE By Laura VanArendonk Baugh

THE PRINCESS'S TALE By Susan Stanelow Olesen

THE CYCLIST'S TALE By R.P. Steeves

THE CARPET'S TALE By Keith R. A. DeCandido

THE RED RANGER'S TALE By Isaac Sher

THE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST FAN'S TALE By Denise Sutton

SANTA'S TALE By Andy Allard

THE ZOMBIE FAN'S TALE By Glen Cadigan

THE MASH-UP FAN'S TALE By John Peel

THE BRITISH INVASION FAN'S TALE By James Ryan

THE SUPER-VILLAIN FAN'S TALE By Josh Pritchett

THE PARALLEL LIVES FAN'S TALE By Steven L. Rosenhaus

THE CAPER FILM FAN'S TALE By Bev Vincent

THE ROBIN HOOD FAN'S TALE By Peter David

And all of this under covers designed by Glenn Hauman.

It's a 410 pages long book. You can get it in electronic form or in paperback. If you're a retailer, you can get multiple copies at a discount. If you'd like it autographed, you can purchase autographs as add-ons. Simple, right? Okay, if you insist, we have a bunch of other Peter David novels and assorted books available for sale, which we'll be adding on as the campaign goes and we figure out how many copies of books we have left. We also have a wide variety of comics from Peter's personal stash, too many and diverse (some even in foreign languages?) to list individually, so we're just going to sell them for $5 each, and include a certificate of authenticity showing that they're from Peter's stock.

And if you want to read up about the original Canterbury Tales, you can do that too…