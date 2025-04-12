Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: mary sue, meghan fitzmartin

SCOOP: Mary Sue, A New Comic By Meghan Fitzmartin From Boom Studios

Fitzmartin's credits include Supernatural, Justice League X RWBY, and Tim Drake: Robin.

Covers for Mary Sue by Siobhan Keenan, Paulina Ganucheau, and Tula Lotay hint at potential artists.

Mary Sue characters, often criticized in fandoms, inspire Fitzmartin's new comic venture.

Meghan Fitzmartin is a TV writer on live-action series such as Supernatural, for cartoons Justice League X RWBY, Justice Society World War II, Supernatural Academy, SDC Superhero Girls and Monkey Kid and for DC Comics on titles such as Tim Drake: Robin, Young Justice, Batman, Robin Eternal, and Detective Comics.

Now, she is writing her first creator-owned original series from Boom Studios, Mary Sue, which will launch in July 2025. The covers are by Siobhan Keenan, Paulina Ganucheau, and Tula Lotay, so odds are that one of them will also be the series artist.

A Mary Sue is a type of fictional character, usually a young woman, who is portrayed as free of weaknesses or character flaws and believed to be an authorial insert, a wish fulfilment fantasy. However, since the original naming of the trope, the character type has acquired a pejorative reputation in certain fan communities, with the label "Mary Sue" often applied to any heroine who is seen as successful or adept. The term originated in Paula Smith's 1973 parody short story, A Trekkie's Tale, in which the character Mary Sue was written to satirize the type of idealized female characters that were widespread in Star Trek fan fiction at the time. Such characters were often depicted as beautiful young women possessing special abilities or physical traits, universally beloved by the more established characters, and playing a central role in the story despite not appearing in the source material. Less commonly, a male character with similar traits has been labelled a "Gary Stu" or "Marty Stu", and it has been noted that characters such as Wesley Crusher and Luke Skywalker are pretty much Mary Sues… in their initial appearances, at least. The prominence of the term has also made it hard for some creators to introduce any female characters, in fear of a toxic fanbase labelling any such as a "Mary Sue."

And now we have a comic book with that name from a writer who has probably battled with the issue of being accused of creating such characters along the way… Mary Sue, written by Meghan Fitzmartin, will be published by Boom Studios in July. More details to probably emerge in the next week.

