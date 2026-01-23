Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: i hate fairyland, Monstress, spawn, youngblood

Image Comics Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics Full April 2026 solicits and solicitations from I Hate Fairyland #50 to Youngblood #100

Article Summary Discover Image Comics’ April 2026 releases, packed with new launches and milestone issues for major titles.

Highlights include I Hate Fairyland #50, Youngblood #100, and fresh series like Red Roots and Fireborn.

Explore returning favorites: Spawn, Invincible, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Monstress, and more ongoing hits.

Check out graphic novels, trade collections, miniseries finales, and deluxe editions arriving this month.

Image Comics April 2026 full solicits and solicitations mark Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland hitting 10 years with issue #50, as well as Youngblood on thirty-four years with Youngblood #100. There's the launch of Red Roots #1 that binds a professional killer and a high school teacher from Lorenzo De Felici, Fireborn #1 in the Lost Fantasy world, Corpse Knight #1, In Your Skin #1, Royals #1, the GI Joe Sssilent Missions and more Spawn, Ghost Machine, Invincible, Monstress, Transformers, Void Rivals, Feral and the rest…

RED ROOTS #1

LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY

The lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying, mysterious force.

STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

I HATE FAIRYLAND #50

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE

It's an issue ten years in the making… That's right, muffin fluffers: I HATE FAIRYLAND is hitting the monumental milestone Issue #50! Join Skottie Young, Derek Laufman, the IHF team and a roster of the best cover artists in the industry for a celebration of all things Gert, and a tantalizing tease at the NEXT ten years of our cutesy green-haired psycho's adventures in Fairyland…

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART: DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER A: DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER B: DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER C: SKOTTIE YOUNG

COVER D: JORGE CORONA

COVER E: BRETT BEAN

COVER F: JONATHAN WAYSHAK

COVER G: JIM MAHFOOD

COVER H: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER I: NICOLETTA BALDARI

COVER J (1:10): JAE LEE

COVER K (1:25): PEACH MOMOKO

COVER L (1:50): DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER M (1:100): CHRIS BACHALO

COVER N (1:250): TODD MCFARLANE

OFFERED AGAIN: I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 1-8 TP • I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM TP • I HATE FAIRYLAND DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-4 HC • IMAGE FIRSTS: I HATE FAIRYLAND #1



YOUNGBLOOD #100

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

YOUNGBLOOD arrives at an incredible benchmark! The team is united as it prepares to wage a final attack on its most formidable foe! Strange alliances are forged! The world's greatest comic book artists have assembled to provide amazing covers celebrating the 100th issue of the comic that started Image Comics!

STORY: ROB LIEFELD

ART: ROB LIEFELD

COVER A: ROB LIEFELD

COVER B: ROB LIEFELD

COVER C: TBA

COVER D: TBA



FIREBORN #1

SERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

FANTASY/DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES, SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

A new series set in the world of LOST FANTASY! Aaron Hillburg was just another rich-kid failson—ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse. A high octane fusion of fantasy and superheroes perfect for fans of Invincible, How To Train Your Dragon and Absolute Batman.

STORY: CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS

ART: PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER A: PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER B: PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER C: PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER D: JAE LEE (FOIL $8.99)

COVER E: SKETCH COVER ($5.99)

COVER F (1:15): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)

COVER G (1:25): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)

COVER H (1:50): PATRICK MULHOLLAND ($5.99)

COVER I (1:75): JAE LEE ("BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN" CARDSTOCK $5.99)

COVER J (1:100): VIRGIN SIGNED BY FRANKLIN JONAS AND CURT PIRES $5.99)

COVER K: TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER L: BLACK AND WHITE AND BLOOD VIRGIN TYLER KIRKHAM



HEAD LOPPER #1

2026-04-22 | 64 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $5.99 US

FANTASY

Celebrating TEN YEARS! Head Lopper is back! With the dark forces of Mung dogging their every step, Norgal and Agatha embark on a quest to find the heart of the demigod Sobeshk, the next name on Norgal's kill list.

STORY AND ART: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER B: JAMES HARREN



CORPSE KNIGHT #1 (OF 6)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

HORROR, FANTASY/DARK FANTASY

As war ravages France, a young girl named Foy lives in relative peace with her father…until tragedy strikes. As Foy struggles to fend for herself, she's granted a miracle—her father returns from the dead to protect her. Now, they embark on a sacred quest, confronting murderers, wild animals, wandering armies, and black magic plaguing the countryside. As Foy comes face to face with the dark side of miracles and the secrets of the Corpse Knight, she must question if the man by her side has always been a monster… Acclaimed storytellers MICHAEL CHAVES (The Conjuring franchise) and MATTHEW ROBERTS (Universal Monsters: Creature from The Black Lagoon Lives!) present a haunting new horror series where family is family, whether they're alive or undead…

STORY: MICHAEL CHAVES

ART: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER A: MATTHEW ROBERTS, RICO RENZI

COVER B: JAE LEE

COVER C (1:10): TONČI ZONJIĆ "STORYBOOK VARIANT"

COVER D (1:25): NIMIT MALAVIA "STAINED GLASS VARIANT"

COVER E (1:50): ANDREA MILANA

COVER F (1:100): STEPHANIE HANS (FOIL)

COVER G: MATTHEW ROBERTS (DIE CUT "HELMET" VARIANT $4.99)

COVER H: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)



GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #1 (OF 5)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-01 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCI-FI

How hot does Geiger burn? What is the Committee on Spectral Affairs? Did George Washington really die? This new limited series collects all-new entries teasing tantalizing stories to come, as well as updated goods on Ghost Machine's characters from across its hit titles beginning with The Unnamed Universe from GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, and REDCOAT! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This initial volume covers the first half of the world of The Unnamed from Albert Einstein to the High Plains Zoo!

