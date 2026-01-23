Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: i hate fairyland, Monstress, spawn, youngblood
Image Comics Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Image Comics Full April 2026 solicits and solicitations from I Hate Fairyland #50 to Youngblood #100
Article Summary
- Discover Image Comics’ April 2026 releases, packed with new launches and milestone issues for major titles.
- Highlights include I Hate Fairyland #50, Youngblood #100, and fresh series like Red Roots and Fireborn.
- Explore returning favorites: Spawn, Invincible, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Monstress, and more ongoing hits.
- Check out graphic novels, trade collections, miniseries finales, and deluxe editions arriving this month.
Image Comics April 2026 full solicits and solicitations mark Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland hitting 10 years with issue #50, as well as Youngblood on thirty-four years with Youngblood #100. There's the launch of Red Roots #1 that binds a professional killer and a high school teacher from Lorenzo De Felici, Fireborn #1 in the Lost Fantasy world, Corpse Knight #1, In Your Skin #1, Royals #1, the GI Joe Sssilent Missions and more Spawn, Ghost Machine, Invincible, Monstress, Transformers, Void Rivals, Feral and the rest…
RED ROOTS #1
LAUNCH OF THE MONTH
2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY
The lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying, mysterious force.
STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI
ART: LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI
I HATE FAIRYLAND #50
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE
It's an issue ten years in the making… That's right, muffin fluffers: I HATE FAIRYLAND is hitting the monumental milestone Issue #50! Join Skottie Young, Derek Laufman, the IHF team and a roster of the best cover artists in the industry for a celebration of all things Gert, and a tantalizing tease at the NEXT ten years of our cutesy green-haired psycho's adventures in Fairyland…
STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART: DEREK LAUFMAN
COVER A: DEREK LAUFMAN
COVER B: DEREK LAUFMAN
COVER C: SKOTTIE YOUNG
COVER D: JORGE CORONA
COVER E: BRETT BEAN
COVER F: JONATHAN WAYSHAK
COVER G: JIM MAHFOOD
COVER H: MATTEO SCALERA
COVER I: NICOLETTA BALDARI
COVER J (1:10): JAE LEE
COVER K (1:25): PEACH MOMOKO
COVER L (1:50): DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
COVER M (1:100): CHRIS BACHALO
COVER N (1:250): TODD MCFARLANE
OFFERED AGAIN: I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 1-8 TP • I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM TP • I HATE FAIRYLAND DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-4 HC • IMAGE FIRSTS: I HATE FAIRYLAND #1
YOUNGBLOOD #100
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE
YOUNGBLOOD arrives at an incredible benchmark! The team is united as it prepares to wage a final attack on its most formidable foe! Strange alliances are forged! The world's greatest comic book artists have assembled to provide amazing covers celebrating the 100th issue of the comic that started Image Comics!
STORY: ROB LIEFELD
ART: ROB LIEFELD
COVER A: ROB LIEFELD
COVER B: ROB LIEFELD
COVER C: TBA
COVER D: TBA
FIREBORN #1
SERIES PREMIERE
2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
FANTASY/DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES, SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE
A new series set in the world of LOST FANTASY! Aaron Hillburg was just another rich-kid failson—ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse. A high octane fusion of fantasy and superheroes perfect for fans of Invincible, How To Train Your Dragon and Absolute Batman.
STORY: CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS
ART: PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER A: PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER B: PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER C: PATRICK MULHOLLAND
COVER D: JAE LEE (FOIL $8.99)
COVER E: SKETCH COVER ($5.99)
COVER F (1:15): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)
COVER G (1:25): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)
COVER H (1:50): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)
COVER I (1:75): JAE LEE ("BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN" CARDSTOCK $5.99)
COVER J (1:100): VIRGIN SIGNED BY FRANKLIN JONAS AND CURT PIRES $5.99)
COVER K: TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER L: BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN TYLER KIRKHAM
HEAD LOPPER #1
2026-04-22 | 64 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $5.99 US
FANTASY
Celebrating TEN YEARS! Head Lopper is back! With the dark forces of Mung dogging their every step, Norgal and Agatha embark on a quest to find the heart of the demigod Sobeshk, the next name on Norgal's kill list.
STORY AND ART: ANDREW MACLEAN
COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN
COVER B: JAMES HARREN
CORPSE KNIGHT #1 (OF 6)
MINISERIES PREMIERE
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
HORROR, FANTASY/DARK FANTASY
As war ravages France, a young girl named Foy lives in relative peace with her father…until tragedy strikes. As Foy struggles to fend for herself, she's granted a miracle—her father returns from the dead to protect her. Now, they embark on a sacred quest, confronting murderers, wild animals, wandering armies, and black magic plaguing the countryside. As Foy comes face to face with the dark side of miracles and the secrets of the Corpse Knight, she must question if the man by her side has always been a monster… Acclaimed storytellers MICHAEL CHAVES (The Conjuring franchise) and MATTHEW ROBERTS (Universal Monsters: Creature from The Black Lagoon Lives!) present a haunting new horror series where family is family, whether they're alive or undead…
STORY: MICHAEL CHAVES
ART: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI
COVER A: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI
COVER B: JAE LEE
COVER C (1:10): TONČI ZONJIĆ "STORYBOOK VARIANT"
COVER D (1:25): NIMIT MALAVIA "STAINED GLASS VARIANT"
COVER E (1:50): ANDREA MILANA
COVER F (1:100): STEPHANIE HANS (FOIL)
COVER G: MATTHEW ROBERTS (DIE CUT "HELMET" VARIANT $4.99)
COVER H: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)
GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #1 (OF 5)
MINISERIES PREMIERE
2026-04-01 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCI-FI
How hot does Geiger burn? What is the Committee on Spectral Affairs? Did George Washington really die? This new limited series collects all-new entries teasing tantalizing stories to come, as well as updated goods on Ghost Machine's characters from across its hit titles beginning with The Unnamed Universe from GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, and REDCOAT! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This initial volume covers the first half of the world of The Unnamed from Albert Einstein to the High Plains Zoo!
