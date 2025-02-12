Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: heavy metal, iron maiden

Rare Iron Maiden Comics, Thought Lost, Now Being Sold By Their Printer

Rare Iron Maiden variant comics books from Heavy Metal Magazine, thought lost, are now being sold by their printer

Article Summary Discover rare Iron Maiden comics now available via Twin Cities Comics after years in storage.

Exclusive prints from Comic Cons, including unreleased editions, up for grabs at original prices.

Limited editions include glow-in-the-dark variants; perfect for Iron Maiden fans and collectors.

Act fast to secure these collectibles before they’re gone or recalled by Heavy Metal Magazine.

In 2019, Heavy Metal Magazine had a conflict with printed regarding the production of a number of special and numbered editions of the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast comic book's first issue. The printer retained the remaining inventory copies of a number of exclusive titles originally intended to be sold and distributed at San Diego Comic Con, New York Comic Con, C2E2, and London Film & Comic Con, with the latter two issues remaining completely unreleased. Recently, the printed transferred their remaining stock to online retailer Twin Cities Comics, which is now selling the remaining inventory at the original retail price, including a full numbered run of 1-666 of the unreleased glow-in-the-dark variants through its website and eBay page. Expect sales to be fast and furious now that this information has been released. I will say this now, for Iron Maiden fans and collectors, these are incredibly rare and incredibly low priced considering. I am not getting any consideration or kickback for reporting on this; this is just a newsworthy deal, and one that may not be around for long because a) they will sell fast and b) Heavy Metal Magazine might have something to say. The items available include…

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast by Llexi Leon, Ian Edington, Kevin J West and Jason Gorder was originally published in 2017 by Heavy Metal Magazine and based on the mobile RPG game of the same name. "When dark forces conspire to corrupt the fabric of reality, Eddie's immortal soul is shattered and strewn across the cosmos – his unbound essence corrupting countless worlds! Now, a weakened, primal Eddie must journey across space and time to battle the twisted legions of The Beast, seek out the lost shards of his soul, and bring order to the realms!" The first official Iron Maiden comic series, based on the band's hit mobile role playing game – Iron Maiden: Legacy of The Beast – where players battle as Eddie across the many worlds of Iron Maiden's discography, from the ancient sands of Powerslave to the far future of the Final Frontier."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!