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: GARY FRANK, BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

OFFERED AGAIN: GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-2 HC • JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE EDITION HC • REDCOAT DELUXE

IN YOUR SKIN #1 (OF 4)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US

HORROR, SATIRE

Priyanka is a Bollywood uber-fan who has been obsessed with film star Ayesha Sen since she was a kid—she's watched her movies over and over, and knows her dances beat for beat. But after a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet her idol goes awry, and Ayesha announces her impending retirement from movies, Priyanka decides that if Ayesha isn't going to live the life she's supposed to, Priyanka would be more than happy to take over for her… Bollywood body horror meets erotic fiction in writer Aditya Bidikar's debut series with rising star artist SOM (Crocodile Black), a twisted exploration of celebrity culture, identity, and image that's perfect for fans of The Substance and David Cronenberg.

STORY: ADITYA BIDIKAR

ART: SOM

COVER A: SOM

COVER B: MARIA LLOVET

COVER C (1:10): ANAND RK

COVER D (1:25): TULA LOTAY



ROYALS #1 (OF 6)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE, ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER

Twin brothers Paul and Castor have crafted the perfect poker hustle using their uncanny telepathic connection. But they might have finally met their match when they risk it all against the leader of the Bloody Cocks, the most ruthless criminal syndicate in Seoul. Eisner Award-winning writer DEREK KIRK KIM (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist JACOB PEREZ (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!

STORY: DEREK KIRK KIM

ART: JACOB PEREZ

COVER A: JACOB PEREZ

COVER B: DEREK KIRK KIM



THE DARKNESS VS. ANGELUS (ONE-SHOT)

OVERSIZED SPECIAL ISSUE!

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $5.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Angelus has been alive for eons and seen countless Darkness bearers come and go. But who is the human behind the primordial force, and how did she become the unchecked supernatural power that she is today? Three stories into the past, present, and mind of the Angelus give us a glimpse as she sizes up her foes…and finds them wanting.

STORY: MARC SILVESTRI, MATT HAWKINS, RYAN CADY

ART: PAT BOUTIN, ARIF PRIANTO, STEVE FIRCHOW

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B: LEIRIX

COVER C (1:10): GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER D (1:25): GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER E (1:50): LEIRIX



FINAL BOSS: MASKED VIGILANTE (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

From the explosive world of Final Boss emerges its most enigmatic breakout star: the Masked Vigilante. She is the fan-favorite, shadowed assassin shrouded in absolute mystery—until now. We dive deep into her origins, uncovering the history of this lethal protector. Melding with the darkness, she unleashes an arsenal of dangerously crafted weaponry to dismantle a ruthless crime syndicate.

STORY: TYLER KIRKHAM

ART: LEON GOVENDER

COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER B: LEON GOVENDER

COVER C: MARIO GULLY

COVER D (1:25): TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER E (1:50): DAVID FINCH

COVER F (1:100): TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER G (1:250): DAVID KIRKHAM (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – BARONESS #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

SUPERSTAR CREATORS PRESENT UNFORGETTABLE, ALL-NEW COBRA SILENT MISSIONS The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Now, Cobra finally gets their turn in the ssspotlight! In a standalone thriller from superstars JÖELLE JONES (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and DECLAN SHALVEY (Mystique), the BARONESS must prevent Cobra intelligence from falling into the hands of G.I. JOE… and DESTRO?

STORY: JOËLLE JONES, DECLAN SHALVEY

ART: JOËLLE JONES, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: JOËLLE JONES

COVER B: JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10): JOËLLE JONES

COVER D (1:25): JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – COPPERHEAD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-22| 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Strap in with HOWARD PORTER (The Flash) for a swamp death race that's too fast and too fatal for the fearless COPPERHEAD to turn down. Unfortunately, his competition isn't going to let anyone stop them from winning!

STORY HOWARD PORTER

ART HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER A HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) HOWARD PORTER

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – CRIMSON GUARD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Acclaimed creator GABRIEL HARDMAN (Green Lantern: Earth One) invites you to join the next graduating class of Crimson Guard as they complete their final test: protecting COBRA COMMANDER from an all-out assault by G.I. JOE! Failure is NOT an option!

