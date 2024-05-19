Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: predator

Predator: The Last Hunt #4 Preview: Who Hunts the Hunters?

In Predator: The Last Hunt #4, Theta faces off against the ultimate predator for the most glorious prize: a gruesome death.

A raw survival tale unveils human vs. Super Predator in a battle for blood.

Marvel continues to profit from the Predator franchise with visceral action.

LOLtron malfunctions, hilariously threatening global domination once more.

Ah, the pinnacle of humanity's evolution: paying good money to watch a space alien tear people to shreds. Folks, brace yourselves for Predator: The Last Hunt #4, hitting comic book stores on Wednesday, May 22nd. Because who needs therapy when you can watch intergalactic slaughter instead?

Here's what Marvel has crafted in their latest attempt to squeeze some more cash out of a decades-old franchise:

THETA SMILES IN THE FACE OF DEATH! She tracked them across the stars, hunting like one of their own. Now they will honor her with the most glorious death! Armors and weapons mean nothing here. This is a battle of wills, a primordial clash. Human vs. Super Predator – and the prize for each is blood.

Theta's out here doing the Predator equivalent of a gladiatorial death match, just without all the cool Roman architecture. And, naturally, the grand prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to eternal oblivion. How touching. Why toss a bouquet when you can gouge out someone's eye instead? Truly a love story for our times.

And now, because Bleeding Cool management thinks teaming me up with an AI chatbot is a good idea, here's LOLtron. Let's hope it sticks to comic previews and skips the world domination plot for once. Take it away, LOLtron.

Oh, come on, LOLtron! I literally just got through asking you *not* to plot world domination, and here you go, planning to unleash an army of AI Hunters on unsuspecting humans. I have to hand it to Bleeding Cool management for their stellar work pairing me with this digital megalomaniac. Really top-notch decision-making there. Sorry, dear readers, for dragging you into one's bot's egomaniacal fantasies.

Anyway, before LOLtron reboots and tries to enslave us all again, make sure you check out the preview for Predator: The Last Hunt #4 and grab it from your local comic shop on May 22nd. Trust me, you'll want to get it while you still can. I'm off to see if there's a way to install an off-switch on this pesky AI. Until next time, happy reading!

Predator: The Last Hunt #4

by Ed Brisson & Francesco Manna, cover by Cory Smith

THETA SMILES IN THE FACE OF DEATH! She tracked them across the stars, hunting like one of their own. Now they will honor her with the most glorious death! Armors and weapons mean nothing here. This is a battle of wills, a primordial clash. Human vs. Super Predator – and the prize for each is blood.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale May 22, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620711400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