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL
ART: GARY FRANK, BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON
OFFERED AGAIN: GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-2 HC • JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE EDITION HC • REDCOAT DELUXE
IN YOUR SKIN #1 (OF 4)
MINISERIES PREMIERE
2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US
HORROR, SATIRE
Priyanka is a Bollywood uber-fan who has been obsessed with film star Ayesha Sen since she was a kid—she's watched her movies over and over, and knows her dances beat for beat. But after a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet her idol goes awry, and Ayesha announces her impending retirement from movies, Priyanka decides that if Ayesha isn't going to live the life she's supposed to, Priyanka would be more than happy to take over for her… Bollywood body horror meets erotic fiction in writer Aditya Bidikar's debut series with rising star artist SOM (Crocodile Black), a twisted exploration of celebrity culture, identity, and image that's perfect for fans of The Substance and David Cronenberg.
STORY: ADITYA BIDIKAR
ART: SOM
COVER A: SOM
COVER B: MARIA LLOVET
COVER C (1:10): ANAND RK
COVER D (1:25): TULA LOTAY
ROYALS #1 (OF 6)
MINISERIES PREMIERE
2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US
CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE, ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER
Twin brothers Paul and Castor have crafted the perfect poker hustle using their uncanny telepathic connection. But they might have finally met their match when they risk it all against the leader of the Bloody Cocks, the most ruthless criminal syndicate in Seoul. Eisner Award-winning writer DEREK KIRK KIM (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist JACOB PEREZ (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!
STORY: DEREK KIRK KIM
ART: JACOB PEREZ
COVER A: JACOB PEREZ
COVER B: DEREK KIRK KIM
THE DARKNESS VS. ANGELUS (ONE-SHOT)
OVERSIZED SPECIAL ISSUE!
2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $5.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The Angelus has been alive for eons and seen countless Darkness bearers come and go. But who is the human behind the primordial force, and how did she become the unchecked supernatural power that she is today? Three stories into the past, present, and mind of the Angelus give us a glimpse as she sizes up her foes…and finds them wanting.
STORY: MARC SILVESTRI, MATT HAWKINS, RYAN CADY
ART: PAT BOUTIN, ARIF PRIANTO, STEVE FIRCHOW
COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER B: LEIRIX
COVER C (1:10): GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER D (1:25): GIUSEPPE CAFARO
COVER E (1:50): LEIRIX
FINAL BOSS: MASKED VIGILANTE (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
From the explosive world of Final Boss emerges its most enigmatic breakout star: the Masked Vigilante. She is the fan-favorite, shadowed assassin shrouded in absolute mystery—until now. We dive deep into her origins, uncovering the history of this lethal protector. Melding with the darkness, she unleashes an arsenal of dangerously crafted weaponry to dismantle a ruthless crime syndicate.
STORY: TYLER KIRKHAM
ART: LEON GOVENDER
COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER B: LEON GOVENDER
COVER C: MARIO GULLY
COVER D (1:25): TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER E (1:50): DAVID FINCH
COVER F (1:100): TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER G (1:250): DAVID KIRKHAM (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – BARONESS #1 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
SUPERSTAR CREATORS PRESENT UNFORGETTABLE, ALL-NEW COBRA SILENT MISSIONS The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Now, Cobra finally gets their turn in the ssspotlight! In a standalone thriller from superstars JÖELLE JONES (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and DECLAN SHALVEY (Mystique), the BARONESS must prevent Cobra intelligence from falling into the hands of G.I. JOE… and DESTRO?
STORY: JOËLLE JONES, DECLAN SHALVEY
ART: JOËLLE JONES, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: JOËLLE JONES
COVER B: JORGE FORNÉS
COVER C (1:10): JOËLLE JONES
COVER D (1:25): JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – COPPERHEAD #1 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-22| 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
Strap in with HOWARD PORTER (The Flash) for a swamp death race that's too fast and too fatal for the fearless COPPERHEAD to turn down. Unfortunately, his competition isn't going to let anyone stop them from winning!
STORY HOWARD PORTER
ART HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER A HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER B JORGE FORNÉS
COVER C (1:10) HOWARD PORTER
COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – CRIMSON GUARD #1 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
Acclaimed creator GABRIEL HARDMAN (Green Lantern: Earth One) invites you to join the next graduating class of Crimson Guard as they complete their final test: protecting COBRA COMMANDER from an all-out assault by G.I. JOE! Failure is NOT an option!
STORY GABRIEL HARDMAN
ART GABRIEL HARDMAN, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
COVER A GABRIEL HARDMAN
COVER B JORGE FORNÉS
COVER C (1:10) GABRIEL HARDMAN
COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – FIREFLY #1 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated superstar JORGE FORNÉS (Rorschach, Batman) sends Cobra's deadly saboteur FIREFLY on a mission he must complete no matter the cost…even
if that means battling the elite special forces
known as THE OKTOBER GUARD.