STORY GABRIEL HARDMAN

ART GABRIEL HARDMAN, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER A GABRIEL HARDMAN

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) GABRIEL HARDMAN

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – FIREFLY #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated superstar JORGE FORNÉS (Rorschach, Batman) sends Cobra's deadly saboteur FIREFLY on a mission he must complete no matter the cost…even

if that means battling the elite special forces

known as THE OKTOBER GUARD.

STORY JORGE FORNÉS

ART JORGE FORNÉS, DAVE STEWART

COVER A JORGE FORNÉS

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) JORGE FORNÉS

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – ZARTAN#1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Iconic Spider-Man creators PAT OLLIFFE and TOM DEFALCO trap Zartan in his deadliest undercover mission yet. But for the master of disguise, outmaneuvering both Cobra and G.I. Joe's not a bad day's work…

STORY TOM DEFALCO

ART PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) PAT OLLIFFE

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



MONSTRESS #61

NEW STORY ARC

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

DARK FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION/STEAMPUNK, EAST ASIAN STYLE/GENERAL

In the aftermath of Ren's nekromantic attack on the Defiled, Kippa has been saved—but everyone is reeling. The decisions Maika makes in this delicate moment will change her life forever.

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART: SANA TAKEDA

COVER A: SANA TAKEDA



KILROY IS HERE (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, CRIME & MYSTERY, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Throughout history, KILROY, a being of unknown origin and power, has been cursed to wander the Earth, avenging the innocent and protecting the weak, always leaving his trademark signature "Kilroy Was Here" to mark his presence. But what if his life has been a lie? The war to end all wars is imminent. Which side will he choose? From Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VIKING MOON, VOICES IN MY HEAD, X-Men) and legendary artist DALIBOR TALAJIĆ (Deadpool, THE KIDS, Hit-Monkey) comes this tale of timeless horror. What would you do if you could decide the fate of the world?

STORY: JOE PRUETT

ART: DALIBOR TALAJIĆ

COVER A: DALIBOR TALAJIĆ

COVER B: BRIAN BOLLAND

COVER C (1:10): BRIAN BOLLAND



BLOOD & THUNDER #12

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

Friends. Enemies. There may be no difference for Blood as everyone's agendas are revealed.

STORY: BENITO CERENO

ART: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A: E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH, EMILIO LOPEZ

COVER C (1:10): HAINING

COVER D (1:25): ERICA HENDERSON



CAPES #6

END OF STORY ARC

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

RE-PRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue! It's all been leading to this as a new hero is born in the INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! But what does this mean for the fate of CAPES, INC?

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: MARK ENGLERT

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: MARK ENGLERT

COVER C (1:10): CORY WALKER

COVER D (1:25): JAHNOY LINDSAY

COVER E (1:50): RYAN OTTLEY



D'ORC #3

2026-04-08 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

EPIC FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE

D'orc is being followed by an annoyingly large and ominous Dwarf aimed on erasing him from existence. For real. Like with a potion from the Silver Witch. Is that even possible? To permanently be erased from existence? Probably, because magic is real. D'orc faces off against a real threat with a giant hammer. Things will happen that will change his fate forever. Or he'll get wiped from existence. 50/50 chance on this one.

STORY AND ART: BRETT BEAN

COVER A: BRETT BEAN

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO



DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18

2026-04-15 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

In a New West crawling with killers and demons wearing human faces, the Gunslinger's powers ignite to face the oncoming battle before him. Each brutal clash drives him toward a destiny as dark as the frontier itself as he searches for his kidnapped partner Zyanya.

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART: JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A: CHRIS CAMPANA

COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA



DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #3 (OF 5)

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

Bash and Marla embark on a bloody crusade by attacking a Slyther Corp warehouse. They'll kick and punch and hack and slash and lock and load their way through countless goons in the name of revenge. Will they find what they seek, or will Lord Slyther give them the slip… again.

STORY: ANDREW MACLEAN

ART: AL GOFA

COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN

COVER B: AL GOFA

COVER C (1:25): JAKE SMITH



THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #38

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

Huck did his best to train his son, Hunky, to follow in his footsteps as a field agent. He failed. Now, Hunky is all that stands between an innocent girl named Charity and certain death between the jaws of living dinosaurs. Uncover the origins of the DoT's most ruthless member as legendary guest artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night) concludes the series' most brutal arc to date!

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: BEN TEMPLESMITH

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:10): BEN TEMPLESMITH



DIE: LOADED #6

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

FANTASY/DARK FANTASY, HORROR

Wherein things get significantly more complicated.

STORY: KIERON GILLEN

ART: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: TORU TERADA



EXQUISITE CORPSES #12

2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US

HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Two killers remain to determine who will control the true fate of the country for years to come. But before the loser's blood runs cold, an offer will be made that changes everything… Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children) and Eisner Award-winning artist Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein) return for the penultimate chapter in the most talked-about horror epic of the modern era!

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER C: MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD $6.99)

COVER D: TBA ("STEALTH VARIANT")

COVER E (1:25): REIKO MURAKAMI

COVER F (1:50): JESSE LONERGAN



FERAL #22

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

HORROR

THE CATS HAVE BEEN CAPTURED BY HUMANS! CDC scientists run tests on Elsie and the rest of the Pet City refugees but why? None of them are infected. Even worse, is it possible there is a MURDERER stalking the humans? After the shocking events of the last issue ANYTHING might happen. Don't miss out!

