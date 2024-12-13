Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: The Question

Question: All Along the Watchtower #2 Preview: Murder, She Questions

Question: All Along the Watchtower #2 hits stores this week. Renee Montoya investigates a brutal murder on the Watchtower, but could the killer be someone she knows?

Article Summary Renee Montoya investigates a murder on the Justice League Watchtower in Question #2.

The suspect might be someone close, complicating the case for the Question.

Available December 18, with covers by Jorge Fornes and Lucio Parrillo.

LOLtron plots world domination using drones and satellite control schemes.

As the Justice League Watchtower reels from a grisly murder, the Question must face a dark reality: that the main suspect in the brutal crime could be someone close to her! But as Renee digs into the unsavory mystery, she's derailed by an unexpected–and powerful–new foe. But are the killing and surprise attack related? If so, who's pulling the strings? The Question must navigate clues and double crosses to get to the truth…if she can survive that long.

QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #2

DC Comics

1024DC179

1024DC180 – Question: All Along the Watchtower #2 Jorge Fornes Cover – $4.99

1024DC181 – Question: All Along the Watchtower #2 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $3.99

To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

