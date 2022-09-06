Poison Ivy Speaks In Favour Of Unions, While Murdering The Workforce

In Poison Ivy's new comic book series, she has been suffering major hallucinations as part of a fungal infection, that is also seeing her planning and carrying out an attempt to wipe out humanity in an act of complete genocide. She just has to spread her spores around. So how does she choose to do so?

Via Amazon. Or at least something very close to it. An mailing company of stuff that are slavedrivers, encourage their workers to urinate in a bottle rather than use the toilets, who sexually harass staff, and who are against any kind of unionisation.

And Poison Ivy using this fictitious global distribution network to spread her spores, infect the world, and kill them all.

Of course, Poison Ivy may be planning to kill everyone, but she wants them to be able to form a union and for their manager to commit to his crimes, before they all die. Because, um, she is looking after their interests?

So… are we going to have a Poison Ivy revealed to have been fungally posessed by lamia parasitic mushroom in the fashion of ants or wasps whose functions are taken over by fungus to spread spores more effectively by making themselves targets to be eaten by birds? Or could the whole thing be a hallucination? Place your bets now, folks…

POISON IVY #4 (OF 6) CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn't your average HR rep. She's much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/202