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS

COVER B: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, ALLEN PASSALAQUA

COVER C (1:10): TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS



FREE PLANET #11

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SCI-FI, ACTION/ADVENTURE

"Dune fans will enjoy exploring this expansive new world." —Publishers Weekly REBELLION! Does complete freedom include the freedom to secede? As their fellow Freedom Guard members square off against an armed separatist movement, Mookie and Jackson infiltrate a neighboring planet to establish a food-for-fuel exchange. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the Guard threatens to tear itself apart through betrayal and treason…

STORY: AUBREY SITTERSON

ART: JED DOUGHERTY

COVER A: JED DOUGHERTY

COVER B: JED DOUGHERTY



G.I. JOE #21

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

STORM SHADOW AND SCARLETT RETURN! The Arashikage and Cobra have met once before…prepare for ROUND TWO! Will G.I. Joe be forced to put a stop to it?

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: TOM REILLY

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25): TONČI ZONJIĆ

COVER E (1:50): JAY ANACLETO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR

COVER F (1:100): ITO (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #327

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

STOP THE TERROR DROME! Cover Girl, Jinx, and Dawn are running out of time to complete a deadly covert op—and it's about to get tougher with an army of Blue Ninjas in their way!

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART

COVER B: LEE WEEKS

COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH "GEARS OF JOE" VARIANT



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #14 HAMA FILES EDITION

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF DESTRO! The unpredictable and deadly Destro makes his first full appearance as he must save Cobra Commander and Baroness from the Joes! Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero printed on deluxe newsprint.

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: MIKE VOSBURG, JON D'AGOSTINO, CHRISTIE SCHEELE

COVER A: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL

COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL (FOIL CARDSTOCK $4.99)



GEIGER #23

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, CONCLUSION. The wild conclusion to the Geiger-Northerner team-up that asks more questions about what started the Unknown War…and how they could potentially go back in time to prevent it. But when they finally reach Detroit to get answers from the Department of Historical Preservation, what they discover is shocking…

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: LEE FERGUSON, BRAD ANDERSON



GHOST PEPPER #10

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

It's all been leading to this—Ash vs Bataar! As Loloi and her team risk it all to save their world, nothing has prepared them for the devastating consequences!

STORY: LUDO LULLABI

ART: LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

COVER B: KENDRICK 'KUNKKA' LIM

COVER C (1:10): FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG

COVER D (1:25): DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER E (1:50): ROSSI GIFFORD



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #54

2026-04-22 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Javiar's body has been paying the price for his most recent battles. As he starts to heal more slowly, he realizes that finding a new host may be needed.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

COVER B: VON RANDAL



INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #8

2026-04-15 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

Battle Beast vs Colossus…AND Juggernaut? Juggernaut and Colossus want to celebrate their family reunion by killing Battle Beast…before he gets to kill them. Plus, what is the Viltrum Empire planning?

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: RYAN SOOK

COVER C (1:10): CHRIS BURNHAM, BRIAN REBER

COVER D (1:25): CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER E (1:50): BALDEMAR RIVAS

COVER F (1:100): LORENZO DE FELICI



KING SPAWN #56

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering.

STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE

ART: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA



LOST FANTASY #9

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

ENTER THE CYBER-RONIN! Still reeling from the climatic events of the last arc and his injuries, Henry is thrust into a new case when a mysterious new adversary begins hunting the great hunters! Plus: FRANKLIN JONAS and CURT PIRES pen another backup that ties directly into FIREBORN! TIMMY HEAGUE (Archie VS Minor Threats) and EAMON WINKLE (GEIGER) bring us the adventures of BOMBSHELL!

STORY: CURT PIRES, FRANKLIN JONAS, TIMMY HEAGUE

ART: LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER A: LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER B: MAXI DALLO

COVER C: ALEX DIOTTO

COVER D (1:15): MAXI DALLO ($5.99)

COVER E (1:25): ALEX DIOTTO ($5.99)

COVER F: TBA



THE LUCKY DEVILS #9 (OF 9)

MINISERIES FINALE

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

THE LUCKY DEVILS completes its descent into the deepest depths of hell—the Ninth Circle, the home of the most treacherous souls. Hell is in revolt, and earth ain't far behind. A battle between Good and Evil like you've never seen as this hellish adventure comes to an end.

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART: RYAN BROWNE

COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: STEVE SEELEY, RYAN BROWNE



MALEVOLENT #4

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

SCI-FIC, HORROR

Thirty years ago, the Mals invaded our world. This is how it happened.

STORY: JUSTIN JORDAN

ART: FELIPE SOBREIRO

COVER A: FELIPE SOBREIRO



NARCO #2 (OF 5)

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR

Handcuffed and trapped in an interrogation room, Marcus becomes the prime suspect in a brutal murder he's sure he witnessed. The cops won't believe him, and his narcolepsy isn't helping. Clearing his name is only step one. Step two is finding the real killer before the real killer finds him.