STORY JORGE FORNÉS
ART JORGE FORNÉS, DAVE STEWART
COVER A JORGE FORNÉS
COVER B JORGE FORNÉS
COVER C (1:10) JORGE FORNÉS
COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – ZARTAN#1 (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
Iconic Spider-Man creators PAT OLLIFFE and TOM DEFALCO trap Zartan in his deadliest undercover mission yet. But for the master of disguise, outmaneuvering both Cobra and G.I. Joe's not a bad day's work…
STORY TOM DEFALCO
ART PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ
COVER A PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ
COVER B JORGE FORNÉS
COVER C (1:10) PAT OLLIFFE
COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)
MONSTRESS #61
NEW STORY ARC
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
DARK FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION/STEAMPUNK, EAST ASIAN STYLE/GENERAL
In the aftermath of Ren's nekromantic attack on the Defiled, Kippa has been saved—but everyone is reeling. The decisions Maika makes in this delicate moment will change her life forever.
STORY: MARJORIE LIU
ART: SANA TAKEDA
COVER A: SANA TAKEDA
KILROY IS HERE (ONE-SHOT)
2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, CRIME & MYSTERY, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Throughout history, KILROY, a being of unknown origin and power, has been cursed to wander the Earth, avenging the innocent and protecting the weak, always leaving his trademark signature "Kilroy Was Here" to mark his presence. But what if his life has been a lie? The war to end all wars is imminent. Which side will he choose? From Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VIKING MOON, VOICES IN MY HEAD, X-Men) and legendary artist DALIBOR TALAJIĆ (Deadpool, THE KIDS, Hit-Monkey) comes this tale of timeless horror. What would you do if you could decide the fate of the world?
STORY: JOE PRUETT
ART: DALIBOR TALAJIĆ
COVER A: DALIBOR TALAJIĆ
COVER B: BRIAN BOLLAND
COVER C (1:10): BRIAN BOLLAND
BLOOD & THUNDER #12
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
Friends. Enemies. There may be no difference for Blood as everyone's agendas are revealed.
STORY: BENITO CERENO
ART: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
COVER A: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN
COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH, EMILIO LOPEZ
COVER C (1:10): HAINING
COVER D (1:25): ERICA HENDERSON
CAPES #6
END OF STORY ARC
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
RE-PRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue! It's all been leading to this as a new hero is born in the INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! But what does this mean for the fate of CAPES, INC?
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: MARK ENGLERT
COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER B: MARK ENGLERT
COVER C (1:10): CORY WALKER
COVER D (1:25): JAHNOY LINDSAY
COVER E (1:50): RYAN OTTLEY
D'ORC #3
2026-04-08 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
EPIC FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE
D'orc is being followed by an annoyingly large and ominous Dwarf aimed on erasing him from existence. For real. Like with a potion from the Silver Witch. Is that even possible? To permanently be erased from existence? Probably, because magic is real. D'orc faces off against a real threat with a giant hammer. Things will happen that will change his fate forever. Or he'll get wiped from existence. 50/50 chance on this one.
STORY AND ART: BRETT BEAN
COVER A: BRETT BEAN
COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO
DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18
2026-04-15 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
In a New West crawling with killers and demons wearing human faces, the Gunslinger's powers ignite to face the oncoming battle before him. Each brutal clash drives him toward a destiny as dark as the frontier itself as he searches for his kidnapped partner Zyanya.
STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ART: JORDI ARMENGOL
COVER A: CHRIS CAMPANA
COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA
DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #3 (OF 5)
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Bash and Marla embark on a bloody crusade by attacking a Slyther Corp warehouse. They'll kick and punch and hack and slash and lock and load their way through countless goons in the name of revenge. Will they find what they seek, or will Lord Slyther give them the slip… again.
STORY: ANDREW MACLEAN
ART: AL GOFA
COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN
COVER B: AL GOFA
COVER C (1:25): JAKE SMITH
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #38
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US
HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY
Huck did his best to train his son, Hunky, to follow in his footsteps as a field agent. He failed. Now, Hunky is all that stands between an innocent girl named Charity and certain death between the jaws of living dinosaurs. Uncover the origins of the DoT's most ruthless member as legendary guest artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night) concludes the series' most brutal arc to date!
STORY: JAMES TYNION IV
ART: BEN TEMPLESMITH
COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B (1:10): BEN TEMPLESMITH
DIE: LOADED #6
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
FANTASY/DARK FANTASY, HORROR
Wherein things get significantly more complicated.
STORY: KIERON GILLEN
ART: STEPHANIE HANS
COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS
COVER B: TORU TERADA
EXQUISITE CORPSES #12
2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US
HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE
Two killers remain to determine who will control the true fate of the country for years to come. But before the loser's blood runs cold, an offer will be made that changes everything… Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children) and Eisner Award-winning artist Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein) return for the penultimate chapter in the most talked-about horror epic of the modern era!
