Peter David Runs Out of Insurance, Loses Medicaid And Needs Your Help

Peter David runs out of insurance, loses access to Medicaid and now needs your help desperately.

Article Summary Peter David, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, faces severe health and financial issues.

His Medicaid benefits have expired, leading to overwhelming medical debt.

Wife Kathleen seeks community support via GoFundMe to cover expenses.

Fans are urged to donate and share to help the legendary writer's family.

Peter David, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, the TV show Space Cases, and characters Strong Guy, Professor Hulk, Random, Cyber, Sin Eater, The Pantheon, Maestro, Madman, Linda Danvers, Talos The Untamed and writer of TV shows, comic books, video games, novels at a prodigious rate, has had to deal with kidney failure, several strokes, and a mild heart attack. But of late, it has gotten even worse as he has had to deal with first his health insurance and then Medicaid running out. His wife Kathleen writes on GoFundMe,

"We are starting this up again due to circumstances beyond our control. The short version is we are swimming in medical debt due to Peter being rejected for Medicaid – which was one of the few things that had been going right. As many of you know, insurance will only pay so much and so far. Once one has used that up, one depends on the social services to allow one to live without being homeless and broke. That is what Medicaid has been doing for the last two years. Yes, as of November, we started our third year of this journey." "Overall, it has been a time of frugalness and counting our blessing where we can. Your contributions will go towards the bills we have, and are, accruing. This gives Peter and me much piece of mind. And gives me time to worry about other things that really need more of my attention. The job hunt continues. Got close twice but then it went internal, so I was used as a statistic. I have also learned new ways to say you are old without saying it. I continue to try to find work that I can do. I am down to one day a week at Micheals so that is a princely $120 I get every two weeks. Understand I am grateful for the job, however, it doesn't pay a living wage even if I worked 20 hours a week. Caroline applied for several internships in Animation including Disney and Dreamworks. She is working very hard in school and enjoying the animation program at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology). These past few years of her father's illness have been tough on her, but she is pushing through." "Please pass this GoFundMe around so it will be seen by many eyes. We appreciate those who have previously donated, and we appreciate those who are donating for the first time. Peter is floored by the support. I don't think he knows how beloved and admired he is. Thank you."

Spider-Man 2099 made a big appearance in the recent Spider-Verse movies. The Professor Hulk version of the character was prominent in Avengers: Endgame movie and She-Hulk TV show. Much of the Aquaman films were taken from Peter David's Atlantis Chronicles and Aquaman comics. Marvel continues to publish an X-Factor based on his remaking of the team. And much of Marvel's Hulk and Spider-Man comics are still published in his long shadow. One day Peter David will no longer be with us, and both Marvel and DC will run one or even two-page tributes in their comics for the month. Maybe they could try and sell that space as advertising instead when the day comes, and pay it forward for now?

The GoFundMe page has currently raised $37,012 against a $75,000 target from 747 donations.