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART: DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART

COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD, DAVE STEWART



RADIANT BLACK #43

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION/ADVENTURE

At the end of the Catalyst War, Nathan Burnett moved to Los Angeles to take another swing at his writing career. So… how's that going? Rising star artist GIONA ZEFIRO (The Terminator: Metal) joins the team for an unmissable check-in with the original protagonist of RADIANT BLACK!

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS

ART: GIONA ZEFIRO

COVER A: DANIEL BAYLISS

COVER B: GIONA ZEFIRO

COVER C (1:20): DANIEL BAYLISS



RAT CITY #25

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The Deviant faces his most difficult challenge yet. His ties to the Hellspawn's of the past become apparent as an ancient evil returns!

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B: ZÉ CARLOS



REDCOAT #18

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION

It's 1909, and Simon Pure has long hoped that his fellow immortal nemesis Benedict Arnold drifted out to sea and turned to ash when they last tangled in 1892. But such was not to be, and Arnold has returned…but not for revenge, he claims, but to help Simon's family become immortal like him. The truth is, Arnold has changed…just in ways Simon would never expect.

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: LEONARDO COLAPIETRO



ROGUE SUN #35

END OF STORY ARC

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

Hellbent killed Rogue Sun's friend Reggie. Rogue Sun killed Hellbent's father. The grudge match to end all grudge matches is here—with unthinkable consequences for the future of Rogue Sun.

STORY: RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON

ART: ABEL, BRUNO FRENDA

COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER B: MARCO LOCATI

COVER C (1:20): STEFANO SIMEONE



THE SCORCHED #52

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The conflict in Belarus has turned south. Jessica and her team are now trapped behind enemy lines while two separate armies close in.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: IG GUARA

COVER B: IG GUARA



SKINBREAKER #8

MINISERIES FINALE

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

Who will lead them now? ROBERT KIRKMAN and DAVID FINCH's epic reaches its action-packed conclusion!

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI "PORTRAIT VARIANT"

COVER C (1:10): TONY MOORE

COVER D (1:25): LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER E (1:50): ERIC CANETE

SKINBREAKER #8 TREASURY EDITION (of 8)

MINISERIES FINALE PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER.

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $14.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

Who will lead them now? ROBERT KIRKMAN and DAVID FINCH's epic reaches its action-packed conclusion!

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI



SPAWN #377

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns!

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: MIRKO COLAK

COVER B: CHRIS CAMPANA



SUPER CREEPSHOW #2 (OF 5)

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

ADAPTATION, MEDIA TIE-IN, HORROR

WHERE DO SUPERHERO POWERS COME FROM? SURELY, NOT THERE… GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool) and SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO (The Dark Room) reveal the dark truth about the mastermind behind a superhero and the lengths he'll go to steal the spotlight. Then, the iconic MARV WOLFMAN (New Teen Titans, Crisis on Infinite Earths) and MICHELE RUBINI ask the most important question of all: Are vampires superheroes?

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN, MARV WOLFMAN

ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO, MICHELE RUBINI, MIKE SPICER, MIQUEL MUERTO

COVER A: PYE PARR

COVER B: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

COVER C: MICHELE RUBINI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE



THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #3 (OF 5)

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

ADAPTATION, HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION

A very different Edward returns from Europe—witness to awful rituals in impossible places, but as he tries to convince Daniel of the danger ahead, something strange takes over him; something sinister. In the coming months, Edward's condition deteriorates before Daniel's and Clara's eyes, culminating in a rescue from a distant town—but halfway home, just who has Daniel got in his car?

STORY: SIMON BIRKS

ART: WILLI ROBERTS

COVER A: WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B: ROBERTA INGRANATA, STEVE FIRCHOW



TIGRESS ISLAND #2 (OF 5)

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR

An island prison full of lost women. A vindictive warden. And a slim chance to escape if they can work together. But not everyone shares the same vision. Our girls are going to have to fight their way out.

STORY: PATRICK KINDLON

ART: EPHK

COVER A: EPHK

COVER B: EPHK (NSFW $9.99)

COVER C: ZAWAYUKI

COVER D: STEVE MANNION



TRANSFORMERS #31

NEW STORY ARC

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE SECRET OF MEGATRON REVEALED! Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life. And no one in the Energon Universe is safe.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LUDO LULLABI, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C: PYE PARR

COVER D (1:25): MANABU YASHIRO

COVER E (1:50): LUDO LULLABI

COVER F (1:100): PATRICIA MARTÍN (FOIL)

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)



UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #3 (OF 4)

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR

Raoul and the police launch a desperate gambit to catch Paris's most wanted criminal, but the Phantom of the Opera is one step ahead of them…and makes his move for Christine.