STORY: JAMES TYNION IV
ART: MICHAEL WALSH
COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH
COVER B: GUSTAFFO VARGAS
COVER C: MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD $6.99)
COVER D: TBA ("STEALTH VARIANT")
COVER E (1:25): REIKO MURAKAMI
COVER F (1:50): JESSE LONERGAN
FERAL #22
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
HORROR
THE CATS HAVE BEEN CAPTURED BY HUMANS! CDC scientists run tests on Elsie and the rest of the Pet City refugees but why? None of them are infected. Even worse, is it possible there is a MURDERER stalking the humans? After the shocking events of the last issue ANYTHING might happen. Don't miss out!
STORY: TONY FLEECS
ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON
COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS
COVER B: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA
COVER C (1:10): TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS
FREE PLANET #11
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SCI-FI, ACTION/ADVENTURE
"Dune fans will enjoy exploring this expansive new world." —Publishers Weekly REBELLION! Does complete freedom include the freedom to secede? As their fellow Freedom Guard members square off against an armed separatist movement, Mookie and Jackson infiltrate a neighboring planet to establish a food-for-fuel exchange. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the Guard threatens to tear itself apart through betrayal and treason…
STORY: AUBREY SITTERSON
ART: JED DOUGHERTY
COVER A: JED DOUGHERTY
COVER B: JED DOUGHERTY
G.I. JOE #21
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
STORM SHADOW AND SCARLETT RETURN! The Arashikage and Cobra have met once before…prepare for ROUND TWO! Will G.I. Joe be forced to put a stop to it?
STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART: TOM REILLY
COVER A: TOM REILLY
COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
COVER C: BEN OLIVER
COVER D (1:25): TONČI ZONJIĆ
COVER E (1:50): JAY ANACLETO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR
COVER F (1:100): ITO (FOIL)
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #327
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
STOP THE TERROR DROME! Cover Girl, Jinx, and Dawn are running out of time to complete a deadly covert op—and it's about to get tougher with an army of Blue Ninjas in their way!
STORY: LARRY HAMA
ART: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A: LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART
COVER B: LEE WEEKS
COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH "GEARS OF JOE" VARIANT
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #14 HAMA FILES EDITION
2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF DESTRO! The unpredictable and deadly Destro makes his first full appearance as he must save Cobra Commander and Baroness from the Joes! Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero printed on deluxe newsprint.
STORY: LARRY HAMA
ART: MIKE VOSBURG, JON D'AGOSTINO, CHRISTIE SCHEELE
COVER A: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL
COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM
COVER C: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL (FOIL CARDSTOCK $4.99)
GEIGER #23
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
DYSTOPIAN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, CONCLUSION. The wild conclusion to the Geiger-Northerner team-up that asks more questions about what started the Unknown War…and how they could potentially go back in time to prevent it. But when they finally reach Detroit to get answers from the Department of Historical Preservation, what they discover is shocking…
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS
ART: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C: LEE FERGUSON, BRAD ANDERSON
GHOST PEPPER #10
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
It's all been leading to this—Ash vs Bataar! As Loloi and her team risk it all to save their world, nothing has prepared them for the devastating consequences!
STORY: LUDO LULLABI
ART: LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER A: LUDO LULLABI
COVER B: KENDRICK 'KUNKKA' LIM
COVER C (1:10): FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG
COVER D (1:25): DUSTIN NGUYEN
COVER E (1:50): ROSSI GIFFORD
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #54
2026-04-22 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Javiar's body has been paying the price for his most recent battles. As he starts to heal more slowly, he realizes that finding a new host may be needed.
STORY: TODD MCFARLANE
ART: CARLO BARBERI
COVER A: MARCO FAILLA
COVER B: VON RANDAL
INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #8
2026-04-15 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
Battle Beast vs Colossus…AND Juggernaut? Juggernaut and Colossus want to celebrate their family reunion by killing Battle Beast…before he gets to kill them. Plus, what is the Viltrum Empire planning?
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER B: RYAN SOOK
COVER C (1:10): CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER
COVER D (1:25): CLIFF RATHBURN
COVER E (1:50): BALDEMAR RIVAS
COVER F (1:100): LORENZO DE FELICI
KING SPAWN #56
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering.
STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE
ART: THOMAS NACHLIK
COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA
COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA
LOST FANTASY #9
2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
ENTER THE CYBER-RONIN! Still reeling from the climatic events of the last arc and his injuries, Henry is thrust into a new case when a mysterious new adversary begins hunting the great hunters! Plus: FRANKLIN JONAS and CURT PIRES pen another backup that ties directly into FIREBORN! TIMMY HEAGUE (Archie VS Minor Threats) and EAMON WINKLE (GEIGER) bring us the adventures of BOMBSHELL!
STORY: CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS, TIMMY HEAGUE
ART: LUCA CASALANGUIDA
COVER A: LUCA CASALANGUIDA
COVER B: MAXI DALLO
COVER C: ALEX DIOTTO
COVER D (1:15): MAXI DALLO ($5.99)
COVER E (1:25): ALEX DIOTTO ($5.99)
COVER F: TBA
THE LUCKY DEVILS #9 (OF 9)
MINISERIES FINALE
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
THE LUCKY DEVILS completes its descent into the deepest depths of hell—the Ninth Circle, the home of the most treacherous souls. Hell is in revolt, and earth ain't far behind. A battle between Good and Evil like you've never seen as this hellish adventure comes to an end.
STORY: CHARLES SOULE
ART: RYAN BROWNE
COVER A: RYAN BROWNE
COVER B: STEVE SEELEY, RYAN BROWNE
MALEVOLENT #4
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
SCI-FIC, HORROR
Thirty years ago, the Mals invaded our world. This is how it happened.
