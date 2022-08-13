Scooby-Doo: Where Are You #117 Preview: Worst Nightmare

Scooby and Shaggy face their worst nightmare in Scooby-Doo: Where Are You #117… a monster who goes after the food. Check out the preview below.

SCOOBY-DOO: WHERE ARE YOU #117

DC Comics

0622DC179

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Valerio Chiola

A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an upand-coming TV chef's new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $2.99