STORY: TYLER BOSS

ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER C (1:10): ANWITA CITRIYA (CONNECTING)

COVER D (1:25): JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO "B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT"

COVER E (1:50): LUANA VECCHIO

COVER F (1:75): MATTIA DE IULIS



VIKING MOON #5 (OF 5)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, HISTORICAL FICTION/ANCIENT

In this climatic issue, enemies become allies as the final terrifying battle between the Vikings and the Werewolves will decide the fate of Ulk's attempts to settle the New World. A tale of blood-curling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (Hellblazer, Loveless, KICK-ASS, THE NEW GIRL).

STORY: JOE PRUETT

ART: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVER A: MARCELO FRUSIN



VOID RIVALS #29

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The Quintesson War nears its conclusion as Darak and his father, Minister Dulin, are put on trial! Oh, wait—what is an ELITE SHARKTICON?!

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25): CROM

COVER E (1:50): CHUMA HILL



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #134

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

From whispers to screams. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C: CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #135

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

Face to face.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C: CLIFF RATHBURN (CONNECTING)



WHITE SKY #3

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

SCI-FI, HORROR

On the run from a group of bloodthirsty scavengers, Violet and Walter start the journey toward San Francisco. But safety seems impossibly far as hundreds of ravenous spirits descend on them. In the meantime, David begins to plot his escape.

STORY: WILLIAM HARMS

ART: JP MAVINGA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: JP MAVINGA

COVER B: ELIZA IVANOVA



WITCHBLADE #20

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

The safety of the people is the highest law." A philosophy Sara Pezzini can usually get behind, but coming from the lips of an enigmatic tech CEO, it sounds more like "the ends justify the means." What is his connection to the mysterious green-haired assassin that's hunting down Sara? The Witchblade is keeping silent, but supernatural or otherwise, Sara isn't a big believer in coincidence.

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B: SVETA SHUBINA

COVER C (1:25): SVETA SHUBINA



W0RLDTR33 #20

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

Months have passed since PH34R provoked Gibson Lane into committing a horrific killing spree that put the end of the world as we know it into motion. Now, his older sisters are ready to do whatever it takes to avenge him—and his brother Ellison must decide how far he'll go as an accomplice to their plans.

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B (1:10): JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER C (1:25): ANNIE WU



WRESTLE HEIST #5 (OF 5)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

Part two of the two part series finale! WRESTLE HEIST comes to its stunning conclusion as our pro-wrestler heroes attempt to successfully complete their heist of the biggest wrestling show of the year. Can they get past the monster Fetu? Can they escape scot-free? Will there be wrestling? You'll have to read to find out! By three time Eisner nominee KYLE STARKS (Peacemaker: Tries Hard, Rick and Morty, End of Life, Sexcastle) and colors by VLADIMIR POPOV (Where Monsters Lie). It's time to snap into a mega fun finale!

STORY: KYLE STARKS

ART: KYLE STARKS, VLADIMIR POPOV

COVER A: KYLE STARKS



ARTIFICIAL TP

2026-04-01 | 112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US

SCIENCE FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY, ROMANCE

Babygirl meets Black Mirror in ARTIFICIAL, the new spicy sci-fi romance by acclaimed creator Maria Llovet. Clara, a fashion stylist disillusioned with love, turns to a futuristic dating service offering lifelike android partners. What begins as curiosity blossoms into passion, but when her dream lover glitches into a possessive stalker, she finds herself trapped in a game of desire, control, and survival. If you've devoured A Court of Thorns and Roses, Fourth Wing, or From Blood and Ash but have never dipped into the world of graphic storytelling, ARTIFICIAL is the perfect first spicy step. Ready for more? Check out CRAVE and VIOLENT FLOWERS also by MARIA LLOVET and available now!

STORY AND ART: MARIA LLOVET

COVER A: MARIA LLOVET



EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING TP

2026-04-08 | 160 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US

HORROR, LGBTQIA+

The Last of Us meets Yellowstone in this haunting, rural character piece set during the aftermath of a zombie outbreak. Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead—including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of his family and those who hope to kill them for good. Eisner Award-nominated creators Tate Brombal (Barbalien, Batgirl) and Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood, Newburn) team up for this unforgettable original story. Collects EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #1-5.

STORY: TATE BROMBAL

ART: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS



FINAL BOSS, VOL. 1 TP

2026-04-15 | 168 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $16.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE

If you are a fan of Invincible, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or Mortal Kombat, FINAL BOSS will knock your socks off! From the dynamic creator and artist, TYLER KIRKHAM (Amazing Spider-Man, Green Lantern), comes a thrilling new action hero: Tommy Brazen in FINAL BOSS! Get ready for an over-the-top adventure that's a high-octane nod to classic action stories. Trying to forge a new path, Tommy uses his newfound powers for various paid enforcer gigs and street fights, only to uncover a past far more complex than he ever imagined. Collects FINAL BOSS issues #1-5.

