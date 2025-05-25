Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Robyn Hood, zenescope

Robyn Hood's Infinite War Launches in Zenescope's August 2025 Solicits

Robyn Hood's Infinite War #1 launches in Zenescope Entertainment's August 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Robyn Hood's Infinite War #1 launches August 2025, with Robyn trapped battling her foes in a time loop.

Oz: Tablet of Destinies one-shot sends Dorothy on a mission that may cost her the land of Oz itself.

Van Helsing: Ashes of the Past TP gathers her greatest battles while facing new threats from her history.

Grimm Fairy Tales nears milestone issue #100 as Skye's team confronts Father Time and the Infinity Borealis.

Robyn Hood's Infinite War #1 by Joe Brusha and Igor Vitorino launches in Zenescope Entertainment's August 2025 solicits and solicitations. Along with their Oz: Tablet Of Destinies one-shot. As Grimm Fairy tales reaches issue 99… #100 will be out by the end of the year and will be a big one.

ROBYN HOOD INFINITE WAR CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250685

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Trapped in an endless time loop by Father Time, Robyn Hood is forced to battle every enemy she's ever faced, over and over again, with no escape. As she fights through the relentless onslaught, flashbacks to her past reveal the unbreakable spirit that makes her the one warrior time itself cannot erase.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

ROBYN HOOD INFINITE WAR CVR B MARCO SANTUCCI

ROBYN HOOD INFINITE WAR CVR C JOSH BURNS

ROBYN HOOD INFINITE WAR CVR D EDGAR SALAZAR

ROBYN HOOD INFINITE WAR CVR E 20 COPY FOC JOSH BURNS

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250690

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

When Dorothy is sent to retrieve the powerful Tablet of Destinies to save time itself, she faces an impossible choice-stop the ancient witches destroying Oz or complete her mission…

…at the cost of her adopted home!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR B TARRAGONA

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR C GUILLERMO FAJARDO

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR D JOSH BURNS

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR E IVAN TAO

OZ TABLET OF DESTINIES ONESHOT CVR F 20 COPY FOC JOSH BURNS

VAN HELSING ASHES OF THE PAST TP

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250696

(W) Pat Shand, Various (A) Various

Liesel Van Helsing has gone against almost every type of monster and supernatural creature that this universe, and any other, could throw at her. And, as she's out-smarted, out-scienced, or overpowered just about all of them, she's made many enemies along the way. But what happens when the adversaries are from a past she never knew existed? When all she thought she understood of her history comes burning up around her, will Van Helsing be able to rise from the ashes and stop the horrors that are fighting to be unleashed on our world–or will this be the end of the famed vampire hunter?!

Collects Van Helsing Annual: Hour of the Witch, Van Helsing: Shattered Soul,Van Helsing: Bloodborne, Van Helsing: From the Depths, Van Helsing: Flesh of my Blood, Van Helsing: Rites of Shadows, Van Helsing: Deadly Alchemy, Van Helsing Annual: Sins of the Father.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

SRP: 0

GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #8 CVR A ERIC J (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250697

JUN250698 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #8 CVR B ANTHONY SPAY (MR)

JUN250699 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #8 CVR C JOHN ROYLE (MR)

JUN250700 – GFT TALES OF TERROR VOL 5 #8 CVR D 20 COPY FOC JOHN ROYLE (M

(W) David Wohl (CA) Eric J

The Back Seat Killer

You're alone in your car, driving late at night. Headlights flicker in your direction. You're confused. Everything appears normal enough, yet it seems like people are desperately trying to get your attention. But why???

Then, as you reach your home and hear the footsteps behind you, you finally realize the truth. The Backseat Killer has chosen you as a target…

…and your time is up.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

SRP: 0

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #99 CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250701

JUN250702 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #99 CVR B EDGAR SALAZAR

JUN250703 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #99 CVR C ALFREDO REYES

JUN250704 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #99 CVR D DERLIS SANTACRUZ

JUN250705 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #99 CVR E 20 COPY FOC DERLIS SANTACRUZ

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino, Eternal Ouroboros

Skye and her team enter Father Time's domain, a fractured realm where past, present, and future collide, only to discover that the key to stopping him lies in a legendary entity-the Infinity Borealis. But as they fight through time-warped enemies and uncover the truth, they realize that defeating Father Time may require an impossible quest into the deadly realm of Myst.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

SRP: 0

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2025 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN250706

JUN250707 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2025 SILVER EXC

JUN250708 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2025 GOLD EXC

JUN250709 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM AUG 2025 PLATINUM EXC

(CA) Igor Vitorino

Bronze Level – Cover Character Cinderella by Igor Vitorino

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!