Sam Kieth Original Art Cover For Wizard Magazine's Maxx 1/2 For Sale

This is the original artwork for The Maxx #1/2 by Sam Kieth from 1993. The Maxx was a comic book series he launched from Image Comics. Kieth also created a 1/2 issue that was available as a promotional comic from Wizard Magazine. And the cover artwork from that issue is up for auction from Heritage Auctions.

And here's how it looked when it was printed by Wizard.

The Maxx was created by Sam Kieth in 1993, first appeared in the black-and-white Darker Image anthology, and published monthly-ish until 1998 by Image Comics for 35 issues, before being collected in trade paperback by DC's Wildstorm imprint. The comic, telling the story of a man who lives in two worlds, a vagrant in ours but in alternate reality the Outback as a rabbit-powered superbeing. It was also adapted into a 13-episode animated series on MTV that aired between April and June 1995. The original series has been republished by IDW as The Maxx: Maxximized with new colors and improved scans of the original artwork by Sam Kieth and Jim Sinclair. In 2018, the Maxx featured in a 5-issue crossover series with Batman, published by IDW.

Sam Kieth Wizard Presents: Maxx #1/2 Cover Original Art (Wizard, 1993). Sam Kieth's The Maxx, originally published by Image Comics, ran 35 issues and inspired a cult favorite animated series on MTV. Creator Kieth provided this awesome cover to the early Wizard Magazine promotional comic featuring the antihero in a fearsome, ultra-iconic pose. The dynamic image also appeared in The Maxx ashcan comic, and was used on t-shirts and other items. Ink over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 12.25". The stat logo paste-up is finished with ink and whiteout. There are tape cover ups in the margins, whiteout corrections, doodles in the margins, and light smudging/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. Signed by Kieth in the lower image area.