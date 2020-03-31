Scout, Black Mask and TKO Give 50% Of Online Sales to Comic Shops

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported on TKO Comics plan to send half of every digital sale they made, to a physical comic book store nominated by the comic book purchaser. TKO isn't distributed through Diamond Comic Distributors but they wanted to help out while the coronavirus pandemic response was enforced, and comic stores, printers, and distributors were shut down. Black Mask Comics decided to join TKO in that, offering free shipping for any order over $10 and a 50% donation to the comics store of the customer's choice. And now Scout Comics, publisher of Stabbity Bunny among many others, has done the same, with the following letter sent out by Scout Comics President James Haick. He writes,

We want to help.

First and foremost, we here at Scout Comics hope you and your families are all safe during this insane time we find ourselves in. So much has changed in the last two weeks, leaving all of us in the industry wondering what we're going to do to survive in this new "normal" we are about to go through.

After discussing things with the rest of the Scout partners we've decided to follow suit with the same amazing idea that our friends at TKO! and Black Mask are implementing.

If any of your customers purchase anything from our website and put your shop name in the memo box at checkout, we will send 50% of the purchase price to YOU via PayPal. We plan on making payouts EVERY Friday going forward. Hopefully I'll be reaching out to you soon in order to get your email address that is associated with your shop's PayPal Account.

For those of you who are still operating and would like to order direct with us, we would love to set you up with your very own coupon code. Please respond to this email if you'd like me to set you up with one.

I live 3 miles from Scout HQ in Fort Myers Florida and will personally be sending ALL shipments for the foreseeable future. If there's anything else we can do to help, please don't hesitate to reach out. We all look forward to when things can return finally to normal. Until then, please stay safe!

—James Haick

President, Scout Comics & Entertainment, Inc.

Will any other comic book publisher match these three? You can continue to keep up with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic industry with this tag.