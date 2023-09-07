Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Chris Samnee, fire power, robert kirkman, skybound

Robert Kirkman & Chris Samnee's Fire Power To End In December

Today Skybound Entertainment announced that Fire Power by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee will come to a close with its 30th issue.

Today Skybound Entertainment announced that the comic book series Fire Power by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee published through Image Comics will come to a close with its 30th issue at the end of the year, on the 27th of December, with a supersized 56-page final issue, coloured by Matthew Wilson and lettered by Rus Wooton for $5.99 which "promises a finale worthy of the high-octane series made by some of the top talent working in comics today."

Losing his parents. Training at the Temple of the Flaming Fist. Learning the fire power. Starting a family. Owen's whole life has been building to this moment, where he attempts the impossible one last time.

"It's all been building to this. From the humble beginnings of Owen's journey for the truth about his parents, to a world-spanning battle with a gargantuan ancient evil that threatens to destroy the world," co-creator & writer Robert Kirkman interjected. "It's been a real thrill to work with Chris for these last few years, building this world and working toward this dramatic conclusion. I can't believe we're finally here! I can't wait for people to see it!"

"It seems like only yesterday I was designing the dragon and Robert was telling me not to show anyone because it would be many issues until it was confirmed that the dragon was even real!" Added co-creator & artist Chris Samnee. "Now I'm drawing page after page of flattened cities as mass chaos. I never knew the scale of this book would change so much! The ending of this series is definitely going to shock people."

In addition to the main cover drawn by Chris Samnee and Matthew Wilson, Fire Power #30 from Image Comics will feature an open-to-order variant cover by Cliff Chiang featuring the entire fire power-wielding Johnson family, as seen above.

