Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, dan panosian, red sonja, Valeria Burzo

Red Sonja New Year's Special Brings You Blind Bag First Footers

Red Sonja New Year's Special by Dan Panosian and Valeria Burzo from Dynamite Entertainment brings you Blind Bag first footers

Article Summary Red Sonja New Year's Special features a new story by Dan Panosian and art by Valeria Burzo from Dynamite.

Sonja faces deception, sacrifice, snow panthers, and ice giants under the glow of the Red Moon in this winter tale.

Exclusive blind bag variants include two unique comics per bag, with rare covers and mystery editions to collect.

Stunning covers by Joseph Michael Linsner, Shannon Maer, and cosplayer Ani-Mia mark Sonja's 54th year in comics.

Nick Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment tells us, "We have a few Christmas specials hitting this year, and when we were putting together a Red Sonja special, it was discussed, why not do a New Year's Special? So we reached out to Dan Panosian, he loved the idea, and he came on board to write the special. Dan's star has been rising as an artist, a cover artist, and a writer! We're really excited for him to tackle this series! And we'll be previewing Valaria's art soon as well." Valeria? That's Valeria Burzo.

"A new year is nearly upon us — time flies! And the She-Devil with a Sword is ready to ring it in alongside fans in a new special story. Superstar creator Dan Panosian leads the charge in this December's Red Sonja New Year's Special! Red Sonja will be entering her 54th year of ongoing epic adventures in comic books and beyond. In her latest, she's summoned to a remote mountain village. Under the ominous glow of the Red Moon, Sonja finds herself caught tangled in a web of deception, sacrifice, and some murderous foes. "Along her journey, Sonja's wits and blade will cross paths with a massive snow panther and its ferocious pack, only to be upstaged by terrifying ice giants. With her cunning wit and ferocious battle prowess, does Sonja have a chance to turn predator against predator in her brutal fight for survival? Perfect for the winter months, fans will get to marvel at the stunning vistas and creatures along her latest quest's path. Dan Panosian (Alice Ever After, Slots) returns to the Hyborean Age, following his critically acclaimed vision of the fiery-haired fighter in Savage Red Sonja — available now in a collected graphic novel. He's joined for this New Year's treat by artist Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds, Hunt for the Skinwalker)."

With covers from Joseph Michael Linsner, Shannon Maer, and cosplayer Ani-Mia, as well as a mystery blind bag variant. Each bag includes two separate copies of the issue, both of which are exclusive to the Blind Bag — one Blank Authentix edition, and also one of five unique variant cover art editions. 70% of bags will feature the mystery fourth cover with trade dress, with others may include black and white lineart or "virgin" variations on the other three revealed covers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!