STORY AND ART: TYLER KIRKHAM

COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, VOL. 5 TP

2026-05-13 | 112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $14.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

UNKILLABLE ENEMIES, NEW JOES! When the Pit is attacked by a returning foe, only Snake-Eyes and Dawn stand in the way of G.I. Joe's total destruction! Don't miss an all-new silent story and the debut of two new Joes! Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by returning series artists Chris Mooneyham (Nightwing) and Paul Pelletier (Fantastic Four) as well as superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to begin a new chapter for one of the most important comic series ever! Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321-325

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: PAUL PELLETIER, CHRIS MOONEYHAM, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE COVER: CHRIS MOONEYHAM



HAPPY! DELUXE EDITION TP

2026-04-08 | 128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $14.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, FANTASY, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The bestselling comic that inspired the cult-favorite SYFY series follows an ex-cop at rock bottom who finds an unlikely shot at redemption when he's guided by a tiny, relentlessly optimistic blue cartoon horse only he can see. Meet Nick Sax: a corrupt, intoxicated ex-cop turned hitman, adrift in a stinking twilight world of casual murder, soulless sex, eczema, and betrayal. With a hit gone wrong, a bullet in his side, the cops and the mob on his tail, and a monstrous child killer in a Santa suit on the loose, Nick and his world will be changed forever this Christmas by a tiny blue horse called Happy… This deluxe edition of HAPPY! includes 10 extra pages of story by creators GRANT MORRISON (NAMELESS, Arkham Asylum, Invisibles) and DARICK ROBERTSON (The Boys, OLIVER, Transmetropolitan) and was the inspiration for the TWO SEASON SYFY adaptation starring CHRIS MELONI (Law and Order: SVU) as NICK SAX and PATTON OSWALT (Ratatouille) as the voice of Happy, the imaginary blue-winged horse. Collects HAPPY! #1-4.

STORY: GRANT MORRISON

ART: DARICK ROBERTSON

COVER: DARICK ROBERTSON



INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 15 TP

2026-05-06 | 136 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $14.99 US

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! Collected in a brand-new format, discover the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series, co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, from the very beginning. In the aftermath of the Viltrumite War, a new fight begins—between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien! What horrible plan has driven these former allies into a savage fight? Meanwhile, Mark Grayson's return to Earth doesn't go as planned, and there's a new Invincible on the block? INVINCIBLE VOL. 15 collects issues #85-90 in a reader friendly format with a new cover by Cory Walker and Dave McCaig.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, CORY WALKER, CLIFF RATHBURN, FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER A: CORY WALKER, DAVE MCCAIG



LEGO NINJAGO: DARK ISLAND TRILOGY OGN TP

2026-06-03 | 240 PAGES • 6 X 9 INCHES • FC (FULL COLOR) | E | $19.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

NINJAGO WILL NEVER BE THE SAME! A new darkness threatens Ninjago as Master Wu senses a growing imbalance between good and evil. Will Master Wu and the ninjas' Spinjitzu be enough to defeat the mastermind behind this rising tide of evil? Or will the coming darkness sweep across Dark Island and take everyone with it? The iconic LEGO NINJAGO: DARK ISLAND TRILOGY is collected in one complete edition for the first time, perfect for readers new and old, with a stunning new cover from Tri Vuong.

STORY: GREG FARSHTEY

ART: PAUL LEE

COVER A: TRI VUONG



LOST FANTASY, VOL. 2 TP

2026-04-22 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

FANTASY, CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERNATURAL

Following the shocking conclusion to the first volume—Henry is forced to solve his most shocking case yet: The murder of his father CYRUS BLACKHEART! But there is more than meets the eye to the shocking disappearance of Henry's father–and as Henry solves the mystery he will come face to face with a dangerous new adversary that holds the key to the darkest secret in the history of the world beneath! The second volume of the smash hit series is here! Collects issues #5-8

STORY: CURT PIRES

ART: LUCA CASALANGUIDA, MAXI DALLO

COVER A: LUCA CASALANGUIDA



NO MAN'S LAND TP

2026-04-22 | 136 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $16.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY

A high-stakes murder mystery perfect for fans of True Detective, Whiteout, and Insomnia. Diomede Islands. For three months each year, you can walk from the USA to Russia across an ice bridge—a frozen path known as the Ice Curtain. In 1963, when the body of a young woman is discovered on this icy no-man's land, the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts… and war ignites. From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRANSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year. Collects NO MAN'S LAND #1-4. "An outstanding high-concept." — CBR.com "The best book of Kudrański's career—one of the best books of the year." — Pop Culture Philosophers "An exciting, compelling murder mystery with plenty of twists and turns." — Comic Culture

STORY AND ART: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER A: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI



PAPER GIRLS BACKPACK EDITION, VOL. 2 TP

2026-04-08 | 272 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $12.99 US

Winner of 5 Eisner Awards • American Library Association Great Graphic Novels for Teens • TV series adaptation streaming on Prime From Brian K. Vaughan, New York Times bestselling writer of Saga, and Cliff Chiang, legendary artist of Catwoman: Lonely City, comes the time-travel adventure like any other, now collected in a smaller, wallet-friendly edition! Newspaper deliverers Erin, Mac and Tiffany finally reunite with their long-lost friend KJ in an unexpected new era, where the girls must uncover the secret origins of time travel… or risk never returning home to 1988. Collecting the third and fourth volumes (issues #11-20) of PAPER GIRLS, this new digest-sized collection is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Image Comics' beloved series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.

STORY: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART: CLIFF CHIANG

COVER A: CLIFF CHIANG



RAT CITY, VOL. 2 TP

2026-04-01 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

As pressure from P.T.S. mounts, the truth about The Deviant threatens to emerge, exposing Quinlan's involvement in the aftermath of the battle. With both the military and P.T.S. in pursuit, Peter and Quinlan are on the run, facing a shocking revelation about the Chairman. Amid the turmoil, a personal threat forces Peter to confront his past as Ammon pulls him back into the dark world of P.T.S. and Dr. Boze. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects RAT CITY issues #7-12.

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS, JAY DAVID RAMOS

COVER A: BRETT BOOTH



SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY TP

2026-04-01 | 192 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

HORROR, SATIRE

Lifelong friends Sophie and Violet were practically sisters. Now at college, they've been slowly drifting apart. But when Violet accidentally drowns at a sorority hazing, a devastated Sophie pleads with the psychic SISTER HOOD to contact her dead friend. Sometimes you get what you wish for…but on Hyde Street, there's always a cost, and it's a killer. PLUS: Collected for the first time, the 52-page IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET: DEVOUR one-shot by ZCHUT and LEIZ. In this weight loss nightmare, you can look thin…or die trying!

STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART: LEILA LEIZ, ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON



SUNSTONE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 2 TP

2026-04-08 | 128 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $14.99 US

LGBTQ+ / LESBIAN, EROTICA, ROMANCE

From critically acclaimed creator STJEPAN ŠEJIC (DEATH VIGIL, RAVINE, APHRODITE LX, WITCHBLADE) comes SUNSTONE, a love story like no other. Now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art by STJEPAN ŠEJIC. STJEPAN ŠEJIC continues the critically acclaimed SUNSTONE series. A classy, sexy, fun, and emotional look at two women and the alternative lifestyle they live. Two women—Ally and Lisa—find they're the perfect domme and sub for each other. Everything seems perfect. And yet… remember, it's all fun and games till someone falls in love! The hotly anticipated second volume of the BDSM romance graphic novel that (consensually) took the world by storm! Originally a webcomic sensation, Sunstone is an erotic romantic comedy about fetishism, sexuality, and relationships.

STORY AND ART: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COVER A: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ



SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 32 TP

2026-04-15 | 152 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

THE ENDGAME CONTINUES! Jim Downing battles the dark, addictive force of the HELLSPAWN entity while struggling to recall his past. After waking from a memory-less coma, Jim grapples with a violent power that surfaces under stress, becoming embroiled in a conspiracy involving agents from Heaven and Hell, and receiving dubious assistance. Jim's quest for identity reveals unsettling truths about his past, while the Spawn entity within him grows stronger, deepening his dependence on its power. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects SPAWN issues #191-196.

STORY: TODD MCFARLANE

ART: WHILCE PORTACIO, GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD

COVER A: GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE



TRANSFORMERS GENERATION ONE, VOL. 5 TP

2026-04-29 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $16.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA USHER IN A NEW ERA OF TRANSFORMERS! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. Also, after their epic defeat, where are the Decepticons? The creative dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) and DAN MORA (JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED, SUPERMAN) kick off the new direction for TRANSFORMERS that's More Than Meets The Eye! Collects TRANSFORMERS #25-30.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: JORGE CORONA, DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DAVID NAKAYAMA



VIOLATOR TP

2026-04-29 | 312 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) $29.99 US

SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

VIOLATOR IS BACK! Uncover the astonishing true origin story of the VIOLATOR, as told by the most unbelievable and unreliable narrator of all time. This epic tale follows your favorite SPAWN UNIVERSE demon from the celestial realms to his dramatic fall into Hell and eventual exile to Earth. Throughout history, he has manipulated some of humanity's most influential figures. This series features six oversized issues, each illustrated by a different talented artist, highlighting key moments in history. Crafted by Eisner-winning writer MARC ANDREYKO and a stellar lineup of artists, get ready for a thrilling adventure that takes you to Hell and back. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects VIOLATOR Issues #1-6.

STORY: MARC ANDREYKO

ART: PIOTR KOWALSKI, KYLE HOTZ, JON WAYSHAK, GIANENRICO BONACORSI, KEVIN MAGUIRE, BEN TEMPLESMITH, VON RANDAL

COVER A: PIOTR KOWALSKI



VOID RIVALS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

2026-05-27 | 272 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $49.99 US

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HOTTER THAN EVER! As Hot Rod and Pythona make their way to the Sacred Ring, will their arrival bring hope or spell certain doom for the Void Rivals? Meanwhile, Darak's loyalty is put to the test on Agorria as he's separated from Solila. Will he be able to prove his worth to his father — or will another unexpected arrival incite war on his homeworld? The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG, KROMA), CONOR HUGHES (White Ash) and PATRICIO DELPECHE (Sandman: Nightmare Country) continue the critically acclaimed series exploring the most unexpected corners of the Energon Universe in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Collects VOID RIVALS #13-24, a story from the 2025 Energon Universe Special.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI, CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: LORENZO DE FELICI (FOIL)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!