STORY: JUSTIN JORDAN
ART: FELIPE SOBREIRO
COVER A: FELIPE SOBREIRO
NARCO #2 (OF 5)
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR
Handcuffed and trapped in an interrogation room, Marcus becomes the prime suspect in a brutal murder he's sure he witnessed. The cops won't believe him, and his narcolepsy isn't helping. Clearing his name is only step one. Step two is finding the real killer before the real killer finds him.
STORY: DOUG WAGNER
ART: DANIEL HILLYARD
COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART
COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART
RADIANT BLACK #43
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE
At the end of the Catalyst War, Nathan Burnett moved to Los Angeles to take another swing at his writing career. So… how's that going? Rising star artist GIONA ZEFIRO (The Terminator: Metal) joins the team for an unmissable check-in with the original protagonist of RADIANT BLACK!
STORY: KYLE HIGGINS
ART: GIONA ZEFIRO
COVER A: DANIEL BAYLISS
COVER B: GIONA ZEFIRO
COVER C (1:20): DANIEL BAYLISS
RAT CITY #25
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The Deviant faces his most difficult challenge yet. His ties to the Hellspawn's of the past become apparent as an ancient evil returns!
STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ
ART: ZÉ CARLOS
COVER A: ZÉ CARLOS
COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS
REDCOAT #18
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION
It's 1909, and Simon Pure has long hoped that his fellow immortal nemesis Benedict Arnold drifted out to sea and turned to ash when they last tangled in 1892. But such was not to be, and Arnold has returned…but not for revenge, he claims, but to help Simon's family become immortal like him. The truth is, Arnold has changed…just in ways Simon would never expect.
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS
ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: LEONARDO COLAPIETRO
ROGUE SUN #35
END OF STORY ARC
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE
Hellbent killed Rogue Sun's friend Reggie. Rogue Sun killed Hellbent's father. The grudge match to end all grudge matches is here—with unthinkable consequences for the future of Rogue Sun.
STORY: RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON
ART: ABEL, BRUNO FRENDA
COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE
COVER B: MARCO LOCATI
COVER C (1:20): STEFANO SIMEONE
THE SCORCHED #52
2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The conflict in Belarus has turned south. Jessica and her team are now trapped behind enemy lines while two separate armies close in.
STORY: TODD MCFARLANE
ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A: IG GUARA
COVER B: IG GUARA
SKINBREAKER #8
MINISERIES FINALE
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Who will lead them now? ROBERT KIRKMAN and DAVID FINCH's epic reaches its action-packed conclusion!
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER B: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI "PORTRAIT VARIANT"
COVER C (1:10): TONY MOORE
COVER D (1:25): LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER E (1:50): ERIC CANETE
SKINBREAKER #8 TREASURY EDITION (of 8)
MINISERIES FINALE PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER.
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $14.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Who will lead them now? ROBERT KIRKMAN and DAVID FINCH's epic reaches its action-packed conclusion!
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI
COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI
SPAWN #377
2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns!
STORY: TODD MCFARLANE
ART: BRETT BOOTH
COVER A: MIRKO COLAK
COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA
SUPER CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5)
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
ADAPTATION, MEDIA TIE-IN, HORROR
WHERE DO SUPERHERO POWERS COME FROM? SURELY, NOT THERE… GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool) and SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO (The Dark Room) reveal the dark truth about the mastermind behind a superhero and the lengths he'll go to steal the spotlight. Then, the iconic MARV WOLFMAN (New Teen Titans, Crisis on Infinite Earths) and MICHELE RUBINI ask the most important question of all: Are vampires superheroes?
STORY: GERRY DUGGAN, MARV WOLFMAN
ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO, MICHELE RUBINI, MIKE SPICER, MIQUEL MUERTO
COVER A: PYE PARR
COVER B: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO
COVER C: MICHELE RUBINI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #3 (OF 5)
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
ADAPTATION, HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION
A very different Edward returns from Europe—witness to awful rituals in impossible places, but as he tries to convince Daniel of the danger ahead, something strange takes over him; something sinister. In the coming months, Edward's condition deteriorates before Daniel's and Clara's eyes, culminating in a rescue from a distant town—but halfway home, just who has Daniel got in his car?
STORY: SIMON BIRKS
ART: WILLI ROBERTS
COVER A: WILLI ROBERTS
COVER B: ROBERTA INGRANATA, STEVE FIRCHOW
TIGRESS ISLAND #2 (OF 5)
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR
An island prison full of lost women. A vindictive warden. And a slim chance to escape if they can work together. But not everyone shares the same vision. Our girls are going to have to fight their way out.
STORY: PATRICK KINDLON
ART: EPHK
COVER A: EPHK
COVER B: EPHK (NSFW $9.99)
COVER C: ZAWAYUKI
COVER D: STEVE MANNION
TRANSFORMERS #31
NEW STORY ARC
2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
THE SECRET OF MEGATRON REVEALED! Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life. And no one in the Energon Universe is safe.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: LUDO LULLABI, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER C: PYE PARR
COVER D (1:25): MANABU YASHIRO
COVER E (1:50): LUDO LULLABI
COVER F (1:100): PATRICIA MARTÍN (FOIL)
COVER G: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #3 (OF 4)
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR
Raoul and the police launch a desperate gambit to catch Paris's most wanted criminal, but the Phantom of the Opera is one step ahead of them…and makes his move for Christine.
STORY: TYLER BOSS
ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
COVER C (1:10): ANWITA CITRIYA (CONNECTING)
COVER D (1:25): JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO "B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT"
COVER E (1:50): LUANA VECCHIO
COVER F (1:75): MATTIA DE IULIS
VIKING MOON #5 (OF 5)
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, HISTORICAL FICTION/ANCIENT
In this climatic issue, enemies become allies as the final terrifying battle between the Vikings and the Werewolves will decide the fate of Ulk's attempts to settle the New World. A tale of blood-curling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (Hellblazer, Loveless, KICK-ASS, THE NEW GIRL).
STORY: JOE PRUETT
ART: MARCELO FRUSIN
COVER A: MARCELO FRUSIN
VOID RIVALS #29
2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE
The Quintesson War nears its conclusion as Darak and his father, Minister Dulin, are put on trial! Oh, wait—what is an ELITE SHARKTICON?!
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER C: BEN OLIVER
COVER D (1:25): CROM
COVER E (1:50): CHUMA HILL
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #134
2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN
From whispers to screams. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER C: CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #135
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN
Face to face.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG
COVER C: CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)
WHITE SKY #3
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
SCI-FI, HORROR
On the run from a group of bloodthirsty scavengers, Violet and Walter start the journey toward San Francisco. But safety seems impossibly far as hundreds of ravenous spirits descend on them. In the meantime, David begins to plot his escape.
STORY: WILLIAM HARMS
ART: JP MAVINGA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: JP MAVINGA
COVER B: ELIZA IVANOVA
WITCHBLADE #20
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
The safety of the people is the highest law." A philosophy Sara Pezzini can usually get behind, but coming from the lips of an enigmatic tech CEO, it sounds more like "the ends justify the means." What is his connection to the mysterious green-haired assassin that's hunting down Sara? The Witchblade is keeping silent, but supernatural or otherwise, Sara isn't a big believer in coincidence.
STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO
COVER B: SVETA SHUBINA
COVER C (1:25): SVETA SHUBINA
W0RLDTR33 #20
2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
Months have passed since PH34R provoked Gibson Lane into committing a horrific killing spree that put the end of the world as we know it into motion. Now, his older sisters are ready to do whatever it takes to avenge him—and his brother Ellison must decide how far he'll go as an accomplice to their plans.
STORY: JAMES TYNION IV
ART: FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A: FERNANDO BLANCO
COVER B (1:10): JEFFREY ALAN LOVE
COVER C (1:25): ANNIE WU
WRESTLE HEIST #5 (OF 5)
2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
Part two of the two part series finale! WRESTLE HEIST comes to its stunning conclusion as our pro-wrestler heroes attempt to successfully complete their heist of the biggest wrestling show of the year. Can they get past the monster Fetu? Can they escape scot-free? Will there be wrestling? You'll have to read to find out! By three time Eisner nominee KYLE STARKS (Peacemaker: Tries Hard, Rick and Morty, End of Life, Sexcastle) and colors by VLADIMIR POPOV (Where Monsters Lie). It's time to snap into a mega fun finale!
STORY: KYLE STARKS
ART: KYLE STARKS, VLADIMIR POPOV
COVER A: KYLE STARKS
ARTIFICIAL TP
2026-04-01 | 112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US
SCIENCE FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY, ROMANCE
Babygirl meets Black Mirror in ARTIFICIAL, the new spicy sci-fi romance by acclaimed creator Maria Llovet. Clara, a fashion stylist disillusioned with love, turns to a futuristic dating service offering lifelike android partners. What begins as curiosity blossoms into passion, but when her dream lover glitches into a possessive stalker, she finds herself trapped in a game of desire, control, and survival. If you've devoured A Court of Thorns and Roses, Fourth Wing, or From Blood and Ash but have never dipped into the world of graphic storytelling, ARTIFICIAL is the perfect first spicy step. Ready for more? Check out CRAVE and VIOLENT FLOWERS also by MARIA LLOVET and available now!
STORY AND ART: MARIA LLOVET
COVER A: MARIA LLOVET
EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING TP
2026-04-08 | 160 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US
HORROR, LGBTQIA+
The Last of Us meets Yellowstone in this haunting, rural character piece set during the aftermath of a zombie outbreak. Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead—including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of his family and those who hope to kill them for good. Eisner Award-nominated creators Tate Brombal (Barbalien, Batgirl) and Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood, Newburn) team up for this unforgettable original story. Collects EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #1-5.
STORY: TATE BROMBAL
ART: JACOB PHILLIPS
COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS
FINAL BOSS, VOL. 1 TP
2026-04-15 | 168 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US
ACTION/ADVENTURE
If you are a fan of Invincible, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or Mortal Kombat, FINAL BOSS will knock your socks off! From the dynamic creator and artist, TYLER KIRKHAM (Amazing Spider-Man, Green Lantern), comes a thrilling new action hero: Tommy Brazen in FINAL BOSS! Get ready for an over-the-top adventure that's a high-octane nod to classic action stories. Trying to forge a new path, Tommy uses his newfound powers for various paid enforcer gigs and street fights, only to uncover a past far more complex than he ever imagined. Collects FINAL BOSS issues #1-5.
STORY AND ART: TYLER KIRKHAM
COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, VOL. 5 TP
2026-05-13 | 112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $14.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
UNKILLABLE ENEMIES, NEW JOES! When the Pit is attacked by a returning foe, only Snake-Eyes and Dawn stand in the way of G.I. Joe's total destruction! Don't miss an all-new silent story and the debut of two new Joes! Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by returning series artists Chris Mooneyham (Nightwing) and Paul Pelletier (Fantastic Four) as well as superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to begin a new chapter for one of the most important comic series ever! Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321-325
STORY: LARRY HAMA
ART: PAUL PELLETIER, CHRIS MOONEYHAM, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN
DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE COVER: CHRIS MOONEYHAM
HAPPY! DELUXE EDITION TP
2026-04-08 | 128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $14.99 US
CRIME & MYSTERY, FANTASY, ACTION/ADVENTURE
The bestselling comic that inspired the cult-favorite SYFY series follows an ex-cop at rock bottom who finds an unlikely shot at redemption when he's guided by a tiny, relentlessly optimistic blue cartoon horse only he can see. Meet Nick Sax: a corrupt, intoxicated ex-cop turned hitman, adrift in a stinking twilight world of casual murder, soulless sex, eczema, and betrayal. With a hit gone wrong, a bullet in his side, the cops and the mob on his tail, and a monstrous child killer in a Santa suit on the loose, Nick and his world will be changed forever this Christmas by a tiny blue horse called Happy… This deluxe edition of HAPPY! includes 10 extra pages of story by creators GRANT MORRISON (NAMELESS, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles) and DARICK ROBERTSON (The Boys, OLIVER, Transmetropolitan) and was the inspiration for the TWO SEASON SYFY adaptation starring CHRIS MELONI (Law and Order: SVU) as NICK SAX and PATTON OSWALT (Ratatouille) as the voice of Happy, the imaginary blue-winged horse. Collects HAPPY! #1-4.
STORY: GRANT MORRISON
ART: DARICK ROBERTSON
COVER: DARICK ROBERTSON
INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 15 TP
2026-05-06 | 136 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $14.99 US
SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN
NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! Collected in a brand-new format, discover the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series, co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, from the very beginning. In the aftermath of the Viltrumite War, a new fight begins—between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien! What horrible plan has driven these former allies into a savage fight? Meanwhile, Mark Grayson's return to Earth doesn't go as planned, and there's a new Invincible on the block? INVINCIBLE VOL. 15 collects issues #85-90 in a reader friendly format with a new cover by Cory Walker and Dave McCaig.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: RYAN OTTLEY, CORY WALKER, CLIFF RATHBURN, FCO PLASCENCIA
COVER A: CORY WALKER, DAVE MCCAIG
LEGO NINJAGO: DARK ISLAND TRILOGY OGN TP
2026-06-03 | 240 PAGES • 6 X 9 INCHES • FC (FULL COLOR) | E | $19.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION
NINJAGO WILL NEVER BE THE SAME! A new darkness threatens Ninjago as Master Wu senses a growing imbalance between good and evil. Will Master Wu and the ninjas' Spinjitzu be enough to defeat the mastermind behind this rising tide of evil? Or will the coming darkness sweep across Dark Island and take everyone with it? The iconic LEGO NINJAGO: DARK ISLAND TRILOGY is collected in one complete edition for the first time, perfect for readers new and old, with a stunning new cover from Tri Vuong.
STORY: GREG FARSHTEY
ART: PAUL LEE
COVER A: TRI VUONG
LOST FANTASY, VOL. 2 TP
2026-04-22 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US
FANTASY, CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERNATURAL
Following the shocking conclusion to the first volume—Henry is forced to solve his most shocking case yet: The murder of his father CYRUS BLACKHEART! But there is more than meets the eye to the shocking disappearance of Henry's father–and as Henry solves the mystery he will come face to face with a dangerous new adversary that holds the key to the darkest secret in the history of the world beneath! The second volume of the smash hit series is here! Collects issues #5-8
STORY: CURT PIRES
ART: LUCA CASALANGUIDA, MAXI DALLO
COVER A: LUCA CASALANGUIDA
NO MAN'S LAND TP
2026-04-22 | 136 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $16.99 US
CRIME & MYSTERY
A high-stakes murder mystery perfect for fans of True Detective, Whiteout, and Insomnia. Diomede Islands. For three months each year, you can walk from the USA to Russia across an ice bridge—a frozen path known as the Ice Curtain. In 1963, when the body of a young woman is discovered on this icy no-man's land, the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts… and war ignites. From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRANSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year. Collects NO MAN'S LAND #1-4. "An outstanding high-concept." — CBR.com "The best book of Kudrański's career—one of the best books of the year." — Pop Culture Philosophers "An exciting, compelling murder mystery with plenty of twists and turns." — Comic Culture
STORY AND ART: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
COVER A: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
PAPER GIRLS BACKPACK EDITION, VOL. 2 TP
2026-04-08 | 272 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $12.99 US
Winner of 5 Eisner Awards • American Library Association Great Graphic Novels for Teens • TV series adaptation streaming on Prime From Brian K. Vaughan, New York Times bestselling writer of Saga, and Cliff Chiang, legendary artist of Catwoman: Lonely City, comes the time-travel adventure like any other, now collected in a smaller, wallet-friendly edition! Newspaper deliverers Erin, Mac and Tiffany finally reunite with their long-lost friend KJ in an unexpected new era, where the girls must uncover the secret origins of time travel… or risk never returning home to 1988. Collecting the third and fourth volumes (issues #11-20) of PAPER GIRLS, this new digest-sized collection is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Image Comics' beloved series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.
STORY: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ART: CLIFF CHIANG
COVER A: CLIFF CHIANG
RAT CITY, VOL. 2 TP
2026-04-01 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
As pressure from P.T.S. mounts, the truth about The Deviant threatens to emerge, exposing Quinlan's involvement in the aftermath of the battle. With both the military and P.T.S. in pursuit, Peter and Quinlan are on the run, facing a shocking revelation about the Chairman. Amid the turmoil, a personal threat forces Peter to confront his past as Ammon pulls him back into the dark world of P.T.S. and Dr. Boze. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects RAT CITY issues #7-12.
STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ
ART: ZÉ CARLOS, JAY DAVID RAMOS
COVER A: BRETT BOOTH
SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY TP
2026-04-01 | 192 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US
HORROR, SATIRE
Lifelong friends Sophie and Violet were practically sisters. Now at college, they've been slowly drifting apart. But when Violet accidentally drowns at a sorority hazing, a devastated Sophie pleads with the psychic SISTER HOOD to contact her dead friend. Sometimes you get what you wish for…but on Hyde Street, there's always a cost, and it's a killer. PLUS: Collected for the first time, the 52-page IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET: DEVOUR one-shot by ZCHUT and LEIZ. In this weight loss nightmare, you can look thin…or die trying!
STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT
ART: LEILA LEIZ, ALEX SINCLAIR
COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON
SUNSTONE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 2 TP
2026-04-08 | 128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $14.99 US
LGBTQ+ / LESBIAN, EROTICA, ROMANCE
From critically acclaimed creator STJEPAN ŠEJIC (DEATH VIGIL, RAVINE, APHRODITE LX, WITCHBLADE) comes SUNSTONE, a love story like no other. Now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art by STJEPAN ŠEJIC. STJEPAN ŠEJIC continues the critically acclaimed SUNSTONE series. A classy, sexy, fun, and emotional look at two women and the alternative lifestyle they live. Two women—Ally and Lisa—find they're the perfect domme and sub for each other. Everything seems perfect. And yet… remember, it's all fun and games till someone falls in love! The hotly anticipated second volume of the BDSM romance graphic novel that (consensually) took the world by storm! Originally a webcomic sensation, Sunstone is an erotic romantic comedy about fetishism, sexuality, and relationships.
STORY AND ART: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ
COVER A: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ
SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 32 TP
2026-04-15 | 152 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US
SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
THE ENDGAME CONTINUES! Jim Downing battles the dark, addictive force of the HELLSPAWN entity while struggling to recall his past. After waking from a memory-less coma, Jim grapples with a violent power that surfaces under stress, becoming embroiled in a conspiracy involving agents from Heaven and Hell, and receiving dubious assistance. Jim's quest for identity reveals unsettling truths about his past, while the Spawn entity within him grows stronger, deepening his dependence on its power. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects SPAWN issues #191-196.
STORY: TODD MCFARLANE
ART: WHILCE PORTACIO, GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD
COVER A: GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE
TRANSFORMERS GENERATION ONE, VOL. 5 TP
2026-04-29 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $16.99 US
MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE
ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA USHER IN A NEW ERA OF TRANSFORMERS! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. Also, after their epic defeat, where are the Decepticons? The creative dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) and DAN MORA (JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED, SUPERMAN) kick off the new direction for TRANSFORMERS that's More Than Meets The Eye! Collects TRANSFORMERS #25-30.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: JORGE CORONA, DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER B: DAVID NAKAYAMA
VIOLATOR TP
2026-04-29 | 312 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) $29.99 US
SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
VIOLATOR IS BACK! Uncover the astonishing true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time. This epic tale follows your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from the celestial realms to his dramatic fall into Hell and eventual exile to Earth. Throughout history, he has manipulated some of humanity's most influential figures. This series features six oversized issues, each illustrated by a different talented artist, highlighting key moments in history. Crafted by Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a stellar lineup of artists, get ready for a thrilling adventure that takes you to Hell and back. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects VIOLATOR Issues #1-6.
STORY: MARC ANDREYKO
ART: PIOTR KOWALSKI, KYLE HOTZ, JON WAYSHAK, GIANENRICO BONACORSI, KEVIN MAGUIRE, BEN TEMPLESMITH, VON RANDAL
COVER A: PIOTR KOWALSKI
VOID RIVALS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC
ADVANCE SOLICIT
2026-05-27 | 272 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $49.99 US
THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HOTTER THAN EVER! As Hot Rod and Pythona make their way to the Sacred Ring, will their arrival bring hope or spell certain doom for the Void Rivals? Meanwhile, Darak's loyalty is put to the test on Agorria as he's separated from Solila. Will he be able to prove his worth to his father — or will another unexpected arrival incite war on his homeworld? The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG, KROMA), CONOR HUGHES (White Ash) and PATRICIO DELPECHE (Sandman: Nightmare Country) continue the critically acclaimed series exploring the most unexpected corners of the Energon Universe in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Collects VOID RIVALS #13-24, a story from the 2025 Energon Universe Special.
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: LORENZO DE FELICI, CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B: LORENZO DE FELICI (FOIL)