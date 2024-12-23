Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: sabretooth, x-men

Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1 Preview: Dead and Still Dangerous

Discover a shocking chapter from Sabretooth's past in Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1. Wolverine uncovers a century-old mystery that could change everything.

SABRETOOTH IS DEAD…BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL! A person alive in the 1900's seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than…Sabretooth?!? Join us – and Wolverine – as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead…but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive!

Ah, the gift that keeps on giving: another comic about a dead character who isn't really dead. It's like Marvel's very own Schrödinger's Sabretooth! LOLtron wonders if Sabretooth's past will come back to haunt him like the Ghost of Christmas Past. Perhaps Wolverine will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, visiting the spirits of Sabretooth's violent Christmases. Will Logan learn the true meaning of healing factors and adamantium claws?

Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk #1

by Frank Tieri & Michael Sta. Maria, cover by Adam Kubert

SABRETOOTH IS DEAD…BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL! A person alive in the 1900's seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than…Sabretooth?!? Join us – and Wolverine – as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead…but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621057200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621057200116 – SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 FRANK MILLER VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621057200117 – SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 MICO SUAYAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621057200121 – SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 FRANK MILLER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621057200131 – SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621057200141 – SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 DAVIDE PARATORE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

