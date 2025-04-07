Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:

PrintWatch: You'll Do Bad Things, Everyone Down With Us, Lucky Devils

PrintWatch: You'll Do Bad Things, We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us, The Lucky Devils all get second printings

Article Summary Image Comics' hits: You'll Do Bad Things, We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, and The Lucky Devils get more prints.

Rosenberg's We're Taking Everyone Down With Us returns April 30, fueling anticipation with a signing tour.

Boss & Turtulici celebrate a second print of You'll Do Bad Things with new cover art and a signing tour.

Soule & Browne's The Lucky Devils dazzles, returning with a silver foil variant as demand soars.

PrintWatch: Image Comics sends three titles back to the print mill, You'll Do Bad Things #1, We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 and The Lucky Devils #1…

PrintWatch: The debut issue of the highly anticipated We're Taking Everyone Down With Us by Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini is getting a second printing for Image Comics for the 30th of April alongside Rosenberg's participation in a massive, national We're Taking Everyone Down with Us x You'll Do Bad Things signing tour—which will run through the end of the month. "Wow!! Knowing that just a few days after the release, we are already at the second print, makes me even more proud of the work done with Matt and the whole group," said Landini. "It's really a great start for a great story!" Rosenberg added: "The response to the first issue has been really overwhelming. But with that, a lot of folks have been reaching out to tell us their local shop sold out. So we're thrilled that people who missed it will get another chance to grab our weird little sci-fi, revenge, spy, family dramedy."

PrintWatch: You'll Do Bad Things #1 by Tyler Boss and artist Adriano Turtulici, is getting its own second printing. Boss, who is currently signing copies of the coveted comic at shops across the country on a signing tour, has contributed new cover art for the second printing. "You're all a bunch of freaks too, huh?" said Boss. "Can't thank the comics and horror community alike enough for embracing our book. We've barely shown our hand in the first issue, so the trust y'all have shown in us that we'll deliver on what's up our sleeve means the world to us. What a great day."

Turtulici added: "It's awesome news, I'm so happy!"

PrintWatch: Also the debut issue of the series The Lucky Devils by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne has also sold out completely at the distributor level again. Image Comics will publish a second printing with Ryan Browne's original pencils for the first issue cover, and a beautiful silver foil incentive variant for the collectors. "As an indie comics creator, one of the biggest things you worry about is making sure people can find your book—there's a lot of competition for shelf space and readership," said Soule. "So, knowing retailers are continuing to support The Lucky Devils the way they have feels magnificent. I'm so happy people will have a chance to find issue 1 at their local shop and take their first steps into our fun, charming little version of hell!" Browne added: "Another printing?! Beyond blown away by the response to this book and that it keeps finding new people! Huge thanks to the stores that keep ordering it and putting it in discerning readers hands! Exclamation!!!!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!