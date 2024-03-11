Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: gender queer, Kristin Russo, Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out, Ray Teixeira

Publishers Of Gender Queer Have A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out

Oni Press, publisher of Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer is to publish A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out by Kristin Russo and Ravi Teixeira.

Oni Press, publisher of Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sophie Campbell's Wet Moon, is to publish the next segment in their bestselling Quick and Easy Guide series: A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out by Kristin Russo of This is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids and artist Ravi Teixeira intended to "cover the fears, joys, and nuances of what "coming out" means for people of all genders and sexual expressions, and how to build a loving community." A Quick And Easy Guide To Coming Out will be published on the 24th of September.

"Whether you're queer, trans, questioning, or anything in between, coming out to the folks in your life can be nerve-racking and stressful. Luckily, writer Kristin Russo and cartoonist Ravi Teixeira are here to guide you through the process, no matter where in your journey you are. From finding supportive resources, navigating awkward conversations, and embracing queer joy and community, this guide explores the twists and turns of coming out as every shade of LGBTQ+, helping you walk the path of sharing the truest you.

"Designed to be an evergreen primer for anyone looking for insight or guidance to decide when and how they would like to "come out," Russo and Teixeira have crafted a first-of-its-kind comic of trauma-informed advice– covering what it means to "come out," how it's viewed by society, and common misconceptions. The duo also tackles topics such as abuse, anti-LGBTQIA+ violence, and representation. A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO COMING OUT includes a resource list; along with authors' personal thoughts and experiences.

"This light-hearted but informational graphic novel aspires to make one of the most daunting moments in a queer person's life even a little bit more approachable, Russo and Teixeira deftly navigate difficult conversations, all while still enthusiastic and supportive. The next title in the critically acclaimed series makes its debut September 24th; look out for A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO COMING OUT!"

Kristin Russo is a producer, speaker, and consultant with a focus on LGBTQ+ issues. She is the author of This is a Book for Parents of Gay Kids (Chronicle, 2014), co-founder of My Kid Is Gay, and worked as host and producer of First Person, a video series on gender and sexuality from PBS Digital and WNET. She has a Masters Degree in Gender Studies from the CUNY Graduate School, and has spoken at universities including Harvard, Stanford, and NYU. She works regularly with companies such as Hyatt, Toyota, Virgin Galactic and The NCUA on allyship and parenting LGBTQ+ children. Kristin is also the host and executive producer of Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure podcast.

Ravi Teixeira is a Cape Verdean American transgender cartoonist. They graduated with a BFA at Montserrat College of Art in 2018 and now they make the webcomic What Happened To Us

Founded in 1997, Oni Press has a 25-year history including publishing Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim, K. O'Neill's Tea Dragon Society, Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, Ezra Clayton Daniels' Upgrade Soul, Brenna Thummler's Sheets trilogy, and hundreds more. In 2019, Oni Press merged with Lion Forge Comics founded by David Steward II to create the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group as a publishing subsidiary of Steward's diversified global media company, Polarity. The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group publishes more than 60 original and licensed graphic novels annually, in addition to periodical